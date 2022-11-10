Xavi Iniesta vision shown on that penalty.
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
Darwin Nunez: Embrace the Chaoshttps://theanalyst.com/eu/2022/11/darwin-nunez-embrace-the-chaos/@OptaJoe6.2 - Darwin Núñez is averaging 6.2 shots per 90 in the Premier League, the highest average on record (from 2003-04) by a player in a single season in the competition (500+ mins). Chaos.
It has the potential to be one of the best pairings in the Premier League. In fact, right now it is. Of all pairs to play 400+ mins together in the English top-flight this season, Núñez and Salah create a chance for each other most often (one every 50 minutes). For comparison, Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne are averaging a chance for one another every 55 minutes and Heung Min-Son and Harry Kane are at 57 minutes.
Why is shooting a lot the same as "chaos" ? I think he's a great player, but in many ways he is the classic striker type. Fast, strong, looks to score whenever he can. Looks a lot like Torres, Drogba or Benzema. I don't think he's particularily weird or chaotic.
Incredible athlete, not sure about his footballing ability however I suppose it does not really matter if he keeps producing.
Lol. Wouldnt scoring goals and providing assists and creating lots of dangerous chances = footballing ability? If not then my take on the game feels very wrong.
In a sense yeah, I'd say he is more of a Cavani than a Suarez.
its not a Benteke (please ban me mods, I am not worthy to post in this forum )
What on earth is this an autocorrect for?
T_e_k_k_e_r_s
Ah right. Thanks. Was that ever a thing then? To be honest I refrained from referring to him at all, as far as I could help it
