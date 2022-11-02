« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 101 102 103 104 105 [106]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 278974 times)

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,031
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4200 on: Yesterday at 07:20:32 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Yesterday at 10:08:09 am
Read an article from one his ex coaches a few days ago. He described him as a hybrid between Cavani and Suarez.

I would add Drogba to that as well.

Definitely a lot of parallels with Cavani. Cavani always had elite movement but not the best finisher, the epitome of someone who misses a lot of good chances but will always snuff out another. Still PSG's all time top goalscorer with 200 goals over 6 years, albeit it's only France and pushing 500 career goals for club and country. Nunez is quicker and taller than him as well.

Shearer another parallel. There was the stupid comparisons of Nunez to Andy Carroll but when we broke the British transfer record for him we hoped (forlornly) we were getting the new Shearer (as we did with Collymore in the mid 90s). Shearer never really started scoring goals until his last season at Southampton and then exploded at Blackburn. Shearer was lethal in the air, had a strong shot on him, great strength and movement etc. He had that pace about him as well before the injuries and adapted his game after that.

Nunez does have all the raw attributes. Beyond that it's about utilising the talent and staying fit etc. Lukaku has gone for massive money throughout his career because he also has all the raw atributes, but despite a good goal return has never really lived up to the billing/fees he's gone for and now at what should be his peak he's out on loan in Italy. He's never really had that work rate though and elite mentality. Hopefully Nunez has and he's got the right manager.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:25:36 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,123
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4201 on: Yesterday at 08:50:32 pm »
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline Red Bird

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,186
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4202 on: Yesterday at 08:51:35 pm »
Mad as a box of frogs and causes absolute chaos in defenders' minds. Love him.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,008
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4203 on: Yesterday at 10:05:36 pm »
Quote from: Red Eyed on Yesterday at 12:12:48 pm
My favourite https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=quJJyZ_LZc8
bastard Bitters player attacking the poor lad with his midriff!!
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,008
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4204 on: Yesterday at 10:06:56 pm »
Quote from: Skagger on Yesterday at 05:16:19 pm
Yup, at the risk of sounding like a "body language expert" it did feel like he was really quite nervous at the start of his time here, my worry then was that he'd play within himself for a while until he found his feet here, safe to say that hasn't happened.

He's box office, strong, extremely quick and grafts for the team and will not back down, we've got another one.
hearing the Kop chant his name seems to be doing his confidence the world of good.
Logged

Offline The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,466
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4205 on: Today at 06:15:35 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 03:38:23 pm
For some reason, he always puts me in mind of Apache warrior Cochise.

Aye..or the Sioux great, Crazy Horse.
Logged

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,114
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4206 on: Today at 07:54:58 am »
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 06:15:35 am
Aye..or the Sioux great, Crazy Horse.
Emlyn Nunez?
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,466
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4207 on: Today at 08:01:02 am »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 07:54:58 am
Emlyn Nunez?

Ha..right!..didn't Hughes get that name for rough tackling someone?

Edit: Jut checked, Yep it was a Rugby tackle against the barcodes lol..
« Last Edit: Today at 08:04:57 am by The Final Third »
Logged

Offline NarutoReds

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,766
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4208 on: Today at 08:24:17 am »
+ (Video) Hilarious clip of Nunez not understanding a word of what Salah tells him in extra-time surfaces

Empire of the Kop, video link: https://www.empireofthekop.com/2022/11/02/nunez-doesnt-understand-salah-chat/

Video title: Darwin trying his best to communicate with Salah but has no clue on what he is saying 😂

Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,537
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4209 on: Today at 09:11:12 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 08:24:17 am
+ (Video) Hilarious clip of Nunez not understanding a word of what Salah tells him in extra-time surfaces

Empire of the Kop, video link: https://www.empireofthekop.com/2022/11/02/nunez-doesnt-understand-salah-chat/

Video title: Darwin trying his best to communicate with Salah but has no clue on what he is saying 😂



Is that what was actually happening? I read it in real time as him and Salah simply not knowing whether the goal was going to stand as this was while the VAR check was going on for the second goal
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,631
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4210 on: Today at 09:12:28 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 08:24:17 am
+ (Video) Hilarious clip of Nunez not understanding a word of what Salah tells him in extra-time surfaces

Empire of the Kop, video link: https://www.empireofthekop.com/2022/11/02/nunez-doesnt-understand-salah-chat/

Video title: Darwin trying his best to communicate with Salah but has no clue on what he is saying 😂



Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Aldo1988

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 160
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4211 on: Today at 09:26:48 am »
Did anyone else think 'Oh god, he's going to get pelters from the media, other clubs fans and a few of ours' when they were going on about him cancelling out Virgil's goal?  It was as if they were praying for him to have fucked it up, so they could give him shit for following it up.
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Offline Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,725
  • Press your space face close to mine love.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4212 on: Today at 09:39:42 am »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 09:26:48 am
Did anyone else think 'Oh god, he's going to get pelters from the media, other clubs fans and a few of ours' when they were going on about him cancelling out Virgil's goal?  It was as if they were praying for him to have fucked it up, so they could give him shit for following it up.

