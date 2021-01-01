« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 114 115 116 117 118 [119]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 312217 times)

Online leinad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 613
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4720 on: Today at 02:05:39 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 07:16:10 pm
Nah, Uruguay wont go far and they play very defensively

They had him as a very defensive LM yesterday, idk why when they have a fat as fuck Suarez starting up top.
Logged

Online CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,720
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4721 on: Today at 02:39:39 am »
Quote from: leinad on Today at 02:05:39 am
They had him as a very defensive LM yesterday, idk why when they have a fat as fuck Suarez starting up top.

Until Uruguay ditch Cavani and Suarez as starters they will suffer

Nunez out wide was hard to watch and he still made a big impact

Uruguay have a good team but they need to use Cavani and Suarez only as impact subs, they should not be starting. They do not contribute to the team effort.

And yes I know Suarez only started but always seems to be one of them starting and shunting Nunez out wide to accommodate them. Also that Pellistri was awful
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 114 115 116 117 118 [119]   Go Up
« previous next »
 