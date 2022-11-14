Agree completely about Collymore. He had everything needed to become a legend, alongside Fowler.



Unfortunately he didnt have the mental strength.



If you never saw Stan play and just read the revisionist media narrative, you'd think he was shite, but watching him, he had it all. Knew he was quality when he was at Forest and I was Upper Centenary for his debut v Sheff Wed and got a great view of the curl of the ball for his first goal for us, great debut goal. Darwin is getting the same shite from people who have an agenda, us who watch him already know he's top class