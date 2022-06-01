« previous next »
Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!

MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 10:30:04 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:28:50 am
It could do a bit I guess but only a bit hes at 0.7npxg per 90  thats one of the best on the planet
My point is if people are expecting this incredible next level from him its not happening but theyre probably massively under estimating the level hes at
Fair point mate.
The Final Third

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 11:33:39 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:28:50 am
It could do a bit I guess but only a bit hes at 0.7npxg per 90  thats one of the best on the planet
My point is if people are expecting this incredible next level from him its not happening but theyre probably massively under estimating the level hes at

Agree, he's pretty spesh already, but could he become extra spesh?  :D
Kennys from heaven

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 12:30:55 pm
Quote from: The Final Third on Yesterday at 11:33:39 am
Agree, he's pretty spesh already, but could he become extra spesh?  :D
Spesh my arse. Shit first touch, can't find another red shirt, misses too many chances, not won the Ballon D'or already... etc, blah, blah, blah.

Get rid already and get Kane in.

Edit: Just want to clarify for the for the people who have complete sense of humour failures or actually think what I wrote is true, that this is something called a joke. The fact that I have to state this means I've seen too much on here to think that some will not get it...  :lmao

Darwin is class.
rob1966

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 12:38:32 pm
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Yesterday at 12:30:55 pm
Spesh my arse. Shit first touch, can't find another red shirt, misses too many chances, not won the Ballon D'or already... etc, blah, blah, blah.

Get rid already and get Kane in.

Edit: Just want to clarify for the for the people who have complete sense of humour failures or actually think what I wrote is true, that this is something called a joke. The fact that I have to state this means I've seen too much on here to think that some will not get it...  :lmao

Darwin is class.

We'll fucking struggle to get half our money back, he's that shite.


Kennys from heaven

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 02:20:21 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 12:38:32 pm
We'll fucking struggle to get half our money back, he's that shite.



  :lmao
Black Bull Nova

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 02:40:30 pm
Funny really, he looks a better player than Haaland but then Haaland is an extremely good 'goal hanger' and I suppose that matters most in the world of football
thaddeus

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 03:07:45 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 02:40:30 pm
Funny really, he looks a better player than Haaland but then Haaland is an extremely good 'goal hanger' and I suppose that matters most in the world of football
Haaland is at the top end of elite at what he does.  Everything he does is about scoring goals and both his movement and finishing are outstanding.  His sporadic involvements in the build-up are seemingly just about progressing the ball so that he can get a chance to score.  When he was at Dortmund so a bit off my radar I watched one of those highlight reels and it was incredibly dull - just clip after clip of great movement and shots drilled into the bottom corner.  Goals win games though and they often also win Ballon d'Ors.

Nunez has similar traits but he's nowhere near as ruthless or single minded (not a criticism of Nunez, I can only really think of Kane pre-injuries that comes close).  Nunez seems to take pleasure in tracking back and making lung busting runs down the wing even though neither is likely to lead to a goal for him.

I can't imagine Pep - even with his tendency to over-think big games - ever playing Haaland anywhere but centre forward as he just wouldn't offer much (again, not a criticism of Haaland as it's a fairly modern phenomenon to expect centre forwards to do so much work outside the penalty area).

I guess they'll forever be compared as they were big money signings for the best two teams in the league signed in the same transfer window.  I'd have been happy with either but do feel Nunez suits Klopp's more swashbuckling style better and Haaland suits Pep's more efficient style better so everyone should be happy.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 03:16:44 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 03:07:45 pm
Haaland is at the top end of elite at what he does.  Everything he does is about scoring goals and both his movement and finishing are outstanding.  His sporadic involvements in the build-up are seemingly just about progressing the ball so that he can get a chance to score.  When he was at Dortmund so a bit off my radar I watched one of those highlight reels and it was incredibly dull - just clip after clip of great movement and shots drilled into the bottom corner.  Goals win games though and they often also win Ballon d'Ors.

Nunez has similar traits but he's nowhere near as ruthless or single minded (not a criticism of Nunez, I can only really think of Kane pre-injuries that comes close).  Nunez seems to take pleasure in tracking back and making lung busting runs down the wing even though neither is likely to lead to a goal for him.

I can't imagine Pep - even with his tendency to over-think big games - ever playing Haaland anywhere but centre forward as he just wouldn't offer much (again, not a criticism of Haaland as it's a fairly modern phenomenon to expect centre forwards to do so much work outside the penalty area).

