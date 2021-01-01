« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!

bird_lfc

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #4040 on: Yesterday at 09:48:46 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:48:11 am
The combined xG of Darwins 4 shots last night was 0.42. How many were you actually expecting him to score ?

Jesus I miss when this whole xG nonsense wasnt about in football

I get what the poster is saying, and Im still confident that Nunez will come good. When he gets a chance, I dont have the same confidence in him finishing it than I would Salah

Hes on a decent little run though and I think the taking of chances will get better, but when he gets played through i agree I dont think hes gonna bury this
Schmidt

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #4041 on: Yesterday at 09:55:38 pm
He looks weirdly lost in 1v1 situations, like he relies heavily on his movement and speed to beat players so when he gets in a situation where he can't use either he doesn't know what to do. There's a lot to his game though and he looks a huge threat, unfortunately for him there's a gaping hole in the middle of our team that's making both the front and back look a lot worse than it is.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #4042 on: Yesterday at 10:45:21 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 09:55:38 pm
He looks weirdly lost in 1v1 situations, like he relies heavily on his movement and speed to beat players so when he gets in a situation where he can't use either he doesn't know what to do. There's a lot to his game though and he looks a huge threat, unfortunately for him there's a gaping hole in the middle of our team that's making both the front and back look a lot worse than it is.

He looks like one if those players who are better if they act instinctively rather than having time.

I know hes 23 but facially he looks a lot younger.
Son of Spion

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #4043 on: Yesterday at 10:51:35 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:45:21 pm
He looks like one if those players who are better if they act instinctively rather than having time.

I know hes 23 but facially he looks a lot younger.
I think there's much in that. Some players just do things better when they don't overthink it and just do things instinctively. When they overthink it (try too hard) they can look awkward rather than fluid. If this is so in his case, I suspect once he's fully settled in and comfortable with his surroundings and fully in tune with his teammates he'll play far more instinctively and he'll look a lot more silky on the eye. Things that haven't run his way up to now will start going in then.
redmark

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #4044 on: Yesterday at 10:58:32 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:51:35 pm
I think there's much in that. Some players just do things better when they don't overthink it and just do things instinctively. When they overthink it (try too hard) they can look awkward rather than fluid. If this is so in his case, I suspect once he's fully settled in and comfortable with his surroundings and fully in tune with his teammates he'll play far more instinctively and he'll look a lot more silky on the eye. Things that haven't run his way up to now will start going in then.
On the first one-on-one chance he had, you could almost see him considering the first time lob, hesitate, not quite bring the ball down cleanly because of it and then have to take another touch. On the second, the pass really took him a little closer to the keeper than was ideal and he just tried to lift it, but the keeper was out quickly and spread himself well.
newterp

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #4045 on: Yesterday at 10:59:48 pm
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 10:58:32 pm
On the first one-on-one chance he had, you could almost see him considering the first time lob, hesitate, not quite bring the ball down cleanly because of it and then have to take another touch. On the second, the pass really took him a little closer to the keeper than was ideal and he just tried to lift it, but the keeper was out quickly and spread himself well.

That's how I saw both chances.
Son of Spion

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #4046 on: Yesterday at 11:04:51 pm
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 10:58:32 pm
On the first one-on-one chance he had, you could almost see him considering the first time lob, hesitate, not quite bring the ball down cleanly because of it and then have to take another touch. On the second, the pass really took him a little closer to the keeper than was ideal and he just tried to lift it, but the keeper was out quickly and spread himself well.
Yep, that moment of indecision can make all the difference. If he can learn to relax more and trust his instincts, he puts that away nine times out of ten.
HeartAndSoul

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #4047 on: Today at 09:41:16 am
The thing is when we signed him, we were told he was the missing puzzle up front as hes a traditional number 9 whos clinical when presented with chances compared to the likes of salah and mane who used to need quite a few chances to score.

So far this hasnt been the case, whenever hes got too much time to think about things, his finishing has been very hit and miss. I know hes a long term project but for the sort of money we paid for him, you expected a player who was a bit more advanced in their development. Hes still very rough round the edges and theres a lot to his game that needs polished off. A project player would have been someone signed for £20-30 million with the hope to establish himself in the team within the next couple of seasons.
JRed

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #4048 on: Today at 09:50:36 am
I still dont get the discussion around Nunez. I think hes done really well.
Yes there have been a couple of moments where he really shouldve done better but I think its all down to decision making which will improve as he settles in and matures.
If you look back at Salahs incredible first season, he probably shouldve he around 100 goals with the chances he missed.

