Why is shooting a lot the same as "chaos" ?



I think he's a great player, but in many ways he is the classic striker type. Fast, strong, looks to score whenever he can. Looks a lot like Torres, Drogba or Benzema. I don't think he's particularily weird or chaotic.



Its not in reference to just the shooting, it's about the overall chaos he brings to games which cant really be denied IMO. He makes things happen almost instantly when he comes onto the field, even quite dull games come to life as soon as he enters the field, I dont think the same could be said for the others named