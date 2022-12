Salah had a carbon copy chance on his left foot on the left hand side today, he missed it. We were told he would have buried all of Nunez's chances though?



Had to laugh at someone at HT saying Jota would have buried all of the chances and had 4. I mean I absolutely adore Diogo but his catalogue of sitters missed since being here would be hilarious and even when fit he's not scored for ages (which is fine as he's been unlucky and gives us loads without goals), opinions on him are totally fucked up. It's so weird. I honestly believe a few on here love it when he misses so they can log on and bump the thread.