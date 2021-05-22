« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 120 121 122 123 124 [125]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 339777 times)

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,835
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4960 on: Yesterday at 03:43:21 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 03:05:14 pm
Hes already fine. Being compared to Haaland and Salah is unfair, since they are record breaking level strikers.
Nunez is already at a level of say Fernando Torres, and noone would call Torres a bad signing.

He will get better. In particular, I think he ought to be much better in the target play, with his back to the goal. Hes got the strength for it. Not that we want to use that option too much, but occasionally its great to have someone that can just protect the ball and win a free kick.

I dont think you remember Torres, he was better than Haaland is now also.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:33:33 pm by Coolie High »
Logged

Offline robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,275
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4961 on: Yesterday at 03:51:52 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 03:43:21 pm
I do think you remember Torres, he was better than Haaland is now also.


I remember watching Torres playing for Spain, 2006 I think it was and not being impressed. Then I saw him in the flesh at his home debut v Chelsea and it was like a revelation. Like you say, he was better than Haaland.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,228
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4962 on: Yesterday at 04:06:25 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 03:36:07 pm
Compare that to Darwin who gave them problems all night.
Laporte probably having therapy today😂
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,835
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4963 on: Yesterday at 04:39:55 pm »
Only strikers I would take over him is Kane and Haaland, he is already operating at a very high level, hes bound to explode soon, his physical qualities are outstanding, his finishing will get better Im not really worried about him at all.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,408
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4964 on: Yesterday at 04:45:41 pm »
There's going to be a high profile game where he put's fuckin' 5 past a team. Can't wait for it.  :D
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,773
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4965 on: Yesterday at 04:47:06 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 04:39:55 pm
Only strikers I would take over him is Kane and Haaland, he is already operating at a very high level, hes bound to explode soon, his physical qualities are outstanding, his finishing will get better Im not really worried about him at all.
Haaland wouldnt fit in our team. He needs everything put on a plate for him. We dont create them kind of chances regularly enough.
Logged

Offline robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,275
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4966 on: Yesterday at 04:51:31 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 04:39:55 pm
Only strikers I would take over him is Kane and Haaland, he is already operating at a very high level, hes bound to explode soon, his physical qualities are outstanding, his finishing will get better Im not really worried about him at all.

I wouldn't swap him for Haaland. Darwin can get on the end of things, but he's more use to the team in other areas.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,760
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4967 on: Yesterday at 04:59:58 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 04:47:06 pm
Haaland wouldnt fit in our team. He needs everything put on a plate for him. We dont create them kind of chances regularly enough.
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 04:51:31 pm
I wouldn't swap him for Haaland. Darwin can get on the end of things, but he's more use to the team in other areas.
While I agree with both of you, would you not think that we'd adapt our game? We are still adapting our game to Nunez, and he to ours, so maybe in the long run things will equal out, but I think we'd be a more potent team with Haaland at this very moment.

Nunez is here for the long run, and I'd want to judge him with a good quality, well-functioning midfield behind him, not the current one.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,835
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4968 on: Yesterday at 05:02:45 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 04:47:06 pm
Haaland wouldnt fit in our team. He needs everything put on a plate for him. We dont create them kind of chances regularly enough.

We do, we created 3 big ones just yesterday. Haaland and Nunez are also players who help the creation of chances with their superior movement and physical attributes.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,835
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4969 on: Yesterday at 05:03:33 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 04:51:31 pm
I wouldn't swap him for Haaland. Darwin can get on the end of things, but he's more use to the team in other areas.

You have a point, the only definitive one would be Kane, but even then at 30 Nunez has way more time on his side.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,773
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4970 on: Yesterday at 05:13:45 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 05:02:45 pm
We do, we created 3 big ones just yesterday. Haaland and Nunez are also players who help the creation of chances with their superior movement and physical attributes.
Most of Haalands goals are easy, one touch finishes where he only has to finish , which he does very well. We dont really create enough easy chances.
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,160
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4971 on: Yesterday at 05:18:00 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 05:13:45 pm
Most of Haalands goals are easy, one touch finishes where he only has to finish , which he does very well. We dont really create enough easy chances.

