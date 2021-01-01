Honestly, he reminds me a little bit of the dark years before Jürgen and we couldn't usually sign players that were up to the required standard, be it because we were broke, not successful enough or poor scouting. So we ended up having these type of threads, saying if only this, if only that, he'll come good, you just wait and see. And sure, Suarez did come good. But for every Suarez there's ten Carroll's and an Aquilani. The truth is, signings that don't seem so good, are usually not so good. This type of thread, where it seems like the world is against the lad and some are clutching at straws, well truth to be told they're not usually a good sign.



And I do get that some in here think he's doing great and that the criticism is unwarranted. I do know that his XG stats are brilliant, and that some of you claim that his all round play is great. But great XG, poor output is the sign of a poor finisher, not an unusually unlucky player. And for all his good all round play, he creates chances for himself. He's got one assist and he isn't usually involved in the goals he hasn't scored himself.



Also, we paid a record fee for the guy, and so far we got five goals out of him in the league while our form has plummeted. It's been an awful signing so far, and given that we can't compete financially with many of our rivals, it might hold us back for a while.



I do hope he comes good, and that these five league goals from his first half season in England will be the outlier. But when he was through on goal from the right and didn't even get the ball to cross the halfway line, I just felt it might not just be bad luck. It might just be one of those signings. Those are my five cents anyway, and I don't usually like to criticize our own players. But I've been around for a long time now -- these threads and career trajectories quite simply rarely turn around. I sure hope it does for him though, because we need it desperately.