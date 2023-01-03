« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 138 139 140 141 142 [143]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 377041 times)

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,200
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5680 on: Yesterday at 07:23:33 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:20:37 pm
https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/darwin-nunez/leistungsdaten/spieler/546543

You can compute it using the data on this site.
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:16:59 pm
It came up on the Sky feed during the Leicester game. He was near the top of the list with 90 something minutes at the time.
Cheers :)
Logged

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,235
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5681 on: Yesterday at 07:55:59 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 07:12:31 pm
Where do you find his goals / assists per minutes against other players this season? Fed up of negativity towards him from others.
This is the best/most informative stat website, does all those calculations for you.

https://fbref.com/en/squads/822bd0ba/Liverpool-Stats
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,235
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5682 on: Yesterday at 07:56:57 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:18:31 pm
Not sure thats right, he scored quite a lot in 05/06 from memory (in all comps anyway).
Youre right, Im wrong 😞
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,473
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5683 on: Yesterday at 08:03:24 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 07:55:59 pm
This is the best/most informative stat website, does all those calculations for you.

https://fbref.com/en/squads/822bd0ba/Liverpool-Stats



Bajcetic needs a run up front. But seriously shows what a big miss Díaz and Firmino have been. I think Jota would have gotten going by now too, he looked sharp against Rangers and City just before his injury.

Núñez is doing just fine, he can obviously do better but what a player he will be when that improvement does come.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,441
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5684 on: Yesterday at 08:06:09 pm »
I think he has done well but all this crying over banter accounts is a bit embarrassing. The fact remains, until he starts getting really good goal scoring numbers, all that will continue and he and we are just going to have to cop for it. Not cry about it and post stats and numbers the average fan doesn't understand.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,094
  • SPQR
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5685 on: Yesterday at 08:13:05 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 07:10:18 pm
Domino's :butt

https://twitter.com/Dominos_UK/status/1609996130376638466?t=w-T3P_MOxueqxBOqhh-syA&s=19

Christ you'd expect the average fan/person to do that but a company? Makes you really long for the days before any social media.
Logged

Offline na fir dearg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,476
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5686 on: Yesterday at 08:20:09 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 08:13:05 pm
Christ you'd expect the average fan/person to do that but a company? Makes you really long for the days before any social media.

hear hear
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,526
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5687 on: Yesterday at 08:46:38 pm »
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,200
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5688 on: Yesterday at 08:58:09 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:06:09 pm
I think he has done well but all this crying over banter accounts is a bit embarrassing. The fact remains, until he starts getting really good goal scoring numbers, all that will continue and he and we are just going to have to cop for it. Not cry about it and post stats and numbers the average fan doesn't understand.
Who's crying?
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,200
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5689 on: Yesterday at 08:58:58 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 08:13:05 pm
Christ you'd expect the average fan/person to do that but a company? Makes you really long for the days before any social media.
I wouldn't have minded if it was remotely funny or original. It wasn't.

Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:46:38 pm
Never buy their overpriced shite anyway, an Aldi pizza is better
;D
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,177
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5690 on: Yesterday at 08:59:52 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 07:56:57 pm
Youre right, Im wrong 😞

Dont feel bad, it happens a lot. :D
Logged

Offline Andar

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 977
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5691 on: Yesterday at 09:12:02 pm »
Imagine relying on him for a CL 2nd leg tie. The sooner Jota is back, the better

Gakpo Jota Salah

This is a front three which excites me. All three are clinical finishers and more often than not will deliver in the big moments.
Logged

Offline El_Macca_17

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,382
  • Out here on the perimeter there are no stars.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5692 on: Yesterday at 09:19:40 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 08:13:05 pm
Christ you'd expect the average fan/person to do that but a company? Makes you really long for the days before any social media.

I decided to look at that as it came up on my feed at the time and it seemed to have backfired on them as most of the replies were about missing deliveries, hairs in the food, being overcharged and other such complaints. Im not sure theyll be doing that again in a hurry.
Logged
"The future's uncertain and the end is always near."

Online JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,473
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5693 on: Yesterday at 09:21:11 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 09:12:02 pm
Imagine relying on him for a CL 2nd leg tie. The sooner Jota is back, the better

Gakpo Jota Salah

This is a front three which excites me. All three are clinical finishers and more often than not will deliver in the big moments.

One of those has never scored for Liverpool and another hasn't scored for 8 months.

I don't wish to knock Jota, I think we've missed him, but I think your post needs showing up for what it is.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,808
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5694 on: Yesterday at 09:22:30 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 09:12:02 pm
Imagine relying on him for a CL 2nd leg tie. The sooner Jota is back, the better

Gakpo Jota Salah

This is a front three which excites me. All three are clinical finishers and more often than not will deliver in the big moments.


Imagine thinking you support the players who play for the club you supposedly support?
Logged

Offline Garnier

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,354
  • thought Brendan could tame Balotelli
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5695 on: Yesterday at 09:27:49 pm »
He couldn't be a more different player to Firmino if he tried. (There is no criticism in this sentence)

Evidently one of the big signs that Jurgen & Co. are doing a lot of changes to how LFC want to play. The Firmino false nine role was such a big feature you can't imagine our teams without it.

Hugely curious as to what the finished product of these ideas look like
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:29:49 pm by Garnier »
Logged
"What sounds great if you don't know what it actually means?

- Friendly Fire
- Athlete's Foot
- Outstanding Debt

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,622
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5696 on: Yesterday at 09:54:22 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 08:03:24 pm


Bajcetic needs a run up front. But seriously shows what a big miss Díaz and Firmino have been. I think Jota would have gotten going by now too, he looked sharp against Rangers and City just before his injury.

