It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play
I suggest you look up his G/A record. Another Assist tonight as well.
Utter incompetence...? or bent refereeing?
The more I see of him, the more Im convinced that given time hes going to make a lot of people look very foolish.
Lewandowski at any time wouldnt be the comparison, more Cavani.
Goal/assist every 115 mins this season.Not bad considering how shite he allegedly is
