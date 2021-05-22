« previous next »
Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 12:25:40 am
But why would you go against your teammate especially on social media? He mist have known itd create an absolute havoc among fans. Doesnt sit well with me, seems like the group isnt as united as it should be.

Really young kid suddenly finding himself growing up with an audience is going to make some mistakes.

I'd imagine we'll very quickly be giving him some education on social media use.

He's also liked a meme about Trent not being a good defender: "when you pronounce it Trent Alexaner Arnol cuz man has no D"... liked by him in November.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
I feel for him. We are so crap defensively that our attackers have little margin for error.  We experienced the same issue in 2020/21. They feel they have to score every chance because they know we WILL concede
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
The biggest problem for Darwin is the fact that we are actually relying on him right now because of injuries to Jota, Diaz and Firmino. If we are a team aspiring to be in contention of the title then we can't rely on a player still learning how to finish chances. He missed so many u actually wonder even if we are playing shit if he scored a few of those chances what the table would look like.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Media will finish him if they get their way
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: elkun on Today at 09:02:36 am
The biggest problem for Darwin is the fact that we are actually relying on him right now because of injuries to Jota, Diaz and Firmino. If we are a team aspiring to be in contention of the title then we can't rely on a player still learning how to finish chances. He missed so many u actually wonder even if we are playing shit if he scored a few of those chances what the table would look like.

We might still be in the League Cup but I dont think our league position would be any different. Maybe wed have gone on to win last night had he taken that early chance but given how we played thats by no means certain. The other games where hes missed chances, weve usually won anyway.

I felt that before the World Cup that the consensus was hes coming good after a slow start (mainly his fault due to the red card). The first game back he missed a few chances and it seems like instantly it became accepted that he cant finish. Hes had chances in his three league games since we came back, and should have scored a couple but at the same time hes looked far and away our most heartening player.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:12:25 am
Media will finish him if they get their way
He needs to get off social media.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:23:15 am
We might still be in the League Cup but I dont think our league position would be any different. Maybe wed have gone on to win last night had he taken that early chance but given how we played thats by no means certain. The other games where hes missed chances, weve usually won anyway.

I felt that before the World Cup that the consensus was hes coming good after a slow start (mainly his fault due to the red card). The first game back he missed a few chances and it seems like instantly it became accepted that he cant finish. Hes had chances in his three league games since we came back, and should have scored a couple but at the same time hes looked far and away our most heartening player.
Goals change games. If we were performing anywhere near how we can perform as a team, there'd be less pressure on him but we are leaking goals and getting overrun every game. Absolute crap but Darwin is a convenient scapegoat.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Darwin and Doak looked fine to me when Doak set up his goal, probably just a simple mistake
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 09:28:28 am
Darwin and Doak looked fine to me when Doak set up his goal, probably just a simple mistake

Done the same to Trent in November and no one picked up on it until now. Oh dear 😂
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
The lad has everything apart from goals, he looks the part and even though I have been a big critic I think he will come good. Bob Paisley had to pull Ian Rush in and have a talk to him and Nunez looks even quicker and better in the air than even Rushey.
We might have to wait another year but with a couple of new mid-fielders things can only get better.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 11:04:47 pm
Ben Doak liking a post on Instagram criticising Darwin.

I dont like that one bit. I doubt Klopp will like it either. Its all over social media now. Marko Grujic got fucked off for doing the same thing to Adrian.

Hes only young but thats a huge bloody mistake to make that.

Could be some misunderstanding.

Ben might have seen it from the angle of 'Unbelievable', as in he thinks it's a crazy/freak outlier stat that surely can't continue. Because you can read it like that.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 10:20:47 am
Could be some misunderstanding.

Ben might have seen it from the angle of 'Unbelievable', as in he thinks it's a crazy/freak outlier stat that surely can't continue. Because you can read it like that.

Done the same thing to Trent as well which someone has only just picked up on. Taking the piss like.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
I've seen enough to feel confident he will be a success here, and I'm sure the goals will start coming eventually. It does feel very much like Suarez's first season here.

