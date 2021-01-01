I have watched football my entire life and in that 30 odd years, I cant think of a player quite like him - Tall, fast, powerful but so bafflingly unpredictable, for good and good bad.



For what its worth, I think he will start to come good. When hes offside its always fractional, which is what got him those goals at Anfield for Benfica last season. Hes snatching at shots or picking his head up for a pass then only shooting when its not on - by which time the chance has gone. On the volley, he shouldve controlled a lofted volley over the keeper or taken it down - when he got one on one he had to drive more directly at goal and ask the defender to last-man him or give himself a better angle and strike it earlier. His assist came from a willing and a raw speed I dont think anyone else on that pitch had.



Everything is small margins with him at the moment - marginally the wrong decision or technique, marginally mistriking the ball. Ive a feeling hell smash 3 past someone shite and hell get going from there. Id rather have him on the pitch than not and hes so much better centrally.