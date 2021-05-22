« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 291426 times)

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4400 on: November 8, 2022, 04:09:37 pm »
Alas, he looked like Xavi Iniestaday's training session

And shabby in yesterday's game






(may not have been an actual game yesterday)
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4401 on: November 8, 2022, 04:11:29 pm »
Quote from: plura on November  8, 2022, 04:04:33 pm
And videos doesn't tell the full story either.

For your other examples one could easily just brushed it away and say, look the guy is a striker and goalscorer and he will naturally look to score himself if he 'feels' like there's a good enough opportunity.

There's zero evidence in those videos that he hasn't picked out Salah, etc. Just that he went to either shoot himself or try something else himself. Not that he hasn't seen Salah.
Bro you can literally see the movement of his head...this isn't the first time too in other games you can literally see how he didn't pass to teammates in better position because of lack of awareness.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4402 on: November 8, 2022, 04:12:02 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on November  8, 2022, 04:03:06 pm
Tunnel vision, can only play the way he's facing........
Sure if you want to live in a world where Nunez has great vision, decision making, technique, and finishing, do as you please. I live in reality where he has great physical attributes but could improve on other aspects.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4403 on: November 8, 2022, 04:14:13 pm »
So if he had the attributes of some sort of creature that can turn its head 360 degrees, maybe of the avian variety, he'd be top class? Hmmm what with this and Al earlier talking about who FSG might replace Klopp with.......worrying times.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4404 on: November 8, 2022, 04:15:58 pm »
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on November  8, 2022, 04:11:29 pm
Bro you can literally see the movement of his head...this isn't the first time too in other games you can literally see how he didn't pass to teammates in better position because of lack of awareness.
Bro, you've got no idea why he did or didn't pass in any given instance. You've just decided on a reason that appeals to you and are going with it as a 'certainty'
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4405 on: November 8, 2022, 04:18:28 pm »
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on November  8, 2022, 04:12:02 pm
Sure if you want to live in a world where Nunez has great vision, decision making, technique, and finishing, do as you please. I live in reality where he has great physical attributes but could improve on other aspects.
He does have great technique, I agree.

You said "he only sees what's going on straight ahead". I showed an example where he receives the ball with his back to Salah, turns 90deg, looks to his left and plays a 90deg pass to Salah for the goal. Harldy a case of hime only seeing what is straight ahead of him.

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4406 on: November 8, 2022, 04:18:36 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on November  8, 2022, 04:14:13 pm
So if he had the attributes of some sort of creature that can turn its head 360 degrees, maybe of the avian variety, he'd be top class? Hmmm what with this and Al earlier talking about who FSG might replace Klopp with.......worrying times.
What a hoot! I think we'd all owl with dismay if that happened...and he'd get a tawney ligament injury I'm sure. What's Barn-ey's view on this?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4407 on: November 8, 2022, 04:19:03 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on November  8, 2022, 04:14:13 pm
So if he had the attributes of some sort of creature that can turn its head 360 degrees, maybe of the avian variety, he'd be top class? Hmmm what with this and Al earlier talking about who FSG might replace Klopp with.......worrying times.
Well we did learn how to fly from creatures of avian variety, so yeh Nunez just needs to watch more videos of eagles scanning their prey in order to spread his wings no cap fr.

But seriously yes having more awareness of what's going on around him will enable him to make better decisions and contribute to our build up play better.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4408 on: November 8, 2022, 04:19:45 pm »
Erm, Xavi plays in the midfield. You have time on the ball and a metronomic pattern of play. Darwin plays on the shoulder of last defender. It's not about vision with him. The time on the ball makes it more about instinct.

Weird comparison.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4409 on: November 8, 2022, 04:20:08 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on November  8, 2022, 04:15:58 pm
Bro, you've got no idea why he did or didn't pass in any given instance. You've just decided on a reason that appeals to you and are going with it as a 'certainty'
Cogito ergo scio  ;)
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4410 on: November 8, 2022, 04:21:13 pm »
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4411 on: November 8, 2022, 04:24:58 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on November  8, 2022, 04:18:28 pm
He does have great technique, I agree.

You said "he only sees what's going on straight ahead". I showed an example where he receives the ball with his back to Salah, turns 90deg, looks to his left and plays a 90deg pass to Salah for the goal. Harldy a case of hime only seeing what is straight ahead of him.
And as I addressed in my post, he receives the ball with his back towards goal, turns towards goal 90 degrees (as you said), resulting in him facing the touchline, and looks up straight ahead with Salah in his straight field of vision.

This tunnel vision is further reinforced by the multiple times in other games where he failed to pick out a teammate in the area (the Man City game being an example).

