Expect he'll score against Leicester if given a start



As frustrated as I was watching his finishing last night, it would just be daft to give up on someone as good as he is at getting into clear scoring positions. Especially since these positions are ones that he's having to fight and bust a gut to get into, it's not like he's poaching them. How much we can coach him to turning more of those chances into goals is the question I think. If he takes the same willingness into training as he does to matches, there's every chance that we can get him to put up numbers similar to those that he had last season.



Wonder if he'd be better off taking another touch when through on goal on occasion, last night he had Konsa (I think) behind him in a position where if Darwin had taken another touch infield onto his right foot, he'd have either been clipped for a penalty or Konsa would have had to go through him to get the ball, but he rushed and dragged it with his left. Think the same was true of the chance he had against City, though he was already on his right foot.