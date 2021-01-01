« previous next »
Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 12:24:40 pm
Quote from: Larse on Today at 12:19:42 pm
Needs to start clicking soon else I fear it might affect his menntality. Right now he keeps fighting every game like yesterday where in the end created the third goal. but at some point, if he keeps missing he will start losing his head.

Based on what?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 12:27:36 pm
A guy scores or assists in every game and apparently we need him to "start clicking" or "come good". This thread is wild  ;D
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 12:27:43 pm
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 12:15:34 pm
"No defender in the world wants to mark this bloke".

You are right, and so far I don't think any defender has been able to mark him in that he's a handful every game. There are certain players that you look forward to watching and he's one of them. You don't really get a proper sense of just how powerful a bloke he is unless you see him n the flesh, he is such a physical force.

Been saying that all along. For me, his goals are a bonus, & he'll score quite a few too. He's a fucking nightmare to play against & causes havoc with his strong running, closing down, & generally being a right pain in the arse for defenders. Oh yeah, & there's no way would Andy Carroll have bust a gut to keep that ball in play for that crucial 3rd goal.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 12:35:38 pm
As others have said, it's his timing in shooting that's letting him down at the moment. He's rushing a bit, probably too eager. The volley he had from the miskick by the defender was perfect in every part bar the timing of the shot and it was only hundredths of a second out- he lets it hit his foot rather than his shin and I think it's a goal. Same with the shots he's dragged wide.he will learn to time his shots Suarez did and he was the best in the world at it for a spell
 
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 12:40:50 pm
Quote from: Larse on Today at 12:19:42 pm
Needs to start clicking soon else I fear it might affect his menntality. Right now he keeps fighting every game like yesterday where in the end created the third goal. but at some point, if he keeps missing he will start losing his head.
some on here are showing him how.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 12:52:25 pm
Quote from: Larse on Today at 12:19:42 pm
Needs to start clicking soon else I fear it might affect his menntality. Right now he keeps fighting every game like yesterday where in the end created the third goal. but at some point, if he keeps missing he will start losing his head.

I think it'll take a lot to get to that point myself. He's still playing well and causing all sorts of problems. Just needs to stop overthinking when he gets into these good positions and the goals will come. Him hearing the fans chanting his name will be a big boost to him as well.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 12:58:10 pm
I got into many arguments early on about xG and that comes with it and I was accused of hating the lad, which is bizarre. Despite early doubts (and those doubts haven't gone away), he's doing pretty well in all honesty and I really want him to succeed here.

Whether he'll ever be truly clinical remains to be seen but he has many great attributes and one thing is for sure, defenders will absolutely hate playing against him and that's one of the best traits to have as a forward. He's not an issue and he'll only get better.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 01:39:25 pm
I have watched football my entire life and in that 30 odd years, I cant think of a player quite like him - Tall, fast, powerful but so bafflingly unpredictable, for good and good bad.

For what its worth, I think he will start to come good. When hes offside its always fractional, which is what got him those goals at Anfield for Benfica last season. Hes snatching at shots or picking his head up for a pass then only shooting when its not on - by which time the chance has gone. On the volley, he shouldve controlled a lofted volley over the keeper or taken it down - when he got one on one he had to drive more directly at goal and ask the defender to last-man him or give himself a better angle and strike it earlier. His assist came from a willing and a raw speed I dont think anyone else on that pitch had.

Everything is small margins with him at the moment - marginally the wrong decision or technique, marginally mistriking the ball. Ive a feeling hell smash 3 past someone shite and hell get going from there. Id rather have him on the pitch than not and hes so much better centrally.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 01:39:59 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 12:58:10 pm
I got into many arguments early on about xG and that comes with it and I was accused of hating the lad, which is bizarre. Despite early doubts (and those doubts haven't gone away), he's doing pretty well in all honesty and I really want him to succeed here.

