Crazy isn’t it. Darwin has a massive impact on how dangerous we are as a team, most of that list have virtually no impact of the teams they play for.

Yes, when we spend big we spend well.



Just watched the Inside Anfield on youtube - looking back Mo should have scored 2 and possibly could have had 3 and they were all down to Darwin, he skinned the defender and cut back from the byline for the first chance, played that superb pass for the second chance and was unlucky the defender got a toe on the third. Add in the fact that it was his flick over the keeper coming back off the post that got the second and that's a great nights work from the lad.