It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play
I suggest you look up his G/A record. Another Assist tonight as well.
Utter incompetence...? or bent refereeing?
The more I see of him, the more Im convinced that given time hes going to make a lot of people look very foolish.
Lewandowski at any time wouldnt be the comparison, more Cavani.
Goal/assist every 115 mins this season.Not bad considering how shite he allegedly is
What was he like at the World Cup? Didn't get to watch Uruguay's games but didn't really hear that he set the world alight.
Fella next door to me said he was shite.
Its weird because apart from that goal Haaland did fuck all and thats in a fairly in charge City side. Yet Nunez sapcared the shit out of them.
