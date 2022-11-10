« previous next »
Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
November 10, 2022, 07:18:12 am
Xavi Iniesta vision shown on that penalty.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
November 10, 2022, 07:50:59 am
plura:
Xavi Iniesta vision shown on that penalty.
Someone held this behind?

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
November 10, 2022, 10:27:18 am
plura:
Xavi Iniesta vision shown on that penalty.

Hardly, he only had to look ahead at the goal.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
November 10, 2022, 03:05:04 pm
Darwin Nunez: Embrace the Chaos
https://theanalyst.com/eu/2022/11/darwin-nunez-embrace-the-chaos/

@OptaJoe
6.2 - Darwin Núñez is averaging 6.2 shots per 90 in the Premier League, the highest average on record (from 2003-04) by a player in a single season in the competition (500+ mins). Chaos.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 08:04:49 am
Andar:
Darwin Nunez: Embrace the Chaos
https://theanalyst.com/eu/2022/11/darwin-nunez-embrace-the-chaos/

@OptaJoe
6.2 - Darwin Núñez is averaging 6.2 shots per 90 in the Premier League, the highest average on record (from 2003-04) by a player in a single season in the competition (500+ mins). Chaos.

Great analysis..thanks for posting the article. His initial disruptiveness, though in itself productive, seems to be giving way to a more considered and integrated approach with a good rapport being developed between himself and Mo.

Quote
It has the potential to be one of the best pairings in the Premier League. In fact, right now it is. Of all pairs to play 400+ mins together in the English top-flight this season, Núñez and Salah create a chance for each other most often (one every 50 minutes). For comparison, Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne are averaging a chance for one another every 55 minutes and Heung Min-Son and Harry Kane are at 57 minutes.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 11:14:35 am
We've gotta find a way to get them playing near to each other in a 4-3-3. I don't think how we do that, but if we can, and we can sort the midfield out, we're going to be absolutely frightening again.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 01:44:47 pm
Andar:
Darwin Nunez: Embrace the Chaos
https://theanalyst.com/eu/2022/11/darwin-nunez-embrace-the-chaos/

@OptaJoe
6.2 - Darwin Núñez is averaging 6.2 shots per 90 in the Premier League, the highest average on record (from 2003-04) by a player in a single season in the competition (500+ mins). Chaos.
Why is shooting a lot the same as "chaos" ?

I think he's a great player, but in many ways he is the classic striker type. Fast, strong, looks to score whenever he can. Looks a lot like Torres, Drogba or Benzema. I don't think he's particularily weird or chaotic.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 02:04:50 pm
jepovic:
Why is shooting a lot the same as "chaos" ?

I think he's a great player, but in many ways he is the classic striker type. Fast, strong, looks to score whenever he can. Looks a lot like Torres, Drogba or Benzema. I don't think he's particularily weird or chaotic.

Its not in reference to just the shooting, it's about the overall chaos he brings to games which cant really be denied IMO. He makes things happen almost instantly when he comes onto the field, even quite dull games come to life as soon as he enters the field, I dont think the same could be said for the others named
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 02:15:48 pm
Incredible athlete, not sure about his footballing ability however I suppose it does not really matter if he keeps producing.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 02:29:07 pm
Simplexity:
Incredible athlete, not sure about his footballing ability however I suppose it does not really matter if he keeps producing.

Lol.

Wouldnt scoring goals and providing assists and creating lots of dangerous chances = footballing ability?

If not then my take on the game feels very wrong.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 02:30:25 pm
plura:
Lol.

Wouldnt scoring goals and providing assists and creating lots of dangerous chances = footballing ability?

If not then my take on the game feels very wrong.

In a sense yeah, I'd say he is more of a Cavani than a Suarez.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 10:42:45 pm
Simplexity:
In a sense yeah, I'd say he is more of a Cavani than a Suarez.

Not sure about his footballing ability, but you quote he's more of a Cavani than a Suarez?! 
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 10:49:49 pm
plura:
Lol.

Wouldnt scoring goals and providing assists and creating lots of dangerous chances = footballing ability?

If not then my take on the game feels very wrong.

Yup. People are obsessed by technical ability when they judge footballers and most will never get passed it... its not a Benteke (please ban me mods, I am not worthy to post in this forum )  compeition its an outputs competition
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 11:12:41 pm
Quote
its not a Benteke (please ban me mods, I am not worthy to post in this forum )
What on earth is this an autocorrect for?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 03:10:55 am
Ghost Town:
What on earth is this an autocorrect for?

T_e_k_k_e_r_s
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 07:42:31 am
The Final Third:
T_e_k_k_e_r_s
Ah right. Thanks. Was that ever a thing then?

To be honest I refrained from referring to him at all, as far as I could help it :)

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 08:57:02 am
Ghost Town:
Ah right. Thanks. Was that ever a thing then?

To be honest I refrained from referring to him at all, as far as I could help it :)

He's been rightly memoryholed.  Think the nickname originated with the Villains and was definitely 'a thing' amongst our fanbase as well, hence the autocorrect :)
