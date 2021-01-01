« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 365862 times)

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5520 on: Today at 03:30:30 pm »
I agree with the comments about how he'll soon start knocking them in, but I hope to hell he doesn't drag   2 or 3 clear attempts wide in a big game where we lose 1 nil.  If that happens a lot of the fan patience will snap in a heartbeat. The fact we won last night and the Villa game is really helping him right now.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5521 on: Today at 04:12:58 pm »
Fuck them fans if so.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5522 on: Today at 04:14:12 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:50:38 pm
Sky even put up a video of Darwin's high and lows as a Liverpool player 🤡. He has only been here for half a season.

https://youtu.be/aiZ3qyEDAVY

I look forward to their one for Antony consisting of a spinny thing and not a lot else.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5523 on: Today at 05:00:08 pm »
Quote from: plura on Today at 04:12:58 pm
Fuck them fans if so.
This

Entitled babies, waa waa waa
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5524 on: Today at 05:24:50 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:50:38 pm
Sky even put up a video of Darwin's high and lows as a Liverpool player 🤡. He has only been here for half a season.

https://youtu.be/aiZ3qyEDAVY

Worse than that IMO - just after we'd signed Gakpo when you went to their Liverpool page the news of this signing was under a Nunez hit piece.

A new signing should be the top news, esp in the minutes after it, but nope. Agenda was clear.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5525 on: Today at 05:33:40 pm »
Did you guys see him turn on the afterburners when he chased that ball down the alley and then rounded the defender? The guy is greased lightning. Startlingly fast. We are already just dumping it up there anywhere and hes after it like a dog chasing a stick. Theres no defender in football can deal with that. its incredible.

No worries about this lad. Like i said before, he was clinical last year put everything right in the corner. He will more than come good. He already has in fact, he strongly effects every game he plays in, and hes not missing by miles is he. and that pass to mo. When they start going in for him look out.

Him Gakpo and Mo with Firmino behind them is going to be just like the good old days, but younger. Very exciting.

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5526 on: Today at 05:39:43 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 12:40:14 pm
I don't think anyone can keep up with him. When you look at the second goal last night he has no right to win that foot race against the defender. The defender is a good yard deeper than him and AOC and Salah are reasonably close to him;



Half a second later and he's half a yard past the defender and Salah and AOC aren't really anywhere near him;



I see here Funky already highlighted exactly what i was talking about wonderfully.  He just flicks the switch and nobody's catching him. Takes the long way around no problem. Thats invaluable, esp in Klopps hands and with the other speedsters we have about. Bobbys just gonna set them up on a plate about 5 times a game. Each.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5527 on: Today at 05:46:20 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 05:39:43 pm
I see here Funky already highlighted exactly what i was talking about wonderfully.  He just flicks the switch and nobody's catching him. Takes the long way around no problem. Thats invaluable, esp in Klopps hands and with the other speedsters we have about. Bobbys just gonna set them up on a plate about 5 times a game. Each.
His pace is an important asset. Even if we aren't playing well, we can just lump it ahead of him and something can happen. The pass doesn't even have to be precise.  Given how quick he is, he can get away with delaying his runs a wee bit.