Whether he'll ever be truly clinical remains to be seen but he has many great attributes and one thing is for sure, defenders will absolutely hate playing against him and that's one of the best traits to have as a forward. He's not an issue and he'll only get better.

I said last week we should look at bringing in Suarez to work with him, just to help him relax and work on cutting across the ball when going for the far post.

That volley yesterday showed he has talent, he tracked the ball and then looked up to see where the keeper was before taking the shot, plenty of so called pros would have missed the ball or connected and ballooned it over the bar
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 01:43:34 pm
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 01:39:59 pm
I said last week we should look at bringing in Suarez to work with him, just to help him relax and work on cutting across the ball when going for the far post.

That volley yesterday showed he has talent, he tracked the ball and then looked up to see where the keeper was before taking the shot, plenty of so called pros would have missed the ball or connected and ballooned it over the bar
It was incredible technique considering the height the ball dropped from and the fact that he was on the run.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 02:14:49 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 01:39:25 pm
I have watched football my entire life and in that 30 odd years, I cant think of a player quite like him - Tall, fast, powerful but so bafflingly unpredictable, for good and good bad.

For what its worth, I think he will start to come good. When hes offside its always fractional, which is what got him those goals at Anfield for Benfica last season. Hes snatching at shots or picking his head up for a pass then only shooting when its not on - by which time the chance has gone. On the volley, he shouldve controlled a lofted volley over the keeper or taken it down - when he got one on one he had to drive more directly at goal and ask the defender to last-man him or give himself a better angle and strike it earlier. His assist came from a willing and a raw speed I dont think anyone else on that pitch had.

Everything is small margins with him at the moment - marginally the wrong decision or technique, marginally mistriking the ball. Ive a feeling hell smash 3 past someone shite and hell get going from there. Id rather have him on the pitch than not and hes so much better centrally.

It's already good, people need to stop saying this, what they should say is I think it will become absolutely out of this world.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 02:24:45 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 01:39:25 pm
I have watched football my entire life and in that 30 odd years, I cant think of a player quite like him - Tall, fast, powerful but so bafflingly unpredictable, for good and good bad.

For what its worth, I think he will start to come good. When hes offside its always fractional, which is what got him those goals at Anfield for Benfica last season. Hes snatching at shots or picking his head up for a pass then only shooting when its not on - by which time the chance has gone. On the volley, he shouldve controlled a lofted volley over the keeper or taken it down - when he got one on one he had to drive more directly at goal and ask the defender to last-man him or give himself a better angle and strike it earlier. His assist came from a willing and a raw speed I dont think anyone else on that pitch had.

Everything is small margins with him at the moment - marginally the wrong decision or technique, marginally mistriking the ball. Ive a feeling hell smash 3 past someone shite and hell get going from there. Id rather have him on the pitch than not and hes so much better centrally.

He's already good though.  What you mean is that he'll start to become very good  ;)
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 02:26:38 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:24:45 pm
He's already good though.  What you mean is that he'll start to become very good  ;)

its a Mitch Hedberg thing.

He used to smoke. I mean he still does, but he used to, too.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 02:48:05 pm
Quote from: "Merry CraigDSmas ... Everyone!" on Today at 12:24:40 pm
Based on what?

Most likely based on that poster's own mental strength.

But I reckon Darwin will be mentally tougher than that poster.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 02:49:24 pm
according to the bbc top scorers prem table then he certainly does have his fair share of shots at goal

the total shots table for the top scorers would look like this -

51 - Aleksandar Mitrovic Fulham

43 - Erling Haaland Manchester City

43 - Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur

43 - Mohamed Salah Liverpool

40 - Darwin Núñez Liverpool
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 03:07:20 pm
Hes been scoring and assisting. Hes still getting into good positions and his attitude seems top notch. All strikers have cold streaks with goals. I dont really see an issue at all.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 03:22:25 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 02:14:49 pm
It's already good, people need to stop saying this, what they should say is I think it will become absolutely out of this world.
He is good, but he will come great

Anyone can see that he has another level in him.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 03:35:02 pm
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 01:39:59 pm
I said last week we should look at bringing in Suarez to work with him, just to help him relax and work on cutting across the ball when going for the far post.

