Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 370584 times)

Online Simplexity

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5560 on: Yesterday at 07:04:22 pm »
I don't get the criticism for him. He has 5 in 12, that is pretty good surely? Its not like he is some goal hanger either and provides nothing but goals. I honestly do not understand how anyone can watch us play these days and think "this Nunez is a problem".
Online rob1966

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5561 on: Yesterday at 07:08:33 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 07:01:53 pm
Crazy isnt it. Darwin has a massive impact on how dangerous we are as a team, most of that list have virtually no impact of the teams they play for.
Yes, when we spend big we spend well.

Just watched the Inside Anfield on youtube - looking back Mo should have scored 2 and possibly could have had 3 and they were all down to Darwin, he skinned the defender and cut back from the byline for the first chance, played that superb pass for the second chance and was unlucky the defender got a toe on the third. Add in the fact that it was his flick over the keeper coming back off the post that got the second and that's a great nights work from the lad.
Online JRed

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5562 on: Yesterday at 07:21:52 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 07:08:33 pm
Just watched the Inside Anfield on youtube - looking back Mo should have scored 2 and possibly could have had 3 and they were all down to Darwin, he skinned the defender and cut back from the byline for the first chance, played that superb pass for the second chance and was unlucky the defender got a toe on the third. Add in the fact that it was his flick over the keeper coming back off the post that got the second and that's a great nights work from the lad.
I thought Núñez was MOM, fantastic display from him. The goals will come, hes been very unlucky on a lot of occasions, its not all been bad misses. I love watching him play, cant say that about many players in the league.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5563 on: Yesterday at 07:45:42 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 07:02:52 pm
real shame there's not a stat for "goal creator" that doesn't include assists.  :)
Expected goal chain isnt it?
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5564 on: Yesterday at 08:05:54 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 07:08:33 pm
Just watched the Inside Anfield on youtube - looking back Mo should have scored 2 and possibly could have had 3 and they were all down to Darwin, he skinned the defender and cut back from the byline for the first chance, played that superb pass for the second chance and was unlucky the defender got a toe on the third. Add in the fact that it was his flick over the keeper coming back off the post that got the second and that's a great nights work from the lad.


The one that Mo tried to curl into the top corner was just a little behind him,for that reason Sky should do another montage showing everyone how Darwin can't even do a simple pass
Online rob1966

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5565 on: Yesterday at 08:08:59 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:05:54 pm

The one that Mo tried to curl into the top corner was just a little behind him,for that reason Sky should do another montage showing everyone how Darwin can't even do a simple pass

;D
Online Oldmanmick

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5566 on: Yesterday at 08:50:08 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 07:21:52 pm
I thought Núñez was MOM, fantastic display from him. The goals will come, hes been very unlucky on a lot of occasions, its not all been bad misses. I love watching him play, cant say that about many players in the league.

Certainly more exciting to watch than the Norwegian yeti who does very little outside of the box. I said on here when City signed him that he'd score a shitload of goals, but that doesn't guarantee he'd make them a better side. Nunez always seems to be involved in the game in a way that Haaland isn't.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5567 on: Yesterday at 11:14:28 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 08:50:08 pm
Certainly more exciting to watch than the Norwegian yeti who does very little outside of the box. I said on here when City signed him that he'd score a shitload of goals, but that doesn't guarantee he'd make them a better side. Nunez always seems to be involved in the game in a way that Haaland isn't.

Isnt the correct expression a Troll? ;D
Offline smurfinaus

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5568 on: Today at 05:55:45 am »
When Darwin starts to put them into the net....will be like wow....
Offline Gus 1855

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5569 on: Today at 01:01:02 pm »
My weekly comment about how ridiculous the criticism of him is.

He's going to make some people look very stupid.
Online Aldo1988

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5570 on: Today at 01:02:10 pm »
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Today at 01:01:02 pm
My weekly comment about how ridiculous the criticism of him is.

He's going to make some people look very stupid.

They already look stupid, but are too stupid to see how stupid they are.
Offline Caligula?

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5571 on: Today at 07:40:42 pm »
Seriously needs a witch doctor or someone to perform some kind of magic on him. His all around play is great but when he gets near the goal and had to finish it's as if he's stepped onto the field for the first time in his life.

And then when he does finally score a brilliant goal, he's offide by about 2 cm. I've never seen a Liverpool player begin their career with us as unluckily as him.
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5572 on: Today at 07:43:14 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 07:40:42 pm
Seriously needs a witch doctor or someone to perform some kind of magic on him. His all around play is great but when he gets near the goal and had to finish it's as if he's stepped onto the field for the first time in his life.