Yes deffo. The commentator on seeing the first replay which looked like he could have been off, actually said oh dearalmost with a snigger.
Logged

Offline Aldo1988

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 160
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4213 on: Today at 09:43:59 am »
Quote from: Lad on Today at 09:39:42 am
Yes deffo. The commentator on seeing the first replay which looked like he could have been off, actually said oh dearalmost with a snigger.

They kept moving the camera to Virgil's face as he looked pissed off, don't think they showed it when the goal was given? 
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,631
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4214 on: Today at 09:45:33 am »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 09:26:48 am
Did anyone else think 'Oh god, he's going to get pelters from the media, other clubs fans and a few of ours' when they were going on about him cancelling out Virgil's goal?  It was as if they were praying for him to have fucked it up, so they could give him shit for following it up.

I thought 'it clearly wasnt about to roll over the line anyway so I'd want him to go for it regardless' whilst Steve McManaman was clearly thinking 'Eeee squeeeee if he's just put the ball in when he was offside I'm probably going to rip my little todger off in excitement'
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,009
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4215 on: Today at 09:50:20 am »
I've not seen any angle yet that showed the ball was going to cross the line without Nunez's finish, but you put any striker in that position and they'll finish it, they live on scoring goals.

It wasn't exactly like Nani trying to steal Ronaldo's goal.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,822
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4216 on: Today at 10:07:48 am »
I don't think I would be comfortable with a striker whose first impulse isn't to bang the ball over the line immediately.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,498
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4217 on: Today at 10:13:56 am »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 09:26:48 am
Did anyone else think 'Oh god, he's going to get pelters from the media, other clubs fans and a few of ours' when they were going on about him cancelling out Virgil's goal?  It was as if they were praying for him to have fucked it up, so they could give him shit for following it up.
Yes. When actually he did what every great striker should do. He instinctively put the ball in the net. There was no guarantee it was going in, looked like it couldve came back off the post and keeper couldve then cleared it. If Darwin had left it, and it did come back of the post, then he wouldve got pelted for that too. For some reason there is an agenda against him. Possibly because the media want the freak of Abu Dhabi to be hailed and unchallenged. Our fans must not fall for it. Nunez has been simply outstanding for us so far and will only get better. I for one love watching him play.
Logged

Online RedBec1993

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 524
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4218 on: Today at 10:27:23 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 10:07:48 am
I don't think I would be comfortable with a striker whose first impulse isn't to bang the ball over the line immediately.

That Norwegian robot scores tap ins constantly.... That's sound though because his name isn't Darwin Nunez.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,098
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4219 on: Today at 10:43:19 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:45:33 am
I thought 'it clearly wasnt about to roll over the line anyway so I'd want him to go for it regardless' whilst Steve McManaman was clearly thinking 'Eeee squeeeee if he's just put the ball in when he was offside I'm probably going to rip my little todger off in excitement'

Maccas a blue nosed tit

I'd be fucking fuming if he DIDN'T put it over the line. As a striker he doesn't know if that will hit the post and roll back into play, back along the line, if the keeper will get up and clear it, so just make sure.

As Bob said, If you're in the penalty area not sure what to do with the ball, put it in the net and we'll discuss the options later.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,985
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4220 on: Today at 11:34:43 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:43:19 am
Maccas a blue nosed tit

I'd be fucking fuming if he DIDN'T put it over the line. As a striker he doesn't know if that will hit the post and roll back into play, back along the line, if the keeper will get up and clear it, so just make sure.

As Bob said, If you're in the penalty area not sure what to do with the ball, put it in the net and we'll discuss the options later.

2 of Dirk Kuyt's hat-trick against ManU were tap-in from 1 foot away - including the crazy suarez dribble that looked like it might spin into the goal.
Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,666
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4221 on: Today at 11:40:28 am »
It may have crossed the line, it might not have, Darwin made sure it bloody did though and thats why hes on the pitch. 

