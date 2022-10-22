You ain't nothing but a Yard Dog..
Fella next door to me said he was shite.
.I will have you a friendly bet he never makes it at Liverpool
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
Hes already fine. Being compared to Haaland and Salah is unfair, since they are record breaking level strikers. Nunez is already at a level of say Fernando Torres, and noone would call Torres a bad signing.He will get better. In particular, I think he ought to be much better in the target play, with his back to the goal. Hes got the strength for it. Not that we want to use that option too much, but occasionally its great to have someone that can just protect the ball and win a free kick.
I do think you remember Torres, he was better than Haaland is now also.
Compare that to Darwin who gave them problems all night.
Only strikers I would take over him is Kane and Haaland, he is already operating at a very high level, hes bound to explode soon, his physical qualities are outstanding, his finishing will get better Im not really worried about him at all.
Haaland wouldnt fit in our team. He needs everything put on a plate for him. We dont create them kind of chances regularly enough.
I wouldn't swap him for Haaland. Darwin can get on the end of things, but he's more use to the team in other areas.
Haaland wouldnt fit in our team. He needs everything put on a plate for him. We dont create them kind of chances regularly enough.
Page created in 0.038 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.35]