Honestly, he reminds me a little bit of the dark years before Jürgen and we couldn't usually sign players that were up to the required standard, be it because we were broke, not successful enough or poor scouting. So we ended up having these type of threads, saying if only this, if only that, he'll come good, you just wait and see. And sure, Suarez did come good. But for every Suarez there's ten Carroll's and an Aquilani. The truth is, signings that don't seem so good, are usually not so good. This type of thread, where it seems like the world is against the lad and some are clutching at straws, well truth to be told they're not usually a good sign.



And I do get that some in here think he's doing great and that the criticism is unwarranted. I do know that his XG stats are brilliant, and that some of you claim that his all round play is great. But great XG, poor output is the sign of a poor finisher, not an unusually unlucky player. And for all his good all round play, he creates chances for himself. He's got one assist and he isn't usually involved in the goals he hasn't scored himself.



Also, we paid a record fee for the guy, and so far we got five goals out of him in the league while our form has plummeted. It's been an awful signing so far, and given that we can't compete financially with many of our rivals, it might hold us back for a while.



I do hope he comes good, and that these five league goals from his first half season in England will be the outlier. But when he was through on goal from the right and didn't even get the ball to cross the halfway line, I just felt it might not just be bad luck. It might just be one of those signings. Those are my five cents anyway, and I don't usually like to criticize our own players. But I've been around for a long time now -- these threads and career trajectories quite simply rarely turn around. I sure hope it does for him though, because we need it desperately.



Great post even though I'm one of those that is hopeful about what Darwin might be able to bring to the side. To address the point about Suarez, I believe that the reason why Suarez missed so many chances early on was because of how much work he was having to do just to get into a goalscoring position. His goalscoring improved as soon as we surrounded him with creative players that could take the burden off him to an extent, which enabled him to flourish.In my view, there is an element of that with Darwin at the moment. I get the feeling that he's not currently getting the "easy" chances. The xG might be great but often he is having to work his arse off just to get into that position to get the shot off. I think that's actually a great sign because what Darwin is able to do is fashion opportunities for himself or help create chances where there would be none otherwise. That could make him a very valuable asset. Secondly, Darwin looks a bit rushed and like he is getting used to the pace of the league still. When he has a moment of calm, he does show good finishing instinct like the disallowed goal against Brentford.At a team level, I believe we are really struggling for creativity from the centre. Luis Diaz is the only one I'd consider a really good close dribbler, and he is injured. Thiago too but he plays deeper. We're really lacking that player who is able to create more centrally. Our midfield problems are well catalogued. All of those are contributing factors to Darwin's poor finishing to date. He does need some training ground work too as some of his technique can be shoddy but to my untrained eye, it looks fixable.