Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6040 on: Today at 09:48:54 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:26:19 am
:)

The irony is hes above average for premier league forwards for both pressing and pressure regains while having an xg and xa thats off the charts

One of the more insane things this year has been watching him getting pelters from all corners when hes probably been our best outfield player
If he really does lose his position in the middle to Gakpo when fully fit itll be the crowning turd on the madness

Yep. I'm sure there's areas to perfect in his pressing and whatever but he's been immense and we are clearly better with him. Hopefully he's back in tomorrow. Pretty much the only joy in this season and a bit of Thiago and Alisson (if having to watch your goalie make save after save in every game is joy  ;D )
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #6041 on: Today at 09:54:15 am
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 09:45:02 am
It's Klopp's words on why the game opens up in the second half, not sure how that isn't him saying Nunez couldn't do the defensive work of Elliott and Gakpo? I think most on here are in agreement that we think Nunez should be starting. Just adding context as to why he hasn't and might not based on Klopp's words. Maybe someone asks Klopp about it in the press conference for some more detail but I'd guess not.


He changed the entire midfield - Id have thought that was the point .. unless he singled out Nunez?
