You ain't nothing but a Yard Dog..
Fella next door to me said he was shite.
.I will have you a friendly bet he never makes it at Liverpool
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
Hes already fine. Being compared to Haaland and Salah is unfair, since they are record breaking level strikers. Nunez is already at a level of say Fernando Torres, and noone would call Torres a bad signing.He will get better. In particular, I think he ought to be much better in the target play, with his back to the goal. Hes got the strength for it. Not that we want to use that option too much, but occasionally its great to have someone that can just protect the ball and win a free kick.
I do think you remember Torres, he was better than Haaland is now also.
Compare that to Darwin who gave them problems all night.
Only strikers I would take over him is Kane and Haaland, he is already operating at a very high level, hes bound to explode soon, his physical qualities are outstanding, his finishing will get better Im not really worried about him at all.
Haaland wouldnt fit in our team. He needs everything put on a plate for him. We dont create them kind of chances regularly enough.
I wouldn't swap him for Haaland. Darwin can get on the end of things, but he's more use to the team in other areas.
Haaland wouldnt fit in our team. He needs everything put on a plate for him. We dont create them kind of chances regularly enough.
We do, we created 3 big ones just yesterday. Haaland and Nunez are also players who help the creation of chances with their superior movement and physical attributes.
Most of Haalands goals are easy, one touch finishes where he only has to finish , which he does very well. We dont really create enough easy chances.
Is he still good, or is he rubbish again? I can't keep up.
only had a great run and assist, and caused them problems all night. But because he didn't score the answer is:SHITE!!
Thanks for clarifying. Suppose we need to replace him in January then.
Not caught up in this thread - is everybody slagging the young lad off?
I will take that for a 100 quid, thank you. Lets talk at the end of the season. Keita has been here four to fives years and hasn't made it yetGomez has been here seven to eight years and hasn't made it yetI really hope he "makes it" but it might take longer than the end of the season.
It's proper weird and even more annoying is loads of ours joined the bangwagon as you can see with this thread getting bumped every single time he misses a chance. It's bizarre, can't ever remember seeing a forward where the expecation is he must score every chance he gets even if it's a half chance. The "creative" Antony doesn't have an assist yet and cost more but not a peep.
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.99]