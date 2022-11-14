« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 308193 times)

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4680 on: Yesterday at 12:54:33 pm »
Quote from: Ycuzz on Yesterday at 10:40:11 am
The boy is class, no doubt about it.

Might be old, but what the fuck is npxg? No problem expected goals? Nitro Propelled? Gots me all confuzzled these things...

New Politik Xylophone Gang.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4681 on: Yesterday at 02:10:26 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 12:54:33 pm
New Politik Xylophone Gang.

Their latest album is shite compared to the earlier ones ;D
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4682 on: Yesterday at 02:12:57 pm »
Our flying Winger lads.  ;D

Quote
Darwin Núnez will wear no.11 at the World Cup for Uruguay.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4683 on: Yesterday at 05:09:32 pm »
50/1 to be top scorer in the world cup. Get on it lads.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4684 on: Yesterday at 05:24:00 pm »
Quote from: Saus76 on Yesterday at 05:09:32 pm
50/1 to be top scorer in the world cup. Get on it lads.

uruguay though?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4685 on: Yesterday at 05:43:44 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 05:24:00 pm
uruguay though?

Worth a fiver punt. Ghana and South Korea are in the same group.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4686 on: Yesterday at 06:26:41 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 05:24:00 pm
uruguay though?

It's the balance in the attack as much as anything, trying to shoehorn Suarez and Cavani in (both 35) and he's shunted wide.

He's the future of their attack but it might be a tournament too early. He's only scored 3 goals  for them, he'll need to probably double that to win the golden boot.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4687 on: Yesterday at 06:51:24 pm »
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/1NPDvkUQBgc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/1NPDvkUQBgc</a>

Should let him take the odd corner! Even better than Aspas.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4688 on: Yesterday at 08:23:24 pm »
There are always comparisons with footballers. Darwin reminds me a bit of Philippo Inzaghi at times but he seems to be getting better at the other things. Maybe he has it all. 
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4689 on: Yesterday at 10:55:05 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 08:23:24 pm
There are always comparisons with footballers. Darwin reminds me a bit of Philippo Inzaghi at times but he seems to be getting better at the other things. Maybe he has it all.

I dont even think he knows what kind of player hes going to be. Could be a great, could be a flop, could be anything in between. Should be a fun ride though. His goal contribution stats are already quite formidable.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4690 on: Today at 01:07:04 am »
Quote from: PaddyPaned on Yesterday at 10:55:05 pm
could be a flop

How...people saying hes been "struggling" even and not hitting his "top form" yet and he is still putting up ludicrous numbers. For him to flop at this stage something massively drastic would have to happen cause even if he "just maintains" these numbers he would put up ridiculous numbers already.

I dont see a world where he flops
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4691 on: Today at 07:05:18 am »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Today at 01:07:04 am
How...people saying hes been "struggling" even and not hitting his "top form" yet and he is still putting up ludicrous numbers. For him to flop at this stage something massively drastic would have to happen cause even if he "just maintains" these numbers he would put up ridiculous numbers already.

I dont see a world where he flops

Absolutely zero evidence of him being a flop. He's electric and he/we are still learning how he works in our team properly, while he's causing chaos for the opposition and scoring plenty of goals while he's at it.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4692 on: Today at 07:48:08 am »
Quote from: Saus76 on Yesterday at 05:09:32 pm
50/1 to be top scorer in the world cup. Get on it lads.

Ahead of you there, managed to get it at 60/1! Worth a quid that!
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4693 on: Today at 09:50:07 am »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Today at 01:07:04 am
How...people saying hes been "struggling" even and not hitting his "top form" yet and he is still putting up ludicrous numbers. For him to flop at this stage something massively drastic would have to happen cause even if he "just maintains" these numbers he would put up ridiculous numbers already.

I dont see a world where he flops

Only way he would be a flop was if he had the mental issues that Collymore had, Stan should have been an LFC great, he was that good. From the outside, Darwin looks very happy and settled.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4694 on: Today at 10:04:03 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:50:07 am
Only way he would be a flop was if he had the mental issues that Collymore had, Stan should have been an LFC great, he was that good. From the outside, Darwin looks very happy and settled.

Agree completely about Collymore. He had everything needed to become a legend, alongside Fowler.

Unfortunately he didnt have the mental strength.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4695 on: Today at 10:12:02 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 10:04:03 am
Agree completely about Collymore. He had everything needed to become a legend, alongside Fowler.

Unfortunately he didnt have the mental strength.

If you never saw Stan play and just read the revisionist media narrative, you'd think he was shite, but watching him, he had it all. Knew he was quality when he was at Forest and I was Upper Centenary for his debut v Sheff Wed and got a great view of the curl of the ball for his first goal for us, great debut goal. Darwin is getting the same shite from people who have an agenda, us who watch him already know he's top class
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4696 on: Today at 10:16:01 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:12:02 am
If you never saw Stan play and just read the revisionist media narrative, you'd think he was shite, but watching him, he had it all. Knew he was quality when he was at Forest and I was Upper Centenary for his debut v Sheff Wed and got a great view of the curl of the ball for his first goal for us, great debut goal. Darwin is getting the same shite from people who have an agenda, us who watch him already know he's top class

I remember Collymore saying, to the effect, that Roy Evans had spent a fortune on him yet didnt seem to know how to get the best out of him.

Collymore got stick for that and that seemed to be the start of the campaign against him.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4697 on: Today at 10:22:23 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 10:16:01 am
I remember Collymore saying, to the effect, that Roy Evans had spent a fortune on him yet didnt seem to know how to get the best out of him.

Collymore got stick for that and that seemed to be the start of the campaign against him.

Roys daughter did though ;)
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4698 on: Today at 11:55:10 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on November 14, 2022, 02:40:30 pm
Funny really, he looks a better player than Haaland but then Haaland is an extremely good 'goal hanger' and I suppose that matters most in the world of football

Haaland has probably the best movement of any number 9 in the world, incredible acceleration and speed, can finish left foot, right foot and head, is powerful when holding off a defender, produces remarkably acrobatic finishes when necessary and doesn't get flustered if he's not a part of the game by touching the ball regularly. If that's what you define as goalhanging, then yeah, he's brilliant at it.