I guess they'll forever be compared as they were big money signings for the best two teams in the league signed in the same transfer window.  I'd have been happy with either but do feel Nunez suits Klopp's more swashbuckling style better and Haaland suits Pep's more efficient style better so everyone should be happy.


I suppose it comes down to what you want to watch, I prefer stones being skimmed across a lake whereas at City you're just going to see rocks get ground down and crushed
rob1966

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 03:26:20 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 03:07:45 pm
Haaland is at the top end of elite at what he does.  Everything he does is about scoring goals and both his movement and finishing are outstanding.  His sporadic involvements in the build-up are seemingly just about progressing the ball so that he can get a chance to score.  When he was at Dortmund so a bit off my radar I watched one of those highlight reels and it was incredibly dull - just clip after clip of great movement and shots drilled into the bottom corner.  Goals win games though and they often also win Ballon d'Ors.

Nunez has similar traits but he's nowhere near as ruthless or single minded (not a criticism of Nunez, I can only really think of Kane pre-injuries that comes close).  Nunez seems to take pleasure in tracking back and making lung busting runs down the wing even though neither is likely to lead to a goal for him.

I can't imagine Pep - even with his tendency to over-think big games - ever playing Haaland anywhere but centre forward as he just wouldn't offer much (again, not a criticism of Haaland as it's a fairly modern phenomenon to expect centre forwards to do so much work outside the penalty area).

I guess they'll forever be compared as they were big money signings for the best two teams in the league signed in the same transfer window.  I'd have been happy with either but do feel Nunez suits Klopp's more swashbuckling style better and Haaland suits Pep's more efficient style better so everyone should be happy.

Dream scenario, 0-0 at the Emptyhad, Haaland has an easy tap in only for Nunez to slide in and block the shot, we break and Robbo fires in a cross that Darwin prods home.

Peps head would fucking fall off  ;D

thaddeus

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 03:29:44 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 03:16:44 pm

I suppose it comes down to what you want to watch, I prefer stones being skimmed across a lake whereas at City you're just going to see rocks get ground down and crushed
I was expecting the second part of your analogy to be "whereas at City you're just going to see a boulder dropped in creating a massive splash".  I quite enjoy skimming stones and lobbing boulders (or stones the size of half a brick - about my limit).  Rocks getting ground down and crushed not so much but a pretty good description of watching Man City ;D
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 03:36:54 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:28:50 am
It could do a bit I guess but only a bit hes at 0.7npxg per 90  thats one of the best on the planet
My point is if people are expecting this incredible next level from him its not happening but theyre probably massively under estimating the level hes at

I think for me I can see him going next level, but more just because we will get more in tune with him.

I mean if you look at those stats the only thing stopping him from hitting close to Haaland numbers is the team is built to serve Haaland where as out team are slowly but surely finding out how to work with Nunez.

I believe we can start to see him racking up insane numbers without him actually improving much on where he is, but more just as we get better suited at exploiting this monster in our team.
RedForeverTT

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 04:27:17 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 03:36:54 pm
I think for me I can see him going next level, but more just because we will get more in tune with him.

I mean if you look at those stats the only thing stopping him from hitting close to Haaland numbers is the team is built to serve Haaland where as out team are slowly but surely finding out how to work with Nunez.

I believe we can start to see him racking up insane numbers without him actually improving much on where he is, but more just as we get better suited at exploiting this monster in our team.

Given his form now I think they will stick with him on the left even when Diaz returned, which could become a (good) headache.
El Lobo

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 04:28:58 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 12:38:32 pm
We'll fucking struggle to get half our money back, he's that shite.

Half of what we paid is still probably £120 million odd, based on what you read
Phineus

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 06:38:56 pm
Hes a monster, hell get 30 goals a season once he has consistent midfield behind.
afc turkish

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 07:23:16 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 06:38:56 pm
Hes a monster, hell get 30 goals a season once he has consistent midfield behind.

Lynndenberries

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 07:26:12 pm
He has been immense for the past month or so. As most of us expected, the ball has started to find the back of the net. The bigger surprise to me recently is his overall play. It feels like his touch and passing has been better.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 07:38:25 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 07:26:12 pm
He has been immense for the past month or so. As most of us expected, the ball has started to find the back of the net. The bigger surprise to me recently is his overall play. It feels like his touch and passing has been better.