In a pretty iffy season hes made me smile, love him and his attitude.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,757
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4222 on: Today at 12:33:09 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 09:26:48 am
Did anyone else think 'Oh god, he's going to get pelters from the media, other clubs fans and a few of ours' when they were going on about him cancelling out Virgil's goal?  It was as if they were praying for him to have fucked it up, so they could give him shit for following it up.
No not at all, I really don't care

Said this before, but this thread often has a lot of people in here - post any kind of post that isn't over effusive eg view shared from Klopp that his timing had been off on some passes etc - saying "these fans have been conned by media and opposition fans, and LFC fans are obsessing about what they hear or worried about being mocked blah blah banter culture" or something.

But honestly, outside of the hyperbole of the very few posters on either end of extremes like he's best ever vs he's a fast caroll, it seems the people most concerned about outside perception and getting hung up about how he and we are seen by media/opposition fans are those people accusing it of others.
Logged

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,069
  • Meh sd f
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4223 on: Today at 12:42:34 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 10:07:48 am
I don't think I would be comfortable with a striker whose first impulse isn't to bang the ball over the line immediately.
We've been fantastic with Firmino up front, although one could argue that he isn't really a striker for us.
Firmino has gotten lots of criticism for not being decisive enough in the box. People always find things to complain about.
Logged

Offline lukeb1981

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,493
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4224 on: Today at 12:44:08 pm »
If the ball had of spun out of play or the keeper got back up to save it then there would a full on assault as to why he didnt tap it in and how he was onside and a donkey . His job is to put it in the back of the net so Im not too concerned about Virgil having a face like a slapped arse , his fist header looked well over the line for Mos finish so it evened out anyway.
Logged

Offline El_Macca_17

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,378
  • Out here on the perimeter there are no stars.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4225 on: Today at 12:45:34 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 09:26:48 am
Did anyone else think 'Oh god, he's going to get pelters from the media, other clubs fans and a few of ours' when they were going on about him cancelling out Virgil's goal?  It was as if they were praying for him to have fucked it up, so they could give him shit for following it up.

Given the timing of the goal, I wasnt particularly arsed but it didnt look like it was going in anyway. After the game I looked through the BBCs live reporting and it said, "Oh, Darwin - what have you done?" which certainly looked like they were hoping that it was a mistake on his part. As others have said, I would have been disappointed if he hadnt tapped it in and maybe he could see that it hadnt crossed the line and that the keeper was going to get to it so that made his mind up.
Logged
"The future's uncertain and the end is always near."

Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,834
  • blazed
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4226 on: Today at 01:04:44 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:20:32 pm
Definitely a lot of parallels with Cavani. Cavani always had elite movement but not the best finisher, the epitome of someone who misses a lot of good chances but will always snuff out another. Still PSG's all time top goalscorer with 200 goals over 6 years, albeit it's only France and pushing 500 career goals for club and country. Nunez is quicker and taller than him as well.

Shearer another parallel. There was the stupid comparisons of Nunez to Andy Carroll but when we broke the British transfer record for him we hoped (forlornly) we were getting the new Shearer (as we did with Collymore in the mid 90s). Shearer never really started scoring goals until his last season at Southampton and then exploded at Blackburn. Shearer was lethal in the air, had a strong shot on him, great strength and movement etc. He had that pace about him as well before the injuries and adapted his game after that.

Nunez does have all the raw attributes. Beyond that it's about utilising the talent and staying fit etc. Lukaku has gone for massive money throughout his career because he also has all the raw atributes, but despite a good goal return has never really lived up to the billing/fees he's gone for and now at what should be his peak he's out on loan in Italy. He's never really had that work rate though and elite mentality. Hopefully Nunez has and he's got the right manager.

Agreed, good post.

Nunez also has tenacity and is actually a decent tackler.  He is a perfect fit in a team trying to press from the front and win the ball high up the pitch.

His finishing may or may not get better. Even at his current level, he is good enough to score 25-30 goals a season in all competitions.  He also provides an outlet for long balls, should we choose to utilise them against certain teams.

Logged
Phuk yoo

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,631
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4227 on: Today at 01:37:04 pm »
Andy Carroll could actually have been a monster btw. Obviously the Darwin comparisons were thick as pigshit considering how lightning fast he is, but if Carroll hadnt been so injury prone and wasnt so thick he could have been a beast
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
Pages: 1 ... 101 102 103 104 105 [106]   Go Up
« previous next »
 