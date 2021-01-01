« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 118 119 120 121 122 [123]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 335029 times)

Offline Gus 1855

  • GusMcLean is a direct descendent of wee Jimmy the Jock McSporran, son of Ally McLeod, voted best Flower of Scotland performer 2003. Changed name in hope of attracting Bridesmaid but he's still Scottish as a Glaswegian deep fried Haggis
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,714
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4880 on: Yesterday at 11:43:41 pm »
The more I see of him, the more Im convinced that given time hes going to make a lot of people look very foolish.
Logged
Quote from: red through and through on January  9, 2008, 11:05:38 pm
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Online jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,602
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4881 on: Yesterday at 11:53:22 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:21:23 pm
I suggest you look up his G/A record. Another Assist tonight as well.  :D
You are missing the context.
Goals comparison with Haaland.
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,581
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4882 on: Yesterday at 11:54:25 pm »
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Yesterday at 11:22:02 pm
Utter incompetence...? or bent refereeing?

?Por que no los dos?
Logged

Offline Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,237
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4883 on: Today at 12:03:21 am »
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Yesterday at 11:43:41 pm
The more I see of him, the more Im convinced that given time hes going to make a lot of people look very foolish.

Goal/assist every 115 mins this season.
Not bad considering how shite he allegedly is
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline Jacob Marley's Coming To Town!

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,530
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4884 on: Today at 12:11:52 am »
No one else even going to comment on the fact that he was coming in from the right which is not his strongest side?

If those chances had all been from the left or central its quite likely he'd have scored one of them at least.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,293
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4885 on: Today at 12:21:09 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 10:28:00 pm
Lewandowski at any time wouldnt be the comparison, more Cavani.

Wasnt the point I just blurted out the first top striker that came to mind

You mustve been going mad at Carragher and his shearer reference at the end 😂

Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,339
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4886 on: Today at 12:23:41 am »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Today at 12:03:21 am
Goal/assist every 115 mins this season.
Not bad considering how shite he allegedly is
His xGA is gradually translating into tangible output.
Logged

Online jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,602
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4887 on: Today at 02:40:20 am »
Just watched the replay of the game: Those were 2 really good goal chances Nunez failed even to hit the target.
Any striker worth their salt would have at least tested the keeper.
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?
Pages: 1 ... 118 119 120 121 122 [123]   Go Up
« previous next »
 