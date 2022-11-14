Funny really, he looks a better player than Haaland but then Haaland is an extremely good 'goal hanger' and I suppose that matters most in the world of football
Haaland has probably the best movement of any number 9 in the world, incredible acceleration and speed, can finish left foot, right foot and head, is powerful when holding off a defender, produces remarkably acrobatic finishes when necessary and doesn't get flustered if he's not a part of the game by touching the ball regularly. If that's what you define as goalhanging, then yeah, he's brilliant at it.