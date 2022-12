Probably one of the worst injuries that can happen to a professional sportsman.



Thats it. Statistics indicated that 35% recover from injuries like his and VVDs. We got Virgil back (albeit not quite 100% by his old standards, but still one of the top CBs in the league) and Gomez never fully recovered. He had flashes of brilliance in some games, and I even thought we beat statistics, but hes been hot and cold. He has the skills, but I think the injury may have put a permanent mental barrier between n his head. Hes human after all.