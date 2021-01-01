They had him as a very defensive LM yesterday, idk why when they have a fat as fuck Suarez starting up top.



Until Uruguay ditch Cavani and Suarez as starters they will sufferNunez out wide was hard to watch and he still made a big impactUruguay have a good team but they need to use Cavani and Suarez only as impact subs, they should not be starting. They do not contribute to the team effort.And yes I know Suarez only started but always seems to be one of them starting and shunting Nunez out wide to accommodate them. Also that Pellistri was awful