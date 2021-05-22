« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 354757 times)

Still a bit ropey though, that attempted clearance for their goal was a shocker. Probably still feeling the after effects of training under the England setup.

Not really. He's just rubbish at the defending bit. Who cares?
This will be one of those threads people look back on 3 years from now and feel embarrassed by their lack of foresight.

The hardest part of being a striker is getting in positions to score goals, you should always worry about the strikers who's movement isn't good enough to get chances.  Nunez has absolutely exceptional movement, he will hit a hot streak and score a boatload of goals for liverpool, especially when trent starts firing and we get some of the injured forwards back to balance the team and supply him.


Why do Rawk posters do this, like 99% posters are praising him but yet the one poster who has bad opinions about everyone gets highlighted.
Why do Rawk posters do this, like 99% posters are praising him but yet the one poster who has bad opinions about everyone gets highlighted.
It's not just one poster, though

And even some of the 'praise' is dubious at times
Will he move centrally when Gakpo arrives?
It's not just one poster, though

And even some of the 'praise' is dubious at times

Its mostly one poster, people are allowed to have their critiques about him also, as , as long as its nothing outlandish, we cant all agree whats the fun in that?

Most posters are saying hes a top player though or will be in the future, you expect him to be universally praised like Salah but he hasnt had a universally all time record breaking season like Salah.

Even the pundits have been fair on him so far, in just the past week both Macca and Townsend and even Carra have come out and said what many on us are saying, in fact I even remember Neville speaking about him favourably, the only people who are taking the piss are rival fans on Twitter obsessed with making memes and what points to score at us because of our great success in the last few years particularly in the transfer window.

Most people agree hes a raw chaotic at times player with huge huge upside potentially.
Will he move centrally when Gakpo arrives?

He may do initially but it wouldn't surprise me if it's a similar situation to the Dutch team.


Gakpo aiming for attacking midfield spot at the World Cup
Posted by admin on November 4th, 2022 08:43 PM | News, Oranje  

PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo has spoken to Louis van Gaal and knows he will be aiming for an attacking midfielder slot at the World Cup.

Gakpo was named Eredivisie player of the month for the second month in a row on Friday and he spoke with ESPN about the World Cup after receiving the award.

Gakpo knows his role at the tournament after speaking with Van Gaal, He asked me what my preferred position was, in general. Thats left winger.

In the system that Orange plays, Memphis is mainly the left striker. According to Van Gaal, I had little or no chance there, because Memphis is playing. Besides that, he thought that I should be able to cope at 10, with the qualities I have. He put me there twice, Im aiming for that position for the World Cup.
He may do initially but it wouldn't surprise me if it's a similar situation to the Dutch team.


Gakpo aiming for attacking midfield spot at the World Cup
Posted by admin on November 4th, 2022 08:43 PM | News, Oranje 

PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo has spoken to Louis van Gaal and knows he will be aiming for an attacking midfielder slot at the World Cup.

Gakpo was named Eredivisie player of the month for the second month in a row on Friday and he spoke with ESPN about the World Cup after receiving the award.

Gakpo knows his role at the tournament after speaking with Van Gaal, He asked me what my preferred position was, in general. Thats left winger.

In the system that Orange plays, Memphis is mainly the left striker. According to Van Gaal, I had little or no chance there, because Memphis is playing. Besides that, he thought that I should be able to cope at 10, with the qualities I have. He put me there twice, Im aiming for that position for the World Cup.


I think Gakpo would play the majority of his games centrally for us, as a 9, I think his profile is more similar to Firmino than it is the wingers weve been playing on the left.


Its probably why Linjders called him the Missing link if at all he did, since Bobbys decline we havent had that presence who excels at link up play, is tall and does well with his back to goal, while still posing a goal threat both Núñez and Jota are different type of players who excel more running in behind.


Think he would have to improve his pressing though.
Its mostly one poster,
It's really not. I suspect you're just not noticing some of the bullshit posts when you see them. Maybe because you agree with them? ;)

people are allowed to have their critiques about him also, as , as long as its nothing outlandish, we cant all agree whats the fun in that?
To be honest I'd prefer to see outlandish posts about a player, you know total fruitcake stuff that's obviously bollocks, rather than all the chin-stroking attempts at 'critique' which mostly tend to stem from two or three causes: that he's not scoring every game; that he misses chances (as every footbaler in history has done) or jealously that he's not Haaland; or neurosis about his fee because their non-LFC mates are taking the piss.

All of which is more about the poster than the player. Occasionally there's a genuinely decent critical analysis, but not many.

Most posters are saying hes a top player though or will be in the future, you expect him to be universally praised like Salah but he hasnt had a universally all time record breaking season like Salah.
What in the world makes you think Salah is univerally praised? I mean have you read his thread here? Exactly the same bullshit waa waaa posts are made about him as soon as he goes a game or two without scoring or misses a few good chances.

A lot of people just can't seem to understand happenstance and variance; everything has to mean something; everything has to be spun to indicate something. Instead of just thinking "That's football; it happens"

Again it seems like you are reading the shite posts and thinking "fair point", lol

I think Gakpo would play the majority of his games centrally for us, as a 9, I think his profile is more similar to Firmino than it is the wingers weve been playing on the left.


Its probably why Linjders called him the Missing link if at all he did, since Bobbys decline we havent had that presence who excels at link up play, is tall and does well with his back to goal, while still posing a goal threat both Núñez and Jota are different type of players who excel more running in behind.


Think he would have to improve his pressing though.

I think he could also give us the ability to break the lines from deep which we haven't really had since Ox got injured. As you say if he can improve his pressing and defensive output then it wouldn't surprise me if at times went with Three of Diaz, Jota, Darwin and Mo plus Gakpo as an AM/10.
Why do Rawk posters do this, like 99% posters are praising him but yet the one poster who has bad opinions about everyone gets highlighted.

This is nonsense, he's been absolutely destroyed on here.
This is nonsense, he's been absolutely destroyed on here.

Ive just read the last 3 pages and I cant see that at all, if you expect thereto be nobody saying a single bad thing then youre just naive, but for the last few pages at least the comments have been generally positions as they should.
Ive just read the last 3 pages and I cant see that at all, if you expect thereto be nobody saying a single bad thing then youre just naive, but for the last few pages at least the comments have been generally positions as they should.

I'm not naive about it, your "99% are positive about him" was just wrong, he rightly gets loads of support on here but it's unfortunately far from 99 v 1.
I'm not naive about it, your "99% are positive about him" was just wrong, he rightly gets loads of support on here but it's unfortunately far from 99 v 1.

Maybe I just blank out the bad posts, I know I do for Cormack Sr ;D
