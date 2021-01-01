« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 134 135 136 137 138 [139]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 367002 times)

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,722
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5520 on: Yesterday at 03:30:30 pm »
I agree with the comments about how he'll soon start knocking them in, but I hope to hell he doesn't drag   2 or 3 clear attempts wide in a big game where we lose 1 nil.  If that happens a lot of the fan patience will snap in a heartbeat. The fact we won last night and the Villa game is really helping him right now.
Logged

Offline plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,771
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5521 on: Yesterday at 04:12:58 pm »
Fuck them fans if so.
Logged

Offline Harry Potter's £73 Red Gryffindor Ugly Xmas Sweater

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,384
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5522 on: Yesterday at 04:14:12 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 02:50:38 pm
Sky even put up a video of Darwin's high and lows as a Liverpool player 🤡. He has only been here for half a season.

https://youtu.be/aiZ3qyEDAVY

I look forward to their one for Antony consisting of a spinny thing and not a lot else.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Jacob Marley's Coming To Town!

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,659
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5523 on: Yesterday at 05:00:08 pm »
Quote from: plura on Yesterday at 04:12:58 pm
Fuck them fans if so.
This

Entitled babies, waa waa waa
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline "Merry CraigDSmas ... Everyone!"

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,141
  • YNWA
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5524 on: Yesterday at 05:24:50 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 02:50:38 pm
Sky even put up a video of Darwin's high and lows as a Liverpool player 🤡. He has only been here for half a season.

https://youtu.be/aiZ3qyEDAVY

Worse than that IMO - just after we'd signed Gakpo when you went to their Liverpool page the news of this signing was under a Nunez hit piece.

A new signing should be the top news, esp in the minutes after it, but nope. Agenda was clear.
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,470
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5525 on: Yesterday at 05:33:40 pm »
Did you guys see him turn on the afterburners when he chased that ball down the alley and then rounded the defender? The guy is greased lightning. Startlingly fast. We are already just dumping it up there anywhere and hes after it like a dog chasing a stick. Theres no defender in football can deal with that. its incredible.

No worries about this lad. Like i said before, he was clinical last year put everything right in the corner. He will more than come good. He already has in fact, he strongly effects every game he plays in, and hes not missing by miles is he. and that pass to mo. When they start going in for him look out.

Him Gakpo and Mo with Firmino behind them is going to be just like the good old days, but younger. Very exciting.

Logged
Damn that Mane's gone!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,470
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5526 on: Yesterday at 05:39:43 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 12:40:14 pm
I don't think anyone can keep up with him. When you look at the second goal last night he has no right to win that foot race against the defender. The defender is a good yard deeper than him and AOC and Salah are reasonably close to him;



Half a second later and he's half a yard past the defender and Salah and AOC aren't really anywhere near him;



I see here Funky already highlighted exactly what i was talking about wonderfully.  He just flicks the switch and nobody's catching him. Takes the long way around no problem. Thats invaluable, esp in Klopps hands and with the other speedsters we have about. Bobbys just gonna set them up on a plate about 5 times a game. Each.
Logged
Damn that Mane's gone!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,524
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5527 on: Yesterday at 05:46:20 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 05:39:43 pm
I see here Funky already highlighted exactly what i was talking about wonderfully.  He just flicks the switch and nobody's catching him. Takes the long way around no problem. Thats invaluable, esp in Klopps hands and with the other speedsters we have about. Bobbys just gonna set them up on a plate about 5 times a game. Each.
His pace is an important asset. Even if we aren't playing well, we can just lump it ahead of him and something can happen. The pass doesn't even have to be precise.  Given how quick he is, he can get away with delaying his runs a wee bit.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,058
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5528 on: Yesterday at 05:52:13 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 05:39:43 pm
I see here Funky already highlighted exactly what i was talking about wonderfully.  He just flicks the switch and nobody's catching him. Takes the long way around no problem. Thats invaluable, esp in Klopps hands and with the other speedsters we have about. Bobbys just gonna set them up on a plate about 5 times a game. Each.
I enjoy him taking shots early (hopefully he develop's Suarez ability to fool keepers by getting shots off mid stride to bamboozle keepers, but few in the world are that good), and it's part of what caused the goal alongside Salah's selfless run. But even though it was a goal and that's all I want, it could have been his on this occasion if he could have kept running and slotted it into an empty net. Ward was already committed and lost at the point of that second picture, Nunez doesn't even need to alter his path. No biggie, but with confidence and better decisions that come from that, I really see him going up levels
Logged

Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,304
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5529 on: Yesterday at 06:20:24 pm »
Love this guy, such a threat, his finishing is a bit off right now but he works his ass off for the lads. Got a great ovation yesterday and he certainly appreciated it after the game. The goals will come of that Im sure. Hopefully Gakpo can have a big impact and take some of the pressure off and attention away from him but knowing how fans and media operate theyll likely use that as a stick to beat him with.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline Saus76

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 117
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5530 on: Yesterday at 06:29:23 pm »
What's not to love about this lad. The goals will come, no doubt about that. We've got a real gem on our hands here.
Logged

Offline Jacob Marley's Coming To Town!

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,659
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5531 on: Yesterday at 06:35:52 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 06:20:24 pm
Hopefully Gakpo can have a big impact and take some of the pressure off and attention away from him
That's a good point, actually. Once he's no longer the 'newest' new boy, he might loosen up a bit and relax - assuming that's been a contributing factor
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online fredfrop

  • 19*
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,681
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5532 on: Yesterday at 06:37:00 pm »
Peter Crouch took 22 matches to score for us. God knows what Sky would have made of that on their 2005 socials...
Logged
* * * * *

Offline afruitchrimbocake türkiyish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,372
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5533 on: Yesterday at 07:21:36 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 05:33:40 pm
We are already just dumping it up there anywhere and hes after it like a dog chasing a stick.



Love that... ;D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,714
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5534 on: Yesterday at 09:11:13 pm »
What about that pass though?
Logged

Offline El_Macca_17

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,381
  • Out here on the perimeter there are no stars.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5535 on: Yesterday at 10:48:24 pm »
Quote from: fredfrop on Yesterday at 06:37:00 pm
Peter Crouch took 22 matches to score for us. God knows what Sky would have made of that on their 2005 socials...

I was going to mention that but thought it was 17 games. Either way, Darwins well ahead and hell do very well for us.
Logged
"The future's uncertain and the end is always near."

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,722
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5536 on: Yesterday at 10:49:19 pm »
Quote from: El_Macca_17 on Yesterday at 10:48:24 pm
I was going to mention that but thought it was 17 games. Either way, Darwins well ahead and hell do very well for us.
yeah 17 is correct I think.
Logged

Offline macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,024
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5537 on: Yesterday at 10:53:50 pm »
Quote from: fredfrop on Yesterday at 06:37:00 pm
Peter Crouch took 22 matches to score for us. God knows what Sky would have made of that on their 2005 socials...

So close to being a 40 year old virgin, Crouchie!
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,680
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5538 on: Today at 12:28:52 am »
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,354
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5539 on: Today at 07:31:01 am »
It could just be the way we look at him now but I am convinced that his general play and touch has gotten a lot better in that the ball to him doesnt just bounce off him. His finishing still looks messy but again that may still point to a load of nerves.

But he is one of the most dangerous players out there. If anything he can use his body more but that will come.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 134 135 136 137 138 [139]   Go Up
« previous next »
 