« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 125 126 127 128 129 [130]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 347988 times)

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,615
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5160 on: Yesterday at 11:24:28 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on Yesterday at 11:22:01 pm
I doubt he cares plus can he speak English if not he wont even know what there saying will he
eh?  I was talking about Crouch not Nunez.
Logged

Offline Oldskoolcool

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5161 on: Yesterday at 11:24:54 pm »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Yesterday at 11:21:49 pm
Hope he takes a leaf out of the base manual from the Djibril Cisse School of Finishing.
When in with a chance and if in the slightest of doubt, just twat it as hard at possible in the general direction of the net thingy.

I really hope he doesn't do that! Cisse was a woeful finisher, had a powerful shot but little composure or accuracy in front of goal.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,615
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5162 on: Yesterday at 11:26:19 pm »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Yesterday at 11:21:49 pm
Hope he takes a leaf out of the base manual from the Djibril Cisse School of Finishing.
When in with a chance and if in the slightest of doubt, just twat it as hard as possible in the general direction of the net thingy.
as far as I'm concerned his problem right now is that he's doing that too much.  needs to vary things.
Logged

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,924
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5163 on: Yesterday at 11:27:13 pm »
There's a lot of focus on his finishing, but people are never focusing on the fact that I've yet to see a defence effectively contain him. That to me is hugely exciting.

If he was getting pocketed on a consistent basis, I'd be more concerned. But defenders absolutely cannot handle him.
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,207
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5164 on: Yesterday at 11:28:19 pm »
Quote from: Oldskoolcool on Yesterday at 11:24:54 pm
I really hope he doesn't do that! Cisse was a woeful finisher, had a powerful shot but little composure or accuracy in front of goal.

A confident Darwin is an elite finisher.
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Online redintweed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 458
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5165 on: Yesterday at 11:32:06 pm »
I love the fact that he just keeps on running....and fast.

He just keeps presenting and never seems to give up, as evidenced by the third goal.

Just imaging if we had a Kevin de Bruyne "type" midfielder, who has creativity and defense splitting passes. The way Darwin moves, he would get so many chances each game, especially against teams who play a high line. Yes, he is still a bit raw, but he'll improve massively under Klopp and the coaching team. It will be interesting to see how he goes and adapts against the low block teams.

He really is a joy to watch at the moment and defenders will know they have played a game when playing against him.
Logged
I'd rather play for Liverpool Reserves than Everton.

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,207
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5166 on: Yesterday at 11:35:31 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 11:27:13 pm
There's a lot of focus on his finishing, but people are never focusing on the fact that I've yet to see a defence effectively contain him. That to me is hugely exciting.

If he was getting pocketed on a consistent basis, I'd be more concerned. But defenders absolutely cannot handle him.

You usually get players with elite movement because they have had to adapt their game because they aren't quick enough to get away from players. You usually get players with exceptional pace who don't bother too much about movement because they just rely on their pace.

What is highly unusual is lightening quick players with elite-level movement. Nunez fits into that category. Probably the best example tonight was when Mo got in down the left and hooked his shot wide. Nunez sprinted in and then pulled out and found a huge pocket of space.

His movement was next level. That is why he gets on the end of things and creates absolute havoc.
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,947
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5167 on: Today at 12:58:31 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:35:31 pm
You usually get players with elite movement because they have had to adapt their game because they aren't quick enough to get away from players. You usually get players with exceptional pace who don't bother too much about movement because they just rely on their pace.

What is highly unusual is lightening quick players with elite-level movement. Nunez fits into that category. Probably the best example tonight was when Mo got in down the left and hooked his shot wide. Nunez sprinted in and then pulled out and found a huge pocket of space.

His movement was next level. That is why he gets on the end of things and creates absolute havoc.

Rush?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,678
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5168 on: Today at 01:04:05 am »
He will always be a threat regardless of how sharp he is.

He is fucking rapid.

He comes across as a bit of a confidence player when it comes to his finishing, and hell have patches of form where he seems clinical and patches where he doesnt.
Logged

Offline "Merry CraigDSmas ... Everyone!"

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,119
  • YNWA
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5169 on: Today at 01:37:45 am »
Hes gonna be a monster for us, and Ill shout down anyone who says otherwise, such a good player.
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,425
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5170 on: Today at 01:43:58 am »

Super talented but needs to work on aiming inside the far post. At the moment hes dragging everything wide which suggests a technical issue. No reason he cant sort it but he needs that to get to the next level. Loved his hustle for the third goal.

The arrival of Gakpo should help as hes carrying a big load at the moment.
Logged

Online rowan_d

  • boat. Señor Paolo de Souza-Farquharson :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,078
  • JFT96
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5171 on: Today at 03:16:54 am »
Expect he'll score against Leicester if given a start

As frustrated as I was watching his finishing last night, it would just be daft to give up on someone as good as he is at getting into clear scoring positions. Especially since these positions are ones that he's having to fight and bust a gut to get into, it's not like he's poaching them. How much we can coach him to turning more of those chances into goals is the question I think. If he takes the same willingness into training as he does to matches, there's every chance that we can get him to put up numbers similar to those that he had last season.

Wonder if he'd be better off taking another touch when through on goal on occasion, last night he had Konsa (I think) behind him in a position where if Darwin had taken another touch infield onto his right foot, he'd have either been clipped for a penalty or Konsa would have had to go through him to get the ball, but he rushed and dragged it with his left. Think the same was true of the chance he had against City, though he was already on his right foot.
Logged

Online Beninger

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,144
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5172 on: Today at 03:31:23 am »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 10:43:12 pm
I'd think the comparison they are doing is they were both our record signings when we signed them?
Im sure it has nothing to do with being a tall, long-haired striker. The rest is just lazy
Logged
* * * * * *

Online harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,105
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5173 on: Today at 03:32:33 am »
Hes playing like Torres with Suarezs first year finishing.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him
Pages: 1 ... 125 126 127 128 129 [130]   Go Up
« previous next »
 