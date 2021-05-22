That's not what happens though.



This is where he looks at Salah;







His back is still to goal and he's looking 90deg to his left!!!



Another example against Napoli, he receives the ball on the left hand side of the penalty area, looks up to his right and tries to slide Salah in, more tunnel vision?







I'd be interested in you proving to me he doesn't see the pass to Salah against City rather than just choosing to go alone.



With that image you showed me, he is turning his body to the left (towards goal), while looking up. That's why he saw Salah, because he turned his body, looked up straight ahead, then saw Salah.Here vs Man City is the two Salah instances which I found on youtube.0:00-0:12, and 0:24-0:26, you can see he looks straight ahead or down. It was also why he chose the difficult pass to Trent instead of the easy pass to Salah, because he saw Trent straight ahead. And also why he didn't pass to Salah when he was free in space on the right.I agree with you in Napoli he does look up to his right.At the end of the day I want Nunez to do well as much as you do. I'm just commenting on what I see and what he can improve on.