And then when he does finally score a brilliant goal, he's offide by about 2 cm. I've never seen a Liverpool player begin their career with us as unluckily as him.
Luis Suarez kept hitting the bar, I recall.
Online rob1966

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5573 on: Today at 07:44:01 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 07:40:42 pm
Seriously needs a witch doctor or someone to perform some kind of magic on him. His all around play is great but when he gets near the goal and had to finish it's as if he's stepped onto the field for the first time in his life.

And then when he does finally score a brilliant goal, he's offide by about 2 cm. I've never seen a Liverpool player begin their career with us as unluckily as him.

Crouch couldn't score in a brothel for his first 3 months, Darwin has already scored 8
Online Chakan

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5574 on: Today at 07:44:02 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 07:40:42 pm
Seriously needs a witch doctor or someone to perform some kind of magic on him. His all around play is great but when he gets near the goal and had to finish it's as if he's stepped onto the field for the first time in his life.

And then when he does finally score a brilliant goal, he's offide by about 2 cm. I've never seen a Liverpool player begin their career with us as unluckily as him.

I dunno his finishing was pretty good today. I can only really think of 1 shot he dragged really wide. His first chance was a great clearance off the line, nothing wrong there, his goal was a good left foot finish just a pity he was just just offside. Did mostly everything right today.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5575 on: Today at 07:44:19 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 07:40:42 pm
Seriously needs a witch doctor or someone to perform some kind of magic on him. His all around play is great but when he gets near the goal and had to finish it's as if he's stepped onto the field for the first time in his life.

And then when he does finally score a brilliant goal, he's offide by about 2 cm. I've never seen a Liverpool player begin their career with us as unluckily as him.
Hes only gone 3 league games without a goal though
Online cdav

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5576 on: Today at 07:45:15 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 07:40:42 pm
Seriously needs a witch doctor or someone to perform some kind of magic on him. His all around play is great but when he gets near the goal and had to finish it's as if he's stepped onto the field for the first time in his life.

And then when he does finally score a brilliant goal, he's offide by about 2 cm. I've never seen a Liverpool player begin their career with us as unluckily as him.

He just can't buy a goal, it won't take much to flip it and I still feel it will click soon and he'll score 5 in a game or something mad

And his record is pretty good, plus his all round play is getting better too
Online naYoRHa2b

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5577 on: Today at 07:45:36 pm »
Ironically I thought that was his best finishing display. Bat the one he screws wide which ends up closer to the corner flag he did everything right with the one cleared off the line and then his offside one he takes really well.
Offline Caligula?

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5578 on: Today at 07:46:54 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:44:19 pm
Hes only gone 3 league games without a goal though

Point is his effort and all around play deserve so much more. He should be our top scorer currently but it's as if everything is against him the moment he has to take the shot. Or even finds the back of the net like today.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5579 on: Today at 07:47:05 pm »
Still struggles to hit the target when he has time to think.
Online JasonF

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5580 on: Today at 07:48:10 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 07:44:02 pm
I dunno his finishing was pretty good today. I can only really think of 1 shot he dragged really wide. His first chance was a great clearance off the line, nothing wrong there, his goal was a good left foot finish just a pity he was just just offside. Did mostly everything right today.

He's not great from that angle on the right but I'm sure they're working on it in training as he keeps popping up in that position. He's definitely more comfortable coming in from the left side as we saw with Benfica and how comfortable he looks cutting in and getting a shot away from that side.

Other than dragging a few shots wide from the right I don't think you can fault his finishing much recently. He's been very unlucky. It'll come, I'm sure of it.
Online Fromola

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5581 on: Today at 07:50:45 pm »
As i've said before my only issue with Nunez is offsides. With VAR every goal he scores will be borderline to be chalked off, when he's pulling away from the last defender.

A few of the ones he was criticised for missing would have been probably ruled out by VAR.
Online Shankly998

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5582 on: Today at 07:52:31 pm »
Thought he looked our most threatening player today. We have far bigger problems than Nunez...
Online RedBec1993

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5583 on: Today at 07:53:17 pm »
If we took him out of our attack today wed have been toothless.
Online DG

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5584 on: Today at 07:59:09 pm »
Honestly, he reminds me a little bit of the dark years before Jürgen and we couldn't usually sign players that were up to the required standard, be it because we were broke, not successful enough or poor scouting. So we ended up having these type of threads, saying if only this, if only that, he'll come good, you just wait and see. And sure, Suarez did come good. But for every Suarez there's ten Carroll's and an Aquilani. The truth is, signings that don't seem so good, are usually not so good. This type of thread, where it seems like the world is against the lad and some are clutching at straws, well truth to be told they're not usually a good sign.