Núñez is doing just fine, he can obviously do better but what a player he will be when that improvement does come.
Bobby has been outstanding this season.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,252
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5697 on: Yesterday at 09:55:18 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 09:12:02 pm
Imagine relying on him for a CL 2nd leg tie. The sooner Jota is back, the better

Gakpo Jota Salah

This is a front three which excites me. All three are clinical finishers and more often than not will deliver in the big moments.

Imagine posting something so fucking stupid that everyone is just sitting back and laughing at you? Well, I guess no imagination is needed with the quoted text.
Logged

Offline RedBec1993

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 858
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5698 on: Yesterday at 10:07:34 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 09:12:02 pm
Imagine relying on him for a CL 2nd leg tie. The sooner Jota is back, the better

Gakpo Jota Salah

This is a front three which excites me. All three are clinical finishers and more often than not will deliver in the big moments.

Imagine him being our most dangerous attacker right now and actually giving opposition defenders something to think about. Imagine.
Logged

Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,814
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5699 on: Today at 12:24:51 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:46:38 pm
Never buy their overpriced shite anyway, an Aldi pizza is better

Correct.
Logged

Offline jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,548
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5700 on: Today at 01:21:06 am »
Quote from: DG on January  2, 2023, 07:59:09 pm
Honestly, he reminds me a little bit of the dark years before Jürgen and we couldn't usually sign players that were up to the required standard, be it because we were broke, not successful enough or poor scouting. So we ended up having these type of threads, saying if only this, if only that, he'll come good, you just wait and see. And sure, Suarez did come good. But for every Suarez there's ten Carroll's and an Aquilani. The truth is, signings that don't seem so good, are usually not so good. This type of thread, where it seems like the world is against the lad and some are clutching at straws, well truth to be told they're not usually a good sign.

And I do get that some in here think he's doing great and that the criticism is unwarranted. I do know that his XG stats are brilliant, and that some of you claim that his all round play is great. But great XG, poor output is the sign of a poor finisher, not an unusually unlucky player. And for all his good all round play, he creates chances for himself. He's got one assist and he isn't usually involved in the goals he hasn't scored himself.

Also, we paid a record fee for the guy, and so far we got five goals out of him in the league while our form has plummeted. It's been an awful signing so far, and given that we can't compete financially with many of our rivals, it might hold us back for a while.

I do hope he comes good, and that these five league goals from his first half season in England will be the outlier. But when he was through on goal from the right and didn't even get the ball to cross the halfway line, I just felt it might not just be bad luck. It might just be one of those signings. Those are my five cents anyway, and I don't usually like to criticize our own players. But I've been around for a long time now -- these threads and career trajectories quite simply rarely turn around. I sure hope it does for him though, because we need it desperately.

Great post even though I'm one of those that is hopeful about what Darwin might be able to bring to the side. To address the point about Suarez, I believe that the reason why Suarez missed so many chances early on was because of how much work he was having to do just to get into a goalscoring position. His goalscoring improved as soon as we surrounded him with creative players that could take the burden off him to an extent, which enabled him to flourish.

In my view, there is an element of that with Darwin at the moment. I get the feeling that he's not currently getting the "easy" chances. The xG might be great but often he is having to work his arse off just to get into that position to get the shot off. I think that's actually a great sign because what Darwin is able to do is fashion opportunities for himself or help create chances where there would be none otherwise. That could make him a very valuable asset. Secondly, Darwin looks a bit rushed and like he is getting used to the pace of the league still. When he has a moment of calm, he does show good finishing instinct like the disallowed goal against Brentford.

At a team level, I believe we are really struggling for creativity from the centre. Luis Diaz is the only one I'd consider a really good close dribbler, and he is injured. Thiago too but he plays deeper. We're really lacking that player who is able to create more centrally. Our midfield problems are well catalogued. All of those are contributing factors to Darwin's poor finishing to date. He does need some training ground work too as some of his technique can be shoddy but to my untrained eye, it looks fixable.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,252
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5701 on: Today at 02:06:10 am »
Quote from: DG on January  2, 2023, 07:59:09 pm
Honestly, he reminds me a little bit of the dark years before Jürgen and we couldn't usually sign players that were up to the required standard, be it because we were broke, not successful enough or poor scouting. So we ended up having these type of threads, saying if only this, if only that, he'll come good, you just wait and see. And sure, Suarez did come good. But for every Suarez there's ten Carroll's and an Aquilani. The truth is, signings that don't seem so good, are usually not so good. This type of thread, where it seems like the world is against the lad and some are clutching at straws, well truth to be told they're not usually a good sign.

And I do get that some in here think he's doing great and that the criticism is unwarranted. I do know that his XG stats are brilliant, and that some of you claim that his all round play is great. But great XG, poor output is the sign of a poor finisher, not an unusually unlucky player. And for all his good all round play, he creates chances for himself. He's got one assist and he isn't usually involved in the goals he hasn't scored himself.

Also, we paid a record fee for the guy, and so far we got five goals out of him in the league while our form has plummeted. It's been an awful signing so far, and given that we can't compete financially with many of our rivals, it might hold us back for a while.

I do hope he comes good, and that these five league goals from his first half season in England will be the outlier. But when he was through on goal from the right and didn't even get the ball to cross the halfway line, I just felt it might not just be bad luck. It might just be one of those signings. Those are my five cents anyway, and I don't usually like to criticize our own players. But I've been around for a long time now -- these threads and career trajectories quite simply rarely turn around. I sure hope it does for him though, because we need it desperately.

But last year he was a great finisher. Maybe one of the best in Europe.

So your long and lengthy post is ... not so valid.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 138 139 140 141 142 [143]   Go Up
« previous next »
 