That volley yesterday showed he has talent, he tracked the ball and then looked up to see where the keeper was before taking the shot, plenty of so called pros would have missed the ball or connected and ballooned it over the bar
To be fair just about every top class striker wouldn't have panicked a first time volley when they had acres of space and could have easily taken a touch before taking a shot.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 03:47:26 pm
Quote from: Dundalis on Today at 03:35:02 pm
To be fair just about every top class striker wouldn't have panicked a first time volley when they had acres of space and could have easily taken a touch before taking a shot.
Maybe he thought the defender could catch him if he took a touch?

Shame he didn't bust the net though.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 03:53:05 pm
Quote from: Dundalis on Today at 03:35:02 pm
To be fair just about every top class striker wouldn't have panicked a first time volley when they had acres of space and could have easily taken a touch before taking a shot.

Panicked my arse, he's running at a fairly fast speed, no way he can bring that down, stop his momentum and steady himself before the keeper is on him. The early volley was the best option.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 03:54:47 pm
Quote from: Dundalis on Today at 03:35:02 pm
To be fair just about every top class striker wouldn't have panicked a first time volley when they had acres of space and could have easily taken a touch before taking a shot.

He's running at pace with a defender breathing down his neck and an on rushing keeper, big ask to pluck a long ball over the top out of the air like that and take a touch then score imo. We've been spoiled by the likes of Suarez and Salah who have done that a couple of times in their careers, I think your underestimating the technique to do that at pace if you think "just about every top class striker" is bringing that down and scoring.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 04:07:57 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 03:54:47 pm
He's running at pace with a defender breathing down his neck and an on rushing keeper, big ask to pluck a long ball over the top out of the air like that and take a touch then score imo. We've been spoiled by the likes of Suarez and Salah who have done that a couple of times in their careers, I think your underestimating the technique to do that at pace if you think "just about every top class striker" is bringing that down and scoring.

Only the best striker in the world could do this:
https://youtu.be/DpKCzifbu8o?t=33

Nunez 100% has the qualities to take that ball down and score a sitter, I have zero doubts about that.
His decision making is the difference between him having a good start and him having a great start.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 04:09:30 pm
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 03:53:05 pm
Panicked my arse, he's running at a fairly fast speed, no way he can bring that down, stop his momentum and steady himself before the keeper is on him. The early volley was the best option.
That would have been very difficult to control. I'd have gone for the volley every time in that situation.

Thing is, if he'd have tried to bring it down, control it and position himself to shoot the odds are very much against him and absolutely everyone would be screaming about how he should have hit it on the volley.

I agree with Jason. Maybe a Suarez or a Salah may have tried to take a touch there, but very few could pull it off.

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 04:37:44 pm
Quote from: "Merry CraigDSmas ... Everyone!" on Today at 12:24:40 pm
Based on what?

Based on other examples who had the same issues like timo werner. When he started out at chelsea he was also doing quite well but only finishing was his issue but the bad finishing started to affect his overall play.

Finishing to a good amount is a mental topic and in this day of age with social media and all that I think the players mentality can easily be influenced. And judging by Nunez IG posts he certainly reads some of those comments about him. Rival fans are out on a witch hunt, I really havent seen that much critizism on any of our signings (by rivals) despite Nunez not even playing bad. I just hope he can get a run of games together where he scores so he shuts up the haters.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 04:43:13 pm
Quote from: Larse on Today at 04:37:44 pm
Based on other examples who had the same issues like timo werner. When he started out at chelsea he was also doing quite well but only finishing was his issue but the bad finishing started to affect his overall play.

You simply cannot compare two players like that, as they all have different mental strengths.

