Funny really, he looks a better player than Haaland but then Haaland is an extremely good 'goal hanger' and I suppose that matters most in the world of football



Haaland is at the top end of elite at what he does. Everything he does is about scoring goals and both his movement and finishing are outstanding. His sporadic involvements in the build-up are seemingly just about progressing the ball so that he can get a chance to score. When he was at Dortmund so a bit off my radar I watched one of those highlight reels and it was incredibly dull - just clip after clip of great movement and shots drilled into the bottom corner. Goals win games though and they often also win Ballon d'Ors.Nunez has similar traits but he's nowhere near as ruthless or single minded (not a criticism of Nunez, I can only really think of Kane pre-injuries that comes close). Nunez seems to take pleasure in tracking back and making lung busting runs down the wing even though neither is likely to lead to a goal for him.I can't imagine Pep - even with his tendency to over-think big games - ever playing Haaland anywhere but centre forward as he just wouldn't offer much (again, not a criticism of Haaland as it's a fairly modern phenomenon to expect centre forwards to do so much work outside the penalty area).I guess they'll forever be compared as they were big money signings for the best two teams in the league signed in the same transfer window. I'd have been happy with either but do feel Nunez suits Klopp's more swashbuckling style better and Haaland suits Pep's more efficient style better so everyone should be happy.