Playing out of the wing has helped take the pressure off a bit,he'll be flying by the time the other boys are back from injury.
Lynndenberries

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 07:40:53 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:38:25 pm

Playing out of the wing has helped take the pressure off a bit,he'll be flying by the time the other boys are back from injury.
Makes sense. More space, more time on the ball.

It does make for an interesting conversation on how our attack looks going forward. Do we keep Nunez on the left? Does Jota stay central? What happens with Diaz? The obvious answer to each of these questions is we will rotate, but I am curious what Klopp and the coaching staff see as our "best" attack.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 07:48:15 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 07:40:53 pm
Makes sense. More space, more time on the ball.

It does make for an interesting conversation on how our attack looks going forward. Do we keep Nunez on the left? Does Jota stay central? What happens with Diaz? The obvious answer to each of these questions is we will rotate, but I am curious what Klopp and the coaching staff see as our "best" attack.


Pretty confident that we'll move him back into the middle,be nice to have all our options available.
TepidT2O

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 08:29:42 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:02:09 am
Had a quick look so mightve missed one but players in big leagues who are at >1 xg + xA (non penalty)

The list is :

Haaland
Neymar
Mbappe
Lewa
and Nunez

Really the hes got potential / hes coming on/ hes raw bollocks needs to stop
Hes probably as good as hell get more or less (you cant really improve this level of output) and where hes at is elite


Players who have > 1.0  XG & XA AND > 1.0 goals and assists?

Haaaland

And Nuñez

newterp

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 09:22:11 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 04:28:58 pm
Half of what we paid is still probably £120 million odd, based on what you read

Don't Barca still owe us money, though?
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 09:36:43 pm
All of Nunezs goals so far;

https://youtu.be/CCVQHdPDCAY

Almost every goal is from him being in a typical #9 position, centre of the goal, inside the penalty area.

Thats where we need him all game, not tracking the full-back or helping Robertson. Stay up front and central.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 10:53:49 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 09:36:43 pm
All of Nunezs goals so far;

https://youtu.be/CCVQHdPDCAY

Almost every goal is from him being in a typical #9 position, centre of the goal, inside the penalty area.

Thats where we need him all game, not tracking the full-back or helping Robertson. Stay up front and central.

I dont think any of those angled shots taken on the run (think the one Pickford saved) have gone in yet.

Most of his goals are, as you say, poachers goals so far.
JasonF

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 11:02:58 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 09:36:43 pm
All of Nunezs goals so far;

https://youtu.be/CCVQHdPDCAY

Almost every goal is from him being in a typical #9 position, centre of the goal, inside the penalty area.

Thats where we need him all game, not tracking the full-back or helping Robertson. Stay up front and central.

Two weeks old that so it's missing a few.

This one's a bit more up to date:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CJ-L3zyGn6Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CJ-L3zyGn6Q</a>

Though something tells me they'll have to update these videos a few more times before the season is over.
Cafe De Paris

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 11:05:30 pm
Got my Uruguay flag ready for outside of the window. 🇺🇾.
Son of Spion

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 11:21:42 pm
The goal against Fulham is so underrated.
On Axis

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 11:26:52 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:21:42 pm
The goal against Fulham is so underrated.
Love that he tried it again after not getting it right the first time. Audacious player
jooneyisdagod

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 12:21:39 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:29:42 pm
Players who have > 1.0  XG & XA AND > 1.0 goals and assists?

Haaaland

And Nuñez



Statistically, he profiles halfway between Haaland and Mbappe. That's not a measure of quality btw, just to be clear. It is just a comment on his style. He is more of a creator than Haaland but more of a no.9 than Mbappe. Any team that can figure him out and give him the room to express himself will benefit greatly.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 12:54:27 am
I want to know how he found the time to shoot the latest American horror story.




WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 12:57:42 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:21:42 pm
The goal against Fulham is so underrated.

Am I misremembering people (not us) tried to claim that the Fulham goal was a fluke or was that one of the others ?
kesey

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 01:03:35 am
Quote from: On Axis on Yesterday at 11:26:52 pm
Love that he tried it again after not getting it right the first time. Audacious player

It's the sign of confidence in a nutter or as we say by ours is ' he's a bit of a cocky twat , eh ' ?

If only if he was he was Italian we could get that old Partisan song going .
