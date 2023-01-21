« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5920 on: January 21, 2023, 02:36:06 pm »
Nunez is a flop who misses 10 chances each game. This Mudryk however, hes a born entertainer and hes going to cause chaos in the league.

However despite making a slightly shorter cameo today, only Nunez managed to get a shot on target and create a chance.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5921 on: January 21, 2023, 02:36:23 pm »
Baffled why he started out left, we need him in the middle always.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5922 on: January 21, 2023, 02:36:45 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on January 21, 2023, 02:31:00 pm
I am truly baffled by the stick he gets. Created 3/4 opportunities in 30 minutes and even tracked back to make an important tackle.
Him and Bajcetic are rays of sunshine in a thunderstorm.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5923 on: January 21, 2023, 02:36:54 pm »
He's our most important player right now besides Alisson. Hope he stays fit.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5924 on: January 21, 2023, 02:37:20 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on January 21, 2023, 02:35:57 pm
This is a standard performance for him. I was referring to the stick he's been getting despite being one of our consistent performers.

I ain't seen any here.

he needs better service but he's still just... fun to watch

Tried a lot today. clear to see.

ain't no stick to be given
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5925 on: January 21, 2023, 02:44:41 pm »
Our entire attack woke up when he came on.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5926 on: January 21, 2023, 03:18:07 pm »
Lifted the whole team when he came on as expected. Hes so important for us.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5927 on: January 21, 2023, 03:19:42 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on January 21, 2023, 02:36:45 pm
Him and Bajcetic are rays of sunshine in a thunderstorm.

This ^  :)
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5928 on: January 21, 2023, 03:40:28 pm »
Incredible what a bit of energy and aggression adds to the attack- he is so important to us now. Need more like him
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5929 on: January 21, 2023, 06:01:30 pm »
Probably our best attacker at the moment. Has been linking up better and is offering more. Plays with a bit of passion as well. If everyone else played with the same desire we would be a lot further up the table.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5930 on: January 21, 2023, 06:19:25 pm »
Nunez is important as it does allow us to bypass the midfield with buildup and be effective.  We always look at Salah's side, but Nunez gives us another option to go quickly.  Other teams really need to think about how fast we can get the ball to him and the havoc he can cause.  That shot he had after going one on one against Silva came out of absolutely nothing.  He also used his pace to chase down a long ball that Silva had a big head-start in.

If we can't build up well, and we're not as dominant in possession as we had been, then Nunez is a must.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5931 on: January 21, 2023, 09:56:33 pm »
This guy has tremendous pace. Again, today, any ball launched vaguely in his direction,  over the top, has a chance of becoming a promising situation.  He chases it down and invariably gets there before the defenders.

I think we're missing a trick if we don't use this tactic for the rest of the season. When the midfield and defence is underwhelming, sit back, soak up the pressure and leave Mo and Darwin up top for the counter.

Same on corners and free kicks where our defence seems to be struggling a bit.
The jeopardy will be nice.

Instead, I think we ll continue to play as we have always done over the past 2 years. Posession, side to side, occasionally pressing.
It may work if somehow our key players rediscover their mojo (and some, their youth!).
Chances are, we will be stale and underwhelming in many matches.

.....which is why I would be interested to see if we go full Ole's man u counter attacking spawny team for some matches the rest of the season. e.g Real.
With Darwin + Mo the spear, and pretty much only 2 attackers in front of the deep bus.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5932 on: January 27, 2023, 11:14:05 am »
Quote from: Fruity on January 21, 2023, 06:01:30 pm
Probably our best attacker at the moment. Has been linking up better and is offering more. Plays with a bit of passion as well. If everyone else played with the same desire we would be a lot further up the table.

He is averaging 0.33 xA per 90, a ridiculously high number. Since Coutinho managed 0.38 per 90 before leaving in Jan, only Trent's 0.41 from last season has managed that high; and in the entire PL, at least removing very small mins played, only Bruno Fernandes (at 0.35) and KDB (at an astonishing 0.51) are higher.  If his finishing was even a little better, we'd be suggesting he would be worthy of a place in the conversation for PL POTS.  Yet his poor finishing, and high transfer price, has definitely blinded people (especially opposition fans) to just how good he has actually been.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5933 on: Today at 12:05:38 am »
Probably our best attacker at this point but problem is - where do we play him to be most effective and team can benefit from?. left forward or centrally?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5934 on: Today at 12:40:56 am »
Quote from: smurfinaus on Today at 12:05:38 am
Probably our best attacker at this point but problem is - where do we play him to be most effective and team can benefit from?. left forward or centrally?
He's better on the left because it allows him to use his pace to either beat defenders 1v1 or simply outpace them. Being a 9 entails playing with his back to goal, holding it up and linking up which aren't his strengths.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5935 on: Today at 12:57:30 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:40:56 am
He's better on the left because it allows him to use his pace to either beat defenders 1v1 or simply outpace them. Being a 9 entails playing with his back to goal, holding it up and linking up which aren't his strengths.
So now we have 3 left sided forwards. :)
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5936 on: Today at 01:04:30 am »
Only thing that keeps me watching Liverpool this season without crying. He's frustrating as hell because he doesn't finish well at present but he's a menace and he makes defenders shit themselves when he's running in behind. One of the few exciting parts of this season.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5937 on: Today at 01:06:31 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 12:57:30 am
So now we have 3 left sided forwards. :)
Diaz can play as a striker because his touch and aggression when protecting the ball are good. Gakpo is a rotation option. Jota's best position is through the middle.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5938 on: Today at 01:13:20 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 12:57:30 am
So now we have 3 left sided forwards. :)
We've always been a left wing club.  :P
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5939 on: Today at 10:05:32 am »
Pure chaos. The only highlight in a miserable season. I would include Allison but his monumental saves only highlight how open we are.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5940 on: Today at 10:55:21 am »
i don't think our players are making enough of his unpredictability i.e. they know he's gonna cause chaos so take that chance that the ball will go into some place/space that the defending team ain't gonna expect - if you see what i mean
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5941 on: Today at 11:03:34 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:13:20 am
We've always been a left wing club.  :P

 ;D
