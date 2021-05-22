« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 142 143 144 145 146 [147]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 391034 times)

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,354
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5840 on: Yesterday at 04:52:40 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 04:36:08 pm
"Suggestions are that his issue is not serious"

= we will not see him for a month or two. Then he will get re-injured and need surgery etc...

What's causing all these injuries and why has it only become a major issue this season?

The club doctor walking out a week before the season started was hardly hepfull.

Hasn't he only just been replaced? We tried to make do and mend with Academy staff.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online harryc

  • ane ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,872
  • We All Live in a Red and a White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5841 on: Yesterday at 04:53:32 pm »
Worst sports science team in the league!
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,081
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5842 on: Yesterday at 04:55:27 pm »
Hilarious if true - how can we get so many injuries

We have two forwards now
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online RedBec1993

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 942
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5843 on: Yesterday at 04:55:43 pm »
Hope its just muscle soreness or something! Last thing we need is one of our only attacking threats missing.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,958
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5844 on: Yesterday at 04:57:20 pm »
we need to risk him for off the bench.
Big ask for Gakpo
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,613
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5845 on: Yesterday at 05:00:48 pm »
It's the end of the world as we know it
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,944
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5846 on: Yesterday at 05:01:08 pm »
Jokers.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,014
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5847 on: Yesterday at 05:02:39 pm »
How are you fuckers blaming the medical staff? They're thrown into action as a result of some kind of pain or niggle not beforehand you dumb motherfuckers.
Logged

Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,361
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5848 on: Yesterday at 05:04:52 pm »
Obviously Pep Lijnders is going around injuring our players so Klopp gets sacked and he takes over. All part of his evil plan
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Online harryc

  • ane ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,872
  • We All Live in a Red and a White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5849 on: Yesterday at 05:05:18 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:02:39 pm
How are you fuckers blaming the medical staff? They're thrown into action as a result of some kind of pain or niggle not beforehand you dumb motherfuckers.

Dont be so daft its their job to make sure the players are not pulling up in training.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,354
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5850 on: Yesterday at 05:12:13 pm »
Quote from: harryc on Yesterday at 05:05:18 pm
Dont be so daft its their job to make sure the players are not pulling up in training.

We shouldn't be getting muscle injuries all the time. Ones like Diaz can't be helped. Nunez started all 5 games though post-World Cup in a period of 16 days is asking for it a bit though, but then it's a consequence of all the other injuries.

Last season we loved showing off about how we'd fixed the injury mess of the previous season and the 'injury prevention' staff were working wonders etc etc. Pride coming before a fall as per usual.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,613
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5851 on: Yesterday at 05:14:34 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:02:39 pm
How are you fuckers blaming the medical staff? They're thrown into action as a result of some kind of pain or niggle not beforehand you dumb motherfuckers.

It's FSG's fault. If they'd bought a midfielder this wouldn't have happened.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,843
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5852 on: Yesterday at 05:27:54 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:52:40 pm
The club doctor walking out a week before the season started was hardly hepfull.

Hasn't he only just been replaced? We tried to make do and mend with Academy staff.

Seriously, what fucking role do you think a doctor plays in day to day training? Its the fitness staff and physios who take care of that, doctors do doctor stuff.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,768
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5853 on: Yesterday at 05:30:13 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:27:54 pm
Seriously, what fucking role do you think a doctor plays in day to day training? Its the fitness staff and physios who take care of that, doctors do doctor stuff.
Simple things to blame. That's what people want. It's just a shame they don't come in primary colours
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,043
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5854 on: Yesterday at 05:31:38 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:27:54 pm
Seriously, what fucking role do you think a doctor plays in day to day training? Its the fitness staff and physios who take care of that, doctors do doctor stuff.

I thought that was a relatively positive post from Eeyore's more morose brother.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,407
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5855 on: Yesterday at 05:32:11 pm »
Serious questions need to be asked about this season. Ridiculous that half the team has been on the injury list this season.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,843
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5856 on: Yesterday at 05:36:01 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 05:32:11 pm
Serious questions need to be asked about this season. Ridiculous that half the team has been on the injury list this season.

