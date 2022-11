If you never saw Stan play and just read the revisionist media narrative, you'd think he was shite, but watching him, he had it all. Knew he was quality when he was at Forest and I was Upper Centenary for his debut v Sheff Wed and got a great view of the curl of the ball for his first goal for us, great debut goal. Darwin is getting the same shite from people who have an agenda, us who watch him already know he's top class



Was also in the Upper Centenary for the Wednesday game. I remember the Wednesday fans were chanting 'what a waste of money' just before he banged that cracking winner in. He had genuine talent but looked lost at times.I mentioned Collymore a few pages back as we signed him hoping we were getting the new Shearer (British transfer record at the time) and then the same with Andy Carroll. For different reasons neither player had the mentality to succeed here. Collymore also a victim of his time. Mental health provision is a lot better these days than it was then.With Nunez nothing seems to be missing really and he's got the right manager.