Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 350347 times)

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5200 on: Today at 12:24:40 pm »
Quote from: Larse on Today at 12:19:42 pm
Needs to start clicking soon else I fear it might affect his menntality. Right now he keeps fighting every game like yesterday where in the end created the third goal. but at some point, if he keeps missing he will start losing his head.

Based on what?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5201 on: Today at 12:27:36 pm »
A guy scores or assists in every game and apparently we need him to "start clicking" or "come good". This thread is wild  ;D
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5202 on: Today at 12:27:43 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 12:15:34 pm
"No defender in the world wants to mark this bloke".

You are right, and so far I don't think any defender has been able to mark him in that he's a handful every game. There are certain players that you look forward to watching and he's one of them. You don't really get a proper sense of just how powerful a bloke he is unless you see him n the flesh, he is such a physical force.

Been saying that all along. For me, his goals are a bonus, & he'll score quite a few too. He's a fucking nightmare to play against & causes havoc with his strong running, closing down, & generally being a right pain in the arse for defenders. Oh yeah, & there's no way would Andy Carroll have bust a gut to keep that ball in play for that crucial 3rd goal.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5203 on: Today at 12:35:38 pm »
As others have said, it's his timing in shooting that's letting him down at the moment. He's rushing a bit, probably too eager. The volley he had from the miskick by the defender was perfect in every part bar the timing of the shot and it was only hundredths of a second out- he lets it hit his foot rather than his shin and I think it's a goal. Same with the shots he's dragged wide.he will learn to time his shots Suarez did and he was the best in the world at it for a spell
 
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5204 on: Today at 12:40:50 pm »
some on here are showing him how.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5205 on: Today at 12:52:25 pm »
I think it'll take a lot to get to that point myself. He's still playing well and causing all sorts of problems. Just needs to stop overthinking when he gets into these good positions and the goals will come. Him hearing the fans chanting his name will be a big boost to him as well.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5206 on: Today at 12:58:10 pm »
I got into many arguments early on about xG and that comes with it and I was accused of hating the lad, which is bizarre. Despite early doubts (and those doubts haven't gone away), he's doing pretty well in all honesty and I really want him to succeed here.

Whether he'll ever be truly clinical remains to be seen but he has many great attributes and one thing is for sure, defenders will absolutely hate playing against him and that's one of the best traits to have as a forward. He's not an issue and he'll only get better.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5207 on: Today at 01:39:25 pm »
I have watched football my entire life and in that 30 odd years, I cant think of a player quite like him - Tall, fast, powerful but so bafflingly unpredictable, for good and good bad.

For what its worth, I think he will start to come good. When hes offside its always fractional, which is what got him those goals at Anfield for Benfica last season. Hes snatching at shots or picking his head up for a pass then only shooting when its not on - by which time the chance has gone. On the volley, he shouldve controlled a lofted volley over the keeper or taken it down - when he got one on one he had to drive more directly at goal and ask the defender to last-man him or give himself a better angle and strike it earlier. His assist came from a willing and a raw speed I dont think anyone else on that pitch had.

Everything is small margins with him at the moment - marginally the wrong decision or technique, marginally mistriking the ball. Ive a feeling hell smash 3 past someone shite and hell get going from there. Id rather have him on the pitch than not and hes so much better centrally.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5208 on: Today at 01:39:59 pm »
I said last week we should look at bringing in Suarez to work with him, just to help him relax and work on cutting across the ball when going for the far post.

That volley yesterday showed he has talent, he tracked the ball and then looked up to see where the keeper was before taking the shot, plenty of so called pros would have missed the ball or connected and ballooned it over the bar
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5209 on: Today at 01:43:34 pm »
It was incredible technique considering the height the ball dropped from and the fact that he was on the run.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5210 on: Today at 02:14:49 pm »
It's already good, people need to stop saying this, what they should say is I think it will become absolutely out of this world.