And I do get that some in here think he's doing great and that the criticism is unwarranted. I do know that his XG stats are brilliant, and that some of you claim that his all round play is great. But great XG, poor output is the sign of a poor finisher, not an unusually unlucky player. And for all his good all round play, he creates chances for himself. He's got one assist and he isn't usually involved in the goals he hasn't scored himself.

Also, we paid a record fee for the guy, and so far we got five goals out of him in the league while our form has plummeted. It's been an awful signing so far, and given that we can't compete financially with many of our rivals, it might hold us back for a while.

I do hope he comes good, and that these five league goals from his first half season in England will be the outlier. But when he was through on goal from the right and didn't even get the ball to cross the halfway line, I just felt it might not just be bad luck. It might just be one of those signings. Those are my five cents anyway, and I don't usually like to criticize our own players. But I've been around for a long time now -- these threads and career trajectories quite simply rarely turn around. I sure hope it does for him though, because we need it desperately.
Online harryc

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5585 on: Today at 08:01:12 pm »
Probably next year when we see him at his best.

Hes playing like he has the weight of the world on his shoulders so trying too hard.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5586 on: Today at 08:01:26 pm »
Quote from: DG on Today at 07:59:09 pm
Honestly, he reminds me a little bit of the dark years before Jürgen and we couldn't usually sign players that were up to the required standard, be it because we were broke, not successful enough or poor scouting. So we ended up having these type of threads, saying if only this, if only that, he'll come good, you just wait and see. And sure, Suarez did come good. But for every Suarez there's ten Carroll's and an Aquilani. The truth is, signings that don't seem so good, are usually not so good. This type of thread, where it seems like the world is against the lad and some are clutching at straws, well truth to be told they're not usually a good sign.

And I do get that some in here think he's doing great and that the criticism is unwarranted. I do know that his XG stats are brilliant, and that some of you claim that his all round play is great. But great XG, poor output is the sign of a poor finisher, not an unusually unlucky player. And for all his good all round play, he creates chances for himself. He's got one assist and he isn't usually involved in the goals he hasn't scored himself.

Also, we paid a record fee for the guy, and so far we got five goals out of him in the league while our form has plummeted. It's been an awful signing so far, and given that we can't compete financially with many of our rivals, it might hold us back for a while.

I do hope he comes good, and that these five league goals from his first half season in England will be the outlier. But when he was through on goal from the right and didn't even get the ball to cross the halfway line, I just felt it might not just be bad luck. It might just be one of those signings. Those are my five cents anyway, and I don't usually like to criticize our own players. But I've been around for a long time now -- these threads and career trajectories quite simply rarely turn around. I sure hope it does for him though, because we need it desperately.
He reminds me of Timo Werner at the moment. Creates and gets many chances but struggles to convert.
Online Cesar

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5587 on: Today at 08:02:21 pm »
Quote from: DG on Today at 07:59:09 pm
Honestly, he reminds me a little bit of the dark years before Jürgen and we couldn't usually sign players that were up to the required standard, be it because we were broke, not successful enough or poor scouting. So we ended up having these type of threads, saying if only this, if only that, he'll come good, you just wait and see. And sure, Suarez did come good. But for every Suarez there's ten Carroll's and an Aquilani. The truth is, signings that don't seem so good, are usually not so good. This type of thread, where it seems like the world is against the lad and some are clutching at straws, well truth to be told they're not usually a good sign.

And I do get that some in here think he's doing great and that the criticism is unwarranted. I do know that his XG stats are brilliant, and that some of you claim that his all round play is great. But great XG, poor output is the sign of a poor finisher, not an unusually unlucky player. And for all his good all round play, he creates chances for himself. He's got one assist and he isn't usually involved in the goals he hasn't scored himself.

Also, we paid a record fee for the guy, and so far we got five goals out of him in the league while our form has plummeted. It's been an awful signing so far, and given that we can't compete financially with many of our rivals, it might hold us back for a while.

I do hope he comes good, and that these five league goals from his first half season in England will be the outlier. But when he was through on goal from the right and didn't even get the ball to cross the halfway line, I just felt it might not just be bad luck. It might just be one of those signings. Those are my five cents anyway, and I don't usually like to criticize our own players. But I've been around for a long time now -- these threads and career trajectories quite simply rarely turn around. I sure hope it does for him though, because we need it desperately.

Eloquently put. I fear you may come in for some stick for saying it.