However I'm not here to persuade people, it's a free world, so ig we'll just agree to disagree.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4412 on: November 8, 2022, 04:27:27 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on November  8, 2022, 04:21:13 pm
Dumb spiro spero ;)
Ignorantia sit beatitudo  ;)
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4413 on: November 8, 2022, 04:27:28 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on November  8, 2022, 04:18:28 pm
He does have great technique, I agree.

You said "he only sees what's going on straight ahead". I showed an example where he receives the ball with his back to Salah, turns 90deg, looks to his left and plays a 90deg pass to Salah for the goal. Harldy a case of hime only seeing what is straight ahead of him.



Maybe he's got a bad case of batman neck.

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4414 on: November 8, 2022, 04:35:46 pm »
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on November  8, 2022, 04:24:58 pm
And as I addressed in my post, he receives the ball with his back towards goal, turns towards goal 90 degrees (as you said), resulting in him facing the touchline, and looks up straight ahead with Salah in his straight field of vision.

This tunnel vision is further reinforced by the multiple times in other games where he failed to pick out a teammate in the area (the Man City game being an example).

However I'm not here to persuade people, it's a free world, so ig we'll just agree to disagree.
That's not what happens though.

This is where he looks at Salah;



His back is still to goal and he's looking 90deg to his left!!!

Another example against Napoli, he receives the ball on the left hand side of the penalty area, looks up to his right and tries to slide Salah in, more tunnel vision?



I'd be interested in you proving to me he doesn't see the pass to Salah against City rather than just choosing to go alone.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4415 on: November 8, 2022, 04:42:37 pm »
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on November  8, 2022, 04:24:58 pm
However I'm not here to persuade people, it's a free world, so we'll just agree to disagree.

Let me just check my google translator on that....

Yep, thought so, it means 'Ok I know I'm talking utter tosh, I'd like to bail out of this now thank you'
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4416 on: November 8, 2022, 05:07:19 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on November  8, 2022, 04:42:37 pm
Let me just check my google translator on that....

Yep, thought so, it means 'Ok I know I'm talking utter tosh, I'd like to bail out of this now thank you'

;D
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4417 on: November 8, 2022, 05:08:09 pm »
Every thread they're in it's the same shite.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4418 on: November 8, 2022, 05:10:44 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on November  8, 2022, 04:35:46 pm
That's not what happens though.

This is where he looks at Salah;



His back is still to goal and he's looking 90deg to his left!!!

Another example against Napoli, he receives the ball on the left hand side of the penalty area, looks up to his right and tries to slide Salah in, more tunnel vision?



I'd be interested in you proving to me he doesn't see the pass to Salah against City rather than just choosing to go alone.
With that image you showed me, he is turning his body to the left (towards goal), while looking up. That's why he saw Salah, because he turned his body, looked up straight ahead, then saw Salah.

Here vs Man City is the two Salah instances which I found on youtube.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ij9UpavoORs
0:00-0:12, and 0:24-0:26, you can see he looks straight ahead or down. It was also why he chose the difficult pass to Trent instead of the easy pass to Salah, because he saw Trent straight ahead. And also why he didn't pass to Salah when he was free in space on the right.

I agree with you in Napoli he does look up to his right.

At the end of the day I want Nunez to do well as much as you do. I'm just commenting on what I see and what he can improve on.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4419 on: November 8, 2022, 05:12:42 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on November  8, 2022, 04:42:37 pm
Let me just check my google translator on that....

Yep, thought so, it means 'Ok I know I'm talking utter tosh, I'd like to bail out of this now thank you'
unius quisquiliae alterius thesauri
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4420 on: November 8, 2022, 06:00:57 pm »
Im out. That picture clearly shows his body is facing his own goal while his head is 45deg to the left.

You must be either blind or argumentative to suggest anything else. 
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4421 on: November 8, 2022, 06:30:52 pm »
Gegen// do you really spend this much time to go through past matches and YouTube videos to find evidence to support Nunez lack of vision?

But bro just because he doesnt pass doesnt mean he hasnt seen someone else. Theres no way in hell you can convince people thats the case.

Lets just see him play a bit more and over time it will be more evident how good his vision is, and how important any lack of vision might be. For now hes scoring or assisting every 92 minutes or so, so not sure how important it is to determine and over analyse every thing he does?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4422 on: November 8, 2022, 07:05:37 pm »
Ill field that one

No, he doesnt spend this much time to go through past matches and YouTube videos to find evidence to support Nunez lack of vision. He spends this much time to go through past matches and YouTube videos to find evidence that doesnt support Nunez supposed lack of vision but bizarrely argues it anyway :D
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4423 on: November 8, 2022, 07:36:59 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on November  8, 2022, 06:00:57 pm
Im out. That picture clearly shows his body is facing his own goal while his head is 45deg to the left.

You must be either blind or argumentative to suggest anything else.

