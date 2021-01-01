« previous next »
Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #4640 on: Today at 10:30:04 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:28:50 am
It could do a bit I guess but only a bit hes at 0.7npxg per 90  thats one of the best on the planet
My point is if people are expecting this incredible next level from him its not happening but theyre probably massively under estimating the level hes at
Fair point mate.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #4641 on: Today at 11:33:39 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:28:50 am
It could do a bit I guess but only a bit hes at 0.7npxg per 90  thats one of the best on the planet
My point is if people are expecting this incredible next level from him its not happening but theyre probably massively under estimating the level hes at

Agree, he's pretty spesh already, but could he become extra spesh?  :D
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #4642 on: Today at 12:30:55 pm
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 11:33:39 am
Agree, he's pretty spesh already, but could he become extra spesh?  :D
Spesh my arse. Shit first touch, can't find another red shirt, misses too many chances, not won the Ballon D'or already... etc, blah, blah, blah.

Get rid already and get Kane in.

Edit: Just want to clarify for the for the people who have complete sense of humour failures or actually think what I wrote is true, that this is something called a joke. The fact that I have to state this means I've seen too much on here to think that some will not get it...  :lmao

Darwin is class.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #4643 on: Today at 12:38:32 pm
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Today at 12:30:55 pm
Spesh my arse. Shit first touch, can't find another red shirt, misses too many chances, not won the Ballon D'or already... etc, blah, blah, blah.

Get rid already and get Kane in.

Edit: Just want to clarify for the for the people who have complete sense of humour failures or actually think what I wrote is true, that this is something called a joke. The fact that I have to state this means I've seen too much on here to think that some will not get it...  :lmao

Darwin is class.

We'll fucking struggle to get half our money back, he's that shite.


Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #4644 on: Today at 02:20:21 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:38:32 pm
We'll fucking struggle to get half our money back, he's that shite.



  :lmao
