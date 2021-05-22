I've seen enough to feel confident he will be a success here, and I'm sure the goals will start coming eventually. It does feel very much like Suarez's first season here.



I think if all of our forwards had been fit all season we wouldn't have seen this much of him. I reckon Klopp would have favoured a front line of Salah, Jota, Diaz and given Nunez more time to be introduced slowly. Aside from fitting in to our attack he's also needed to understand our press and system. We've seen with previous signings who are a bit 'rough around the edges' that Klopp has taken time to introduce them (Fabinho, Robertson). So it hasn't been ideal conditions for him to bed in.



One thing that I've noticed is that our build up play isn't as refined with Nunez in the side. He's very direct and when he receives the ball you know he will try and make something happen. So far he hasn't looked like the kind of player who will drop deep and link up. Maybe that will improve once Jota/Diaz/Gakpo are involved on the left. It's not been a huge issue, and our attacking hasn't been the worst thing about us this year, but last night we clearly struggled with our build up when Brentford were sitting back, and Nunez wasn't really involved.