You cant just call people Algumentative without more reason
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4424 on: November 8, 2022, 08:42:15 pm »
Quote from: Historical Fool on November  8, 2022, 07:36:59 pm
You cant just call people Algumentative without more reason

Can I call him a fucking clown ?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4425 on: November 8, 2022, 08:52:19 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on November  8, 2022, 08:42:15 pm
Can I call him a fucking clown ?

flucking cown
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4426 on: November 8, 2022, 11:39:39 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on November  8, 2022, 08:42:15 pm
Can I call him a fucking clown ?

Look you can call him whatever you want, I'm not here to persuade people, it's a free world, so ig we'll just agree to disagree.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4427 on: November 8, 2022, 11:50:35 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on November  8, 2022, 04:14:13 pm
So if he had the attributes of some sort of creature that can turn its head 360 degrees, maybe of the avian variety, he'd be top class? Hmmm what with this and Al earlier talking about who FSG might replace Klopp with.......worrying times.

Except I didn't talk about who FSG might replace Klopp with, you pathetic troll.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4428 on: November 8, 2022, 11:54:12 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on November  8, 2022, 11:50:35 pm
Except I didn't talk about who FSG might replace Klopp with, you pathetic troll.

I think you mean sad, pathetic, obnoxious troll, who clearly has very few other interests other than attacking people on RAWK.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4429 on: November 8, 2022, 11:58:31 pm »
Quote from: mickeydocs on November  8, 2022, 11:54:12 pm
I think you mean sad, pathetic, obnoxious troll, who clearly has very few other interests other than attacking people on RAWK.

Sad isn't it.

He is clearly intelligent but spends 99% of his time on here just attacking other posters, instead of adding to the debate.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4430 on: Yesterday at 12:18:41 am »
I think 'debate' is reaching just a bit ;)
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4431 on: Yesterday at 02:55:56 am »
Quote from: plura on November  8, 2022, 06:30:52 pm
Gegen// do you really spend this much time to go through past matches and YouTube videos to find evidence to support Nunez lack of vision?

But bro just because he doesnt pass doesnt mean he hasnt seen someone else. Theres no way in hell you can convince people thats the case.

Lets just see him play a bit more and over time it will be more evident how good his vision is, and how important any lack of vision might be. For now hes scoring or assisting every 92 minutes or so, so not sure how important it is to determine and over analyse every thing he does?
It's frustrating when he doesn't pass to teammates in better positions (in games), so I look up videos to find out why he doesn't pass, and then arrive to conclusions. Ultimately yeh I agree, G + A every 92 mins is pretty good, and will be interesting to see his development over time.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4432 on: Yesterday at 10:16:51 pm »
12 from 12 from the penalty spot I believe.  But fuck me that crept in ;D
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4433 on: Yesterday at 10:24:34 pm »
In a game like that, where they had 10 men behind the ball and we were crossing it in only to continually have the ball met by their big centre-backs, no idea why he was playing wide left when he came on. Nice pen though!
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4434 on: Yesterday at 10:28:10 pm »
Yeah, was in the wrong places tonight. I only see the logic when he has space to run in to.

We used to bring Origi on the wing in games like that and it infuriated me.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4435 on: Yesterday at 10:29:35 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 10:28:10 pm
Yeah, was in the wrong places tonight. I only see the logic when he has space to run in to.

We used to bring Origi on the wing in games like that and it infuriated me.

We're having to make do, though.  Bobby is in good form and both Diaz and Jota are injured, so Nunez on the left makes sense.  Expect to see him back through the middle after the WC.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4436 on: Yesterday at 10:41:57 pm »
Quote from: James Mac on Yesterday at 10:24:34 pm
In a game like that, where they had 10 men behind the ball and we were crossing it in only to continually have the ball met by their big centre-backs, no idea why he was playing wide left when he came on. Nice pen though!
I don't mind him starting from the left as he drifts in a lot anyway.  It was infuriating though when we got bogged down in slow build-up play and he was hugging the touchline to give Kostas an option to pass back to.  When our attacks slow down like that they invariably end with somebody crossing it so I'd much rather he was in the penalty area challenging for the cross.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4437 on: Today at 02:23:04 am »
Quote from: didi shamone on Yesterday at 10:16:51 pm
12 from 12 from the penalty spot I believe.  But fuck me that crept in ;D

Keeper was a mile off the line yet again, even further than the Bajcectic one it looked like
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4438 on: Today at 02:26:23 am »
Quote from: didi shamone on Yesterday at 10:16:51 pm
12 from 12 from the penalty spot I believe.  But fuck me that crept in ;D

It wasn't even close

It was a great penalty, right in the corner and pretty unstoppable.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4439 on: Today at 06:48:21 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:26:23 am
It wasn't even close

It was a great penalty, right in the corner and pretty unstoppable.

Placement was perfect in fairness  but there was no power. The keeper coming off his line  and guessing correctly gave me anxiety in real time
