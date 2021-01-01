« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 363058 times)

Offline BER

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5440 on: Yesterday at 10:29:37 pm »
Offline Funky_Gibbons

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5441 on: Yesterday at 10:29:44 pm »
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on Yesterday at 10:26:26 pm
But hes still wittering on about his bet as if hes some Goodfellas style degenerate gambler.
Theyre certainly degenerate.

And as Jack said, bit weird to say that after hes won us the game.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5442 on: Yesterday at 10:37:53 pm »
Typical Darwin performance. Could have had two assists if Salah had his shooting boots on. His pass in the second half was incredible. If Thiago played that pass, everyone would be raving about it.

With respect to his finishing, he could get more shots on target when clean through. At least, make the keeper work. This has been a consistent pattern in the last few games.
Offline Koplass

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5443 on: Yesterday at 10:44:37 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:16:07 pm
Salah,Mane, Jota had the most missed at some point last season. It not a bad thing though

I'd be interested to see these stats for the last few years because it has always felt to me like we miss an awful lot of big chances compared to other teams. Of course, we score an awful lot more than other teams too.
Offline RedSince86

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5444 on: Yesterday at 10:46:49 pm »
Played well tonight, unlucky not to score.

Could have had 2 assists as well if Salah had his shooting boots on.
Offline Skagger

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5445 on: Yesterday at 10:49:49 pm »
If youre not seeing it yet then I dont know what to say, there hasnt been a defence thats kept him quiet yet. Monster in the making
Online "Merry CraigDSmas ... Everyone!"

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5446 on: Yesterday at 10:56:44 pm »
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Yesterday at 10:18:49 pm
My bets looking good, will be fifth choice when Diaz, Jota, Salah and new lad are all fit.

Fingers crossed youre fucked off long before the end of the season to be able to claim that bet.
Offline King_doggerel

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5447 on: Yesterday at 10:57:13 pm »
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Yesterday at 10:18:49 pm
My bets looking good, will be fifth choice when Diaz, Jota, Salah and new lad are all fit.

you seem to have a hard on for Nunez. Did he run over your cat?

just going through some of your posts you have a weird obsession with him failing.
Offline cdav

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5448 on: Yesterday at 10:59:34 pm »
He's going to miss-hit a goal soon and then score 10 in 5 games or something mad and the whole narrative will change

He is unplayable, you can't take your eyes off him
Offline Cid

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5449 on: Yesterday at 11:02:33 pm »
I know it's been said before but I really can't help but compare this to Suarez's first season.  He was making near misses and hitting the post constantly but we all saw the talent.  One season on and something clicked and he ripped up the entire league.

I think once he finds his groove Nunez is going to be a wonderful player.  With a little more luck he would be second only to Haaland in the scoring charts this season.

People who can't help but compare him to Andy Carroll clearly didn't watch the guy play.  The only thing they have in common is a shit ponytail.
Online RK7

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5450 on: Yesterday at 11:02:46 pm »
Quote from: Skagger on Yesterday at 10:49:49 pm
If youre not seeing it yet then I dont know what to say, there hasnt been a defence thats kept him quiet yet. Monster in the making
100%
I questioned his technical ability when he first signed, the improvement in that side of his game already is so clear. He has it all, very exciting future.
Offline SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5451 on: Yesterday at 11:03:20 pm »
Quote from: King_doggerel on Yesterday at 10:57:13 pm
you seem to have a hard on for Nunez. Did he run over your cat?

just going through some of your posts you have a weird obsession with him failing.

See the one were he likens Nunez to a gelding? ;D
Offline King_doggerel

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5452 on: Yesterday at 11:13:31 pm »
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on Yesterday at 11:03:20 pm
See the one were he likens Nunez to a gelding? ;D

gelding or a yard dog? He can't see to make up his mind!
Offline bornandbRED

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5453 on: Yesterday at 11:48:40 pm »
With each passing game, I get more content with his signing. Can only be good.
Offline jonkrux

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5454 on: Yesterday at 11:49:13 pm »
He was boss.
Offline DangerScouse

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5455 on: Yesterday at 11:54:46 pm »
Brilliant performance again.
Offline Simplexity

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5456 on: Today at 12:02:52 am »
Chance magnet. Primed to explode at some point surely.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5457 on: Today at 01:00:30 am »
He's been playing well and creating chances, very unlucky. Unlike when Jordan shoots (normally), he's very close to the barn door whereas Jordan usually misses the barn (listen, I like Jordan but the big thing that really separates him from Gerrard is his goal scoring from distance).


It will come and especially with Jurgen behind him and Gakpo taking some of the pressure off
Offline CanuckYNWA

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5458 on: Today at 01:00:52 am »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 12:02:52 am
Chance magnet. Primed to explode at some point surely.

Suarez was the exact same in his first full season, missed so many chances. And well we all know what happened in the next 2 seasons
Online newterp

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5459 on: Today at 01:01:41 am »
Defenders are in fear. Now please start burying some of those chances!
Offline stoa

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5460 on: Today at 01:13:08 am »
Two things I liked today. One was the crowd chanting his name multiple times to show that they appreciate what he's doing even if a few things aren't coming off for him. The other one was him looking pissed after the final whistle. Not that I want to see him unhappy, but he knows that he could (and maybe should) have scored and that the team could have done better as a whole. We need those kind of players. At the end of the day, we got the three points and he did well, but we need that attitude of wanting to do even better. It's how we've won all those trophies in recent seasons and it's how our players have managed to get bettera and better...
Offline Johnny Aldridge

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5461 on: Today at 01:14:01 am »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 12:02:52 am
Chance magnet. Primed to explode at some point surely.

