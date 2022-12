I know it's been said before but I really can't help but compare this to Suarez's first season. He was making near misses and hitting the post constantly but we all saw the talent. One season on and something clicked and he ripped up the entire league.



I think once he finds his groove Nunez is going to be a wonderful player. With a little more luck he would be second only to Haaland in the scoring charts this season.



People who can't help but compare him to Andy Carroll clearly didn't watch the guy play. The only thing they have in common is a shit ponytail.