We'd have been better off keeping Origi and Minamino and spending the money on some decent midfielders who can actually play Klopp's style.

But he's here now, so I hope he keeps scooring and building his confidence He's certainly not shit and no way near the finished article, but we needed midfielders more.



Still, if he can get 20/30 in all competitions.



Ultimately Klopp didn't really rate either of Origi or Minamini as anything more than back up or emergency cover. Neither pulling up trees yet this season. Yeah we've missed them but they're not players we would want to give a regular game to.Mane has left, Firmino in his last year of deal and over 30 and barely played last year and Mo was 50/50 at best to run his contract down and leave going into the summer.We needed a first XI calibre signing in the summer for the forward line within Nunez's age range. Same as we needed a first XI calibre midfield the summer before when Wijnaldum left. This is the problem, we have to strengthen one position at the expense of others so can never keep on top of issues. I'd agree a midfielder was actually more urgent in the summer but we all knew we needed both.