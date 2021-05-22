Will he move centrally when Gakpo arrives?
Gakpo aiming for attacking midfield spot at the World Cup
Posted by admin on November 4th, 2022 08:43 PM | News, Oranje
PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo has spoken to Louis van Gaal and knows he will be aiming for an attacking midfielder slot at the World Cup.
Gakpo was named Eredivisie player of the month for the second month in a row on Friday and he spoke with ESPN about the World Cup after receiving the award.
Gakpo knows his role at the tournament after speaking with Van Gaal, He asked me what my preferred position was, in general. Thats left winger.
In the system that Orange plays, Memphis is mainly the left striker. According to Van Gaal, I had little or no chance there, because Memphis is playing. Besides that, he thought that I should be able to cope at 10, with the qualities I have. He put me there twice, Im aiming for that position for the World Cup.