These two might disagree.

Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Offline Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,900
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4972 on: Yesterday at 05:22:13 pm »
Is he still good, or is he rubbish again? I can't keep up.  ::)
Logged
Tory Bastards!

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,159
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4973 on: Yesterday at 05:23:29 pm »
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on Yesterday at 05:22:13 pm
Is he still good, or is he rubbish again? I can't keep up.  ::)

only had a great run and assist, and caused them problems all night. But because he didn't score the answer is:

SHITE!!
Logged

Offline Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,900
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4974 on: Yesterday at 05:24:48 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 05:23:29 pm
only had a great run and assist, and caused them problems all night. But because he didn't score the answer is:

SHITE!!
Thanks for clarifying.

Suppose we need to replace him in January then.  :(
Logged
Tory Bastards!

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,159
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4975 on: Yesterday at 05:34:29 pm »
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on Yesterday at 05:24:48 pm
Thanks for clarifying.

Suppose we need to replace him in January then.  :(

If we were ruthless - we would just wrap him in christmas paper and drop him off at another club tomorrow.
Logged

Offline Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,456
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4976 on: Yesterday at 05:38:28 pm »
Not caught up in this thread - is everybody slagging the young lad off?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline afruitchrimbocake türkiyish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,312
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4977 on: Yesterday at 06:16:09 pm »
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on Yesterday at 05:38:28 pm
Not caught up in this thread - is everybody slagging the young lad off?

Not everybody... but you can wager against him now if you like...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Cormack Snr

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,103
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4978 on: Yesterday at 06:32:28 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Yesterday at 09:21:09 am
I will take that for a 100 quid, thank you.

Lets talk at the end of the season.

Keita has been here four to fives years and hasn't made it yet
Gomez has been here seven to eight years and hasn't made it yet

I really hope he "makes it" but it might take longer than the end of the season.



Logged

Offline "Merry CraigDSmas ... Everyone!"

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,114
  • YNWA
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4979 on: Yesterday at 06:33:16 pm »
Gomez made it, then his knee ligaments shattered into about 1 million pieces.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,345
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4980 on: Yesterday at 06:36:07 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 01:03:58 pm
It's proper weird and even more annoying is loads of ours joined the bangwagon as you can see with this thread getting bumped every single time he misses a chance. It's bizarre, can't ever remember seeing a forward where the expecation is he must score every chance he gets even if it's a half chance.

The "creative" Antony doesn't have an assist yet and cost more but not a peep.
I'm baffled by the fact that the press is turning a blind eye to his performances.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,159
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4981 on: Yesterday at 06:46:16 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 06:36:07 pm
I'm baffled by the fact that the press is turning a blind eye to his performances.
He's got platinum hair and dances, don't forget.
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,343
  • Save us Fowler
    • https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRWXDiGCbx4uiUtgR63gKQw
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4982 on: Yesterday at 06:52:25 pm »
Yep, definitely can't recall Mane missing loads of chances at first. Or Salah for that matter.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,277
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4983 on: Yesterday at 06:55:38 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 06:52:25 pm
Yep, definitely can't recall Mane missing loads of chances at first. Or Salah for that matter.

Salah missed a few but Mane was incredible at converting chances in his first season. Nunez feels like he has missed more but that shouldnt take away from the threat he looks.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,340
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4984 on: Yesterday at 08:06:44 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 06:55:38 pm
Salah missed a few but Mane was incredible at converting chances in his first season. Nunez feels like he has missed more but that shouldnt take away from the threat he looks.

I can't remember specifics of his first season other than him being class, but in basically all other seasons I remember Mane missing LOADS of chances, probably being our worst offender for it until Salah's second half of last year.

