Haaland wouldnt fit in our team. He needs everything put on a plate for him. We dont create them kind of chances regularly enough.



I wouldn't swap him for Haaland. Darwin can get on the end of things, but he's more use to the team in other areas.



While I agree with both of you, would you not think that we'd adapt our game? We are still adapting our game to Nunez, and he to ours, so maybe in the long run things will equal out, but I think we'd be a more potent team with Haaland at this very moment.Nunez is here for the long run, and I'd want to judge him with a good quality, well-functioning midfield behind him, not the current one.