I think if all of our forwards had been fit all season we wouldn't have seen this much of him. I reckon Klopp would have favoured a front line of Salah, Jota, Diaz and given Nunez more time to be introduced slowly. Aside from fitting in to our attack he's also needed to understand our press and system. We've seen with previous signings who are a bit 'rough around the edges' that Klopp has taken time to introduce them (Fabinho, Robertson). So it hasn't been ideal conditions for him to bed in.

One thing that I've noticed is that our build up play isn't as refined with Nunez in the side. He's very direct and when he receives the ball you know he will try and make something happen. So far he hasn't looked like the kind of player who will drop deep and link up. Maybe that will improve once Jota/Diaz/Gakpo are involved on the left. It's not been a huge issue, and our attacking hasn't been the worst thing about us this year, but last night we clearly struggled with our build up when Brentford were sitting back, and Nunez wasn't really involved.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
He's probably been our best outfield player so far this season ... and yet still people are banging on about him as if he's a problem or needs to improve - everyone watches football differently I guess
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
I'm starting to get on board with the 'put your foot through it' approach and just smack it towards the keeper.

At the minute hes looking more Djibril Cisse than say a Torres or a Suarez
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: Gerard00 on Today at 10:37:32 am
I'm starting to get on board with the 'put your foot through it' approach and just smack it towards the keeper.

At the minute hes looking more Djibril Cisse than say a Torres or a Suarez

Ironic then that Cisse's favourite type of finish was to put his foot through the ball and hope for the best.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: Gerard00 on Today at 10:37:32 am
I'm starting to get on board with the 'put your foot through it' approach and just smack it towards the keeper.

At the minute hes looking more Djibril Cisse than say a Torres or a Suarez
Odd thing to say, Nunez only needs four more goals to equal Cisse's entire output for us. Plus Cisse was pretty much a 'put your foot through it' type of striker.

But back to Nunez, he did everything right on his two chances, one was cleared off the line the other he scored.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:38:53 am
Ironic then that Cisse's favourite type of finish was to put his foot through the ball and hope for the best.

Yep - Exactly why I think thats what Darwin should do for now. He doesn't have the technicality of a Suarez or Torres type finisher (as yet) so i think his best bet is to smack it towards the keeper and hope for the best! 
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
I'm going to be positive today as everyone is losing their heads on other threads and looking at the complete meltdown of our club, so:

Copy Gapko starts playing for us on Saturday hopefully, and he is a really tidy fooballer who is very good at crossing the ball from the left.

Hopefully this kind of service will be just the boost Darwin needs and Gapko/Darwin will unlock the Armani code for us.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:25:29 am
He needs to get off social media.

What he said?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Was Werner like this? as in great all round play, unlukcy with chances etc?

i didnt watch many chelsea full games, just highlights and he was always laughable when it came to finishing. i'm assuming thats what opposition fans are doing with Nunez
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
I really like him as a player and I think he will do great. He will sooner or later start scoring for fun.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: Gerard00 on Today at 10:44:01 am
Yep - Exactly why I think thats what Darwin should do for now. He doesn't have the technicality of a Suarez or Torres type finisher (as yet) so i think his best bet is to smack it towards the keeper and hope for the best!

The goal he scored yesterday was a great technical finish. The one he hit the post with at Everton was great technique, same with the one the other night that led to the Leicester winner (both really unlucky).

Suarez's finishing was often diabolical in his first year and a half here (for the amount of chances he had) but he was always such a threat.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:04:19 pm
The goal he scored yesterday was a great technical finish. The one he hit the post with at Everton was great technique, same with the one the other night that led to the Leicester winner (both really unlucky).

Suarez's finishing was often diabolical in his first year and a half here (for the amount of chances he had) but he was always such a threat.
Rangers away was a lovely passed effort round the keeper and into the bottom corner.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 06:50:26 pm
Rangers away was a lovely passed effort round the keeper and into the bottom corner.

So was his first in Dubai against AC Milan. When he just passed it into the bottom right corner.