I also remember Mane doing tonnes of times where he passes when he should shoot, or shooting when he should pass.

He was still world class through all of that, but I have always felt Mane was one to miss so much, but he would drive so much of the game with his running and dribbling and supreme skill and get so many chances to assist and score it didn't matter that he didn't convert them all.

Nunez already feels like that honestly, driving the game and causing all sorts of damage, with also looking that he can improve.
Logged

Offline lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,228
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4985 on: Yesterday at 08:15:11 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 08:06:44 pm
I can't remember specifics of his first season other than him being class, but in basically all other seasons I remember Mane missing LOADS of chances, probably being our worst offender for it until Salah's second half of last year.

I also remember Mane doing tonnes of times where he passes when he should shoot, or shooting when he should pass.

He was still world class through all of that, but I have always felt Mane was one to miss so much, but he would drive so much of the game and get so many chances to assist and score it didn't matter that he didn't convert them all.

Nunez already feels like that honestly, with also looking that he can improve.
I agree, Mane definitely had certain times when he lost confidence .

 Missing chances is a strikers cross to bear, I have no doubt he comes good.

Other clubs suuppoters are desperate for him to fail, it certainly doesn't need our own supporter's being over critical this early in his journey.
Logged

Offline robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,275
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4986 on: Yesterday at 08:32:27 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 08:06:44 pm
I can't remember specifics of his first season other than him being class, but in basically all other seasons I remember Mane missing LOADS of chances, probably being our worst offender for it until Salah's second half of last year.

I also remember Mane doing tonnes of times where he passes when he should shoot, or shooting when he should pass.

He was still world class through all of that, but I have always felt Mane was one to miss so much, but he would drive so much of the game with his running and dribbling and supreme skill and get so many chances to assist and score it didn't matter that he didn't convert them all.

Nunez already feels like that honestly, driving the game and causing all sorts of damage, with also looking that he can improve.

Mane played 27 Premier League games for us in his first season, scoring 13. He had 57 shots, 24 on target, with a 42% shooting accuracy. Hit the post twice and missed 3 big chances. 5 Assists and 4 big chances created,

Darwin to date has played 10, scored 5, He's had 39 shots, 17 on target, with a 44% shooting accurcay. He's hit the posy 4 times and missed 8 big chances. 2 Assists, 6 big chances created.

Quote from: lgvkarlos on Yesterday at 08:15:11 pm
I agree, Mane definitely had certain times when he lost confidence .

Missing chances is a strikers cross to bear, I have no doubt he comes good.

Other clubs suuppoters are desperate for him to fail, it certainly doesn't need our own supporter's being over critical this early in his journey.

Mo said before the break he's OK missing chances, as he knows he'll score, its when he doesn't get them he worries.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:34:10 pm by robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta »
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,452
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4987 on: Today at 02:29:57 am »
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on Yesterday at 05:22:13 pm
Is he still good, or is he rubbish again? I can't keep up.  ::)

Hes great but he needs to get better in a fucking hurry.  ;D   
Logged
Damn that Mane's gone!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,067
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4988 on: Today at 02:39:38 am »
I love watching him. It gets a bit overboard on social media/forums where there is slight criticism and then the posse comes in to defend something that was nothing in the first place. Its fucking ridiculous how much this happens and you can see the mood in a thread change because of it. In saying that I will burn anyones gaf down if they say anything remotely negative about Darwin again.

Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,588
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4989 on: Today at 02:52:35 am »
Some real trash opinions around here that need binning.
Logged

Online Hysterical Paper-wrapped Foal (Ponies are for life!!!)

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,431
  • Member of The Pack
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4990 on: Today at 06:46:40 am »
Yup wanting to sell him in Jan or gift him away for free for Christmas..???
Logged
Quote from: Egyptian36 on November  9, 2022, 09:30:05 pm
After reading this thread I truly wish FSG stay for long.
Pages: 1 ... 120 121 122 123 124 [125]   Go Up
« previous next »
 