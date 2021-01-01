Did you guys see him turn on the afterburners when he chased that ball down the alley and then rounded the defender? The guy is greased lightning. Startlingly fast. We are already just dumping it up there anywhere and hes after it like a dog chasing a stick. Theres no defender in football can deal with that. its incredible.



No worries about this lad. Like i said before, he was clinical last year put everything right in the corner. He will more than come good. He already has in fact, he strongly effects every game he plays in, and hes not missing by miles is he. and that pass to mo. When they start going in for him look out.



Him Gakpo and Mo with Firmino behind them is going to be just like the good old days, but younger. Very exciting.



