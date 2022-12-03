« previous next »
Quote from: DangerScouse on December  2, 2022, 09:20:26 pm
Or conversely protect your 2 goal lead given it seemed unlikely South Korea would win. ;)

Their 2 goal lead was under no threat. Then they took off their only goal threats and had no ability to respond to the Korea goal.  Piss poor management.
Gutted for him that they went out in such emotionally juddering circs...was starting to click with the force of nature that is Luis, and was looking forward to seeing them swashbuckling their way through the knockout stages .....just hope it doesn't play on his mind too much and for too long...and that he takes his frustrations out on assorted Premier League defences / goalnets
Quote from: DangerScouse on December  2, 2022, 09:20:26 pm
Or conversely protect your 2 goal lead given it seemed unlikely South Korea would win. ;)

You can protect a 2 goal lead all you want, but if a team in another game scores then you need to be able to respond - can't do that with your strikers sat on the bench.
i know Uruguay are a cynical bunch and have always had a nasty streak to them but was that article by Jim White fair?

Considering all the serious issues with the host nation, you really feel its necessary to absolutely slaughter a country with a population of only 3.5 million ,and who consistently overachieve in international football, because they resort to the "dark arts" from time to time.

are they any worse than the likes Portugal in that regard?  England are no saints when its come to it either.

i wonder would the c*nt that wrote that article if Cavani was still at United?
I am so sorry for doing this to you all 

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/U9BQ6T1Xev8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/U9BQ6T1Xev8</a>
Does anyone want my eyes and ears after that?
