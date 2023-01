This is the best/most informative stat website, does all those calculations for you.



https://fbref.com/en/squads/822bd0ba/Liverpool-Stats



Bajcetic needs a run up front. But seriously shows what a big miss Daz and Firmino have been. I think Jota would have gotten going by now too, he looked sharp against Rangers and City just before his injury.Nez is doing just fine, he can obviously do better but what a player he will be when that improvement does come.