Nunez has come into a side that isnt creating enough chances and struggling all over the pitch. If we get the team right this lad will be awesome.
Elzar

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #4049 on: Today at 09:53:27 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:50:36 am
I still dont get the discussion around Nunez. I think hes done really well.
Yes there have been a couple of moments where he really shouldve done better but I think its all down to decision making which will improve as he styles in and matured.
If you look back at Salahs incredible first season, he probably shouldve he around 100 goals with the chances he missed.

Nunez has come into a side that isnt creating enough chances and struggling all over the pitch. If we get the team right this lad will be awesome.

It's the same with all strikers. Torres used to frustrate a lot of people with some of his mishit shots and bad finishes, but he scored plenty. Nunez is only being judged so highly because so much was expected when he joined. I'm pretty sure if he continues his current goals per minute league record he'd be on for around 20 goals this season.
MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #4050 on: Today at 09:54:29 am
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 09:41:16 am
The thing is when we signed him, we were told he was the missing puzzle up front as hes a traditional number 9 whos clinical when presented with chances compared to the likes of salah and mane who used to need quite a few chances to score.

So far this hasnt been the case, whenever hes got too much time to think about things, his finishing has been very hit and miss. I know hes a long term project but for the sort of money we paid for him, you expected a player who was a bit more advanced in their development. Hes still very rough round the edges and theres a lot to his game that needs polished off. A project player would have been someone signed for £20-30 million with the hope to establish himself in the team within the next couple of seasons.
This indicates that he's feeling the pressure of his price tag because he was lethal in a Benfica shirt. The only way he can get over it is by getting into the groove of finishing chances like that.

His finish against Rangers was brilliant, unstoppable and unsaveable. He struck it with the technique of a goal scorer. You can watch it again. His header against Ajax was brilliant as well. This lad has got it. He'd be a monster when he starts putting the easy ones away.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #4051 on: Today at 10:44:31 am
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 09:41:16 am
The thing is when we signed him, we were told he was the missing puzzle up front as hes a traditional number 9 whos clinical when presented with chances compared to the likes of salah and mane who used to need quite a few chances to score.

So far this hasnt been the case, whenever hes got too much time to think about things, his finishing has been very hit and miss. I know hes a long term project but for the sort of money we paid for him, you expected a player who was a bit more advanced in their development. Hes still very rough round the edges and theres a lot to his game that needs polished off. A project player would have been someone signed for £20-30 million with the hope to establish himself in the team within the next couple of seasons.

Who told us?
hide5seek

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #4052 on: Today at 10:54:48 am
We'd have been better off keeping Origi and Minamino and spending the money on some decent midfielders who can actually play Klopp's style.
But he's here now, so I hope he keeps scooring and building his confidence He's certainly not shit and no way near the finished article, but we needed midfielders more.

Still, if he can get 20/30 in all competitions.
Son of Spion

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #4053 on: Today at 10:58:50 am
JackWard33

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #4054 on: Today at 10:59:22 am
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 09:41:16 am
The thing is when we signed him, we were told he was the missing puzzle up front as hes a traditional number 9 whos clinical when presented with chances compared to the likes of salah and mane who used to need quite a few chances to score.



Every player needs quite a few chances to score - that's why they call them chances not goals
Davidbowie

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #4055 on: Today at 12:21:33 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 09:41:16 am
The thing is when we signed him, we were told he was the missing puzzle up front as hes a traditional number 9 whos clinical when presented with chances compared to the likes of salah and mane who used to need quite a few chances to score.

So far this hasnt been the case, whenever hes got too much time to think about things, his finishing has been very hit and miss. I know hes a long term project but for the sort of money we paid for him, you expected a player who was a bit more advanced in their development. Hes still very rough round the edges and theres a lot to his game that needs polished off. A project player would have been someone signed for £20-30 million with the hope to establish himself in the team within the next couple of seasons.

Thats pretty much my exact feeling.

I like the player and he's definitely got 'something'. But when you sign a CF for £65-£85 million then you're expecting world class in return - what we've got is a project who is going to take 2 or 3 years to get to the level required and even then it's not a given.
Fromola

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #4056 on: Today at 12:25:38 pm
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 10:54:48 am
We'd have been better off keeping Origi and Minamino and spending the money on some decent midfielders who can actually play Klopp's style.
But he's here now, so I hope he keeps scooring and building his confidence