Depends on the injuries, if its the same injury across multipe players in training, then yes there is an issue. If its injuries in games, these can be any number of reasons, from over playing to getting kicked from pillar to post. Refs are allowing a lot more this season and we get no protection anyway as it is.

Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,407
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5857 on: Yesterday at 05:36:22 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:36:01 pm
Depends on the injuries, if its the same injury across multipe players in training, then yes there is an issue. If its injuries in games, these can be any number of reasons, from over playing to getting kicked from pillar to post. Refs are allowing a lot more this season and we get no protection anyway as it is.



It cant be just down to dumb luck. Literally almost every player has been injured this season. So other teams not experience the above? They seem to cope just fine.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,976
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5858 on: Yesterday at 05:38:16 pm »
It happens.
There is without a doubt some combination of incompetence and poor planning impacting our season. But good part of it is just shit luck. Hope he is fit soon and its not one of those going for a pack of cigarettes type injuries.
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,169
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5859 on: Yesterday at 06:02:45 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 05:32:11 pm
Serious questions need to be asked about this season. Ridiculous that half the team has been on the injury list this season.

Half? Can't think of a single player, aside from maybe Mo, who hasn't missed games with injury.
Logged

Offline zamagiure

  • tujenkins
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,750
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5860 on: Yesterday at 06:14:05 pm »
Where did it say he was injured?
Logged
mines a pint

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,843
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5861 on: Yesterday at 06:16:23 pm »
Quote from: zamagiure on Yesterday at 06:14:05 pm
Where did it say he was injured?

Twitter...
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,462
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5862 on: Yesterday at 06:16:31 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:27:54 pm
Seriously, what fucking role do you think a doctor plays in day to day training? Its the fitness staff and physios who take care of that, doctors do doctor stuff.

Never mind training. The way things are going the new doctor will probably be starting games soon.
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Offline Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,279
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5863 on: Yesterday at 06:37:21 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 05:00:48 pm
It's the end of the world as we know it

...and I feel fine
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,279
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5864 on: Yesterday at 06:37:50 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 05:14:34 pm
It's FSG's fault. If they'd bought a midfielder this wouldn't have happened.

🤣
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,185
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5865 on: Yesterday at 07:11:31 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 04:55:43 pm
Hope its just muscle soreness or something! Last thing we need is one of our only attacking threats missing.
We won't miss him anyway. Everyone says he couldn't hit a cows arse with a banjo.

Can't score. Injury prone. Sell him now.
Logged
Tory Bastards!

Offline Absinthe

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 52
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5866 on: Yesterday at 07:25:56 pm »
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,710
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5867 on: Yesterday at 10:38:23 pm »
Fuck off!
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,011
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5868 on: Yesterday at 10:41:08 pm »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,027
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5869 on: Yesterday at 10:41:57 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 06:16:31 pm
Never mind training. The way things are going the new doctor will probably be starting games soon.

At last a new midfielder!
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,710
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5870 on: Yesterday at 10:42:54 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 05:36:22 pm
It cant be just down to dumb luck. Literally almost every player has been injured this season. So other teams not experience the above? They seem to cope just fine.
I hate our lack of transparency. Bobby had a niggle and he's been out for a month now
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,914
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5871 on: Yesterday at 11:36:12 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on Yesterday at 10:41:57 pm
At last a new midfielder!
Does he have legs?
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,768
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5872 on: Today at 12:41:20 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:42:54 pm
I hate our lack of transparency. Bobby had a niggle and he's been out for a month now
Why should you be told all the details? He'll be back when he's back, knowing any more won't heal him any quicker.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Number 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,255
  • "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5873 on: Today at 01:07:40 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 04:55:43 pm
Hope its just muscle soreness or something! Last thing we need is one of our only attacking threats missing.

Hell likely be missing for a while mate. You know how it is with us. Rumours are its 3 weeks and this season rumours are usually more accurate than cloudy local journo reports.
Logged
YWNA

Online Larse

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 360
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5874 on: Today at 08:55:43 am »
Hope hes fit on saturday.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H65MpEo5fYo&t=870s

Interesting watch
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 142 143 144 145 146 [147]   Go Up
« previous next »
 