Yeah, hes doing all the right things and in the right places. He could be a bit too eager to score, if he relaxes a bit itll come. Hes a chance magnet, but not by chance.
Offline Samie

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5462 on: Today at 01:19:30 am »
New year coming up, new Darwin.  8)
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5463 on: Today at 01:31:22 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:19:30 am
New year coming up, new Darwin.  8)


If ever anyone was going to evolve into the role it's him
Offline jckliew

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5464 on: Today at 01:32:25 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:01:41 am
Defenders are in fear. Now please start burying some of those chances!
Mo.
Offline Classycara

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5465 on: Today at 01:41:09 am »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 01:13:08 am
Two things I liked today. One was the crowd chanting his name multiple times to show that they appreciate what he's doing even if a few things aren't coming off for him. The other one was him looking pissed after the final whistle. Not that I want to see him unhappy, but he knows that he could (and maybe should) have scored and that the team could have done better as a whole. We need those kind of players. At the end of the day, we got the three points and he did well, but we need that attitude of wanting to do even better. It's how we've won all those trophies in recent seasons and it's how our players have managed to get bettera and better...
Agreed mate, got to appreciate his drive. And he seems to have come even more ready to work and apply himself.

I wasn't able to watch the match, but saw in the extended highlights at around 82ish minutes he'd made a great run for a counter (might have been the one where he held it up cleverly, but then underhit the pass to Salah) and we won a corner. He was absolutely exhausted from yet another sprint covering a lot of ground but after being bent over double waiting for it to be taken, he then runs back into position when they had the goal kick. You know I don't think he's perfect, but if everyone put the same effort levels as him and Trent did the other day (and seemingly have tonight), the Villa game would've been won a lot earlier!

We're probably going to have to be cautious with his minutes over the next few games, given how much he's putting in, as we really can't afford him or Salah having a spell out (have to remember not everyone is as insanely durable as Mo)
Offline Famishing Xmas Pruned Prick Prude

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5466 on: Today at 01:49:15 am »
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 10:29:37 pm


Yeah, unlucky guy. He's doing everything else so right though, except for scoring atm.

I'm really excited to see the front three Gakpo Nunez Salah
Online Raid

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5467 on: Today at 02:00:58 am »
Captain Chaos. Everything just happens around him
Offline ToneLa

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5468 on: Today at 02:02:25 am »
He's a hilarious player

Something happens when he's about

Nice to see him and Mo interchange passes a bit. Dars seems a bit hesitant with the ball but he gets the ball fast and his instincts are good

One of these games he's just gonna lose that catch, that split second, it's just gonna rain goals

He's a whirlwind and can't be contained

I await his future with glee, he's chaotic!
Online Raid

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5469 on: Today at 02:09:25 am »
Can see this becoming Firmino-like to be fair. Like when we saw Bobby ripping defences apart but not scoring. Another incredible player to watch.

Darwin is opening up all avenues. Continues to be so much fun
Online Dave McCoy

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5470 on: Today at 02:11:24 am »
If his bad luck was our only issue then we'd be challenging for something. Otherwise it's just the easiest scapegoat at hand helped on by opposing fans. Actually getting tired of the discourse now as there isn't anything new here.
Online The_Nomad

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5471 on: Today at 02:23:41 am »
Loving it that Anfield tries to lift up our players when theyre misfiring. The chants of  Nunez  and the Salah song when they miss are just outstanding.
Online surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5472 on: Today at 02:27:39 am »
He's got a variety of finishes and calm placement in his locker, saw enough in pre-season to note that. The issue of course is his mental state now in games, that's holding him back in the box. Some players just have that temperament - the likes of Fowler, Owen, Haaland, Aguero - you see them in daily life, you can note that same coolness. Nunez looks to be from the Suarez school, playing with controlled aggression, so you need to mechanise the finishing process in the box. It's something you can work on for sure, regardless of what some ex-pros tell you about having it or not as a finisher.

He's already a very useful player, with the potential to be a top one. It's far more important that we sort out the issues behind him, the structure of the midfield, age profile for certain positions.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5473 on: Today at 02:31:20 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:20:35 pm
I've yet to see him put in a brilliant 10 minutes, anywhere.  egotistical show pony whose only real skill is drawing fouls.

Imagine this being true
Online SamLad

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5474 on: Today at 02:32:37 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 02:31:20 am
Imagine this being true
You realize that was about Grealish, right?
Offline ToneLa

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5475 on: Today at 02:35:11 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:32:37 am
You realize that was about Grealish, right?

Yeah my bad thought I was discussing a player at a real club on a real club forum rather than blood money players mentioned in a thread about a brilliant young striker we have
Online anandg_lfc

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5476 on: Today at 02:38:17 am »
He is one of the few bright spots in the team and will start scoring more regularly.
