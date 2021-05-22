« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 339147 times)

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4960 on: Today at 03:39:13 pm »
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Yesterday at 09:34:35 pm
You ain't nothing but a Yard Dog..

Quote from: Cormack Snr on Today at 07:08:33 am
Fella next door to me said he was shite.

Quote from: Cormack Snr on Yesterday at 10:03:16 pm
.
I will have you a friendly bet he never makes it at Liverpool

Id say this is genuinely incredible, but hes got a good deal of form for it.
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4961 on: Today at 03:43:21 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 03:05:14 pm
Hes already fine. Being compared to Haaland and Salah is unfair, since they are record breaking level strikers.
Nunez is already at a level of say Fernando Torres, and noone would call Torres a bad signing.

He will get better. In particular, I think he ought to be much better in the target play, with his back to the goal. Hes got the strength for it. Not that we want to use that option too much, but occasionally its great to have someone that can just protect the ball and win a free kick.

I dont think you remember Torres, he was better than Haaland is now also.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4962 on: Today at 03:51:52 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 03:43:21 pm
I do think you remember Torres, he was better than Haaland is now also.


I remember watching Torres playing for Spain, 2006 I think it was and not being impressed. Then I saw him in the flesh at his home debut v Chelsea and it was like a revelation. Like you say, he was better than Haaland.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4963 on: Today at 04:06:25 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 03:36:07 pm
Compare that to Darwin who gave them problems all night.
Laporte probably having therapy today😂
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4964 on: Today at 04:39:55 pm »
Only strikers I would take over him is Kane and Haaland, he is already operating at a very high level, hes bound to explode soon, his physical qualities are outstanding, his finishing will get better Im not really worried about him at all.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4965 on: Today at 04:45:41 pm »
There's going to be a high profile game where he put's fuckin' 5 past a team. Can't wait for it.  :D
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4966 on: Today at 04:47:06 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 04:39:55 pm
Only strikers I would take over him is Kane and Haaland, he is already operating at a very high level, hes bound to explode soon, his physical qualities are outstanding, his finishing will get better Im not really worried about him at all.
Haaland wouldnt fit in our team. He needs everything put on a plate for him. We dont create them kind of chances regularly enough.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4967 on: Today at 04:51:31 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 04:39:55 pm
Only strikers I would take over him is Kane and Haaland, he is already operating at a very high level, hes bound to explode soon, his physical qualities are outstanding, his finishing will get better Im not really worried about him at all.

I wouldn't swap him for Haaland. Darwin can get on the end of things, but he's more use to the team in other areas.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4968 on: Today at 04:59:58 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 04:47:06 pm
Haaland wouldnt fit in our team. He needs everything put on a plate for him. We dont create them kind of chances regularly enough.
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 04:51:31 pm
I wouldn't swap him for Haaland. Darwin can get on the end of things, but he's more use to the team in other areas.
While I agree with both of you, would you not think that we'd adapt our game? We are still adapting our game to Nunez, and he to ours, so maybe in the long run things will equal out, but I think we'd be a more potent team with Haaland at this very moment.

Nunez is here for the long run, and I'd want to judge him with a good quality, well-functioning midfield behind him, not the current one.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4969 on: Today at 05:02:45 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 04:47:06 pm
Haaland wouldnt fit in our team. He needs everything put on a plate for him. We dont create them kind of chances regularly enough.

We do, we created 3 big ones just yesterday. Haaland and Nunez are also players who help the creation of chances with their superior movement and physical attributes.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4970 on: Today at 05:03:33 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 04:51:31 pm
I wouldn't swap him for Haaland. Darwin can get on the end of things, but he's more use to the team in other areas.

You have a point, the only definitive one would be Kane, but even then at 30 Nunez has way more time on his side.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4971 on: Today at 05:13:45 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 05:02:45 pm
We do, we created 3 big ones just yesterday. Haaland and Nunez are also players who help the creation of chances with their superior movement and physical attributes.
Most of Haalands goals are easy, one touch finishes where he only has to finish , which he does very well. We dont really create enough easy chances.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4972 on: Today at 05:18:00 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:13:45 pm
Most of Haalands goals are easy, one touch finishes where he only has to finish , which he does very well. We dont really create enough easy chances.

These two might disagree.

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4973 on: Today at 05:22:13 pm »
Is he still good, or is he rubbish again? I can't keep up.  ::)
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4974 on: Today at 05:23:29 pm »
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on Today at 05:22:13 pm
Is he still good, or is he rubbish again? I can't keep up.  ::)

only had a great run and assist, and caused them problems all night. But because he didn't score the answer is:

SHITE!!
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4975 on: Today at 05:24:48 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 05:23:29 pm
only had a great run and assist, and caused them problems all night. But because he didn't score the answer is:

SHITE!!
Thanks for clarifying.

Suppose we need to replace him in January then.  :(
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4976 on: Today at 05:34:29 pm »
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on Today at 05:24:48 pm
Thanks for clarifying.

Suppose we need to replace him in January then.  :(

If we were ruthless - we would just wrap him in christmas paper and drop him off at another club tomorrow.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4977 on: Today at 05:38:28 pm »
Not caught up in this thread - is everybody slagging the young lad off?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4978 on: Today at 06:16:09 pm »
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on Today at 05:38:28 pm
Not caught up in this thread - is everybody slagging the young lad off?

Not everybody... but you can wager against him now if you like...
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4979 on: Today at 06:32:28 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 09:21:09 am
I will take that for a 100 quid, thank you.

Lets talk at the end of the season.

Keita has been here four to fives years and hasn't made it yet
Gomez has been here seven to eight years and hasn't made it yet

I really hope he "makes it" but it might take longer than the end of the season.



Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4980 on: Today at 06:33:16 pm »
Gomez made it, then his knee ligaments shattered into about 1 million pieces.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4981 on: Today at 06:36:07 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:03:58 pm
It's proper weird and even more annoying is loads of ours joined the bangwagon as you can see with this thread getting bumped every single time he misses a chance. It's bizarre, can't ever remember seeing a forward where the expecation is he must score every chance he gets even if it's a half chance.

The "creative" Antony doesn't have an assist yet and cost more but not a peep.
I'm baffled by the fact that the press is turning a blind eye to his performances.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4982 on: Today at 06:46:16 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:36:07 pm
I'm baffled by the fact that the press is turning a blind eye to his performances.
He's got platinum hair and dances, don't forget.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4983 on: Today at 06:52:25 pm »
Yep, definitely can't recall Mane missing loads of chances at first. Or Salah for that matter.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4984 on: Today at 06:55:38 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 06:52:25 pm
Yep, definitely can't recall Mane missing loads of chances at first. Or Salah for that matter.

Salah missed a few but Mane was incredible at converting chances in his first season. Nunez feels like he has missed more but that shouldnt take away from the threat he looks.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4985 on: Today at 08:06:44 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:55:38 pm
Salah missed a few but Mane was incredible at converting chances in his first season. Nunez feels like he has missed more but that shouldnt take away from the threat he looks.

I can't remember specifics of his first season other than him being class, but in basically all other seasons I remember Mane missing LOADS of chances, probably being our worst offender for it until Salah's second half of last year.

I also remember Mane doing tonnes of times where he passes when he should shoot, or shooting when he should pass.

He was still world class through all of that, but I have always felt Mane was one to miss so much, but he would drive so much of the game with his running and dribbling and supreme skill and get so many chances to assist and score it didn't matter that he didn't convert them all.

Nunez already feels like that honestly, driving the game and causing all sorts of damage, with also looking that he can improve.