Also, Nunez has already scored more PL goals than Werner had for Chelsea at this point, having played only 694 league mins compared to Werner's 1253.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 04:46:12 pm
Quote from: Larse on Today at 04:37:44 pm
Based on other examples who had the same issues like timo werner. When he started out at chelsea he was also doing quite well but only finishing was his issue but the bad finishing started to affect his overall play.

Finishing to a good amount is a mental topic and in this day of age with social media and all that I think the players mentality can easily be influenced. And judging by Nunez IG posts he certainly reads some of those comments about him. Rival fans are out on a witch hunt, I really havent seen that much critizism on any of our signings (by rivals) despite Nunez not even playing bad. I just hope he can get a run of games together where he scores so he shuts up the haters.

I think he is a bit of a confidence player. We saw it pre season when he got one, soon after he'd bagged 4. I was glad to see he got man of the match and was getting high fives galore when he got subbed off yesterday as his contribution is being recognised despite the goals not going in at the moment.

The good news is that even when it's not going in he's a constant threat and he makes things happen. He'll have a hot streak at some point but he's already putting up ridiculous numbers considering the lack of luck he's had in front of goal.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 05:06:28 pm
Quote from: Dundalis on Today at 03:35:02 pm
To be fair just about every top class striker wouldn't have panicked a first time volley when they had acres of space and could have easily taken a touch before taking a shot.

If youve played the game that opportunity is not easy.  The ball is travelling forward & dropping from a height, while Nunez is running onto it.  So he has to ensure hes running at the right pace to meet the ball as it drops and then focus on keeping the shot on target when making contact.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 05:11:28 pm
Quote from: Dundalis on Today at 03:35:02 pm
To be fair just about every top class striker wouldn't have panicked a first time volley when they had acres of space and could have easily taken a touch before taking a shot.
You make it sound like like bringing the ball down from that height, first time, with the amount of spin that would have been on it, and controlling it so you could shoot with your next touch, before the keeper comes out to you or the defender gets back, was a piece of piss.

I thought that volley showed incredible technique and confidence to even attempt.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 05:16:19 pm
Quote from: Larse on Today at 04:37:44 pm
Based on other examples who had the same issues like timo werner. When he started out at chelsea he was also doing quite well but only finishing was his issue but the bad finishing started to affect his overall play.

Finishing to a good amount is a mental topic and in this day of age with social media and all that I think the players mentality can easily be influenced. And judging by Nunez IG posts he certainly reads some of those comments about him. Rival fans are out on a witch hunt, I really havent seen that much critizism on any of our signings (by rivals) despite Nunez not even playing bad. I just hope he can get a run of games together where he scores so he shuts up the haters.

Werner scored 6 in 35 in his first season and had 8 assists, Darwin is already on 5 and 2 assists, you can't compare them.

I'd say he's more like Suarez early doors, trying too hard to score, when he's relaxed, he's lethal.

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 05:18:19 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xAT0mKtQwv4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xAT0mKtQwv4</a>
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 05:18:33 pm
Quote from: Dundalis on Today at 03:35:02 pm
To be fair just about every top class striker wouldn't have panicked a first time volley when they had acres of space and could have easily taken a touch before taking a shot.

You're thinking it through from the wrong end.

Darwin chose the right option. There was no panic. He wasn't thinking of what was behind him at all (he knew he'd burnt the defender). He was thinking about what was in front of him (just the goalie). Like all truly great strikers his instinct was to get the early shot in - to smash the ball while the goalie was still in no-man's land and before he was properly set. An extra touch would have allowed the goalkeeper to get closer to the ball and narrow Darwin's options down.

This time it didn't work. Next time it will.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 05:22:45 pm
I'm hoping Nunez is emulating Suarez when he came to Liverpool. I seem to recall Suarez was wasteful in front of goal but work incredibley hard for the team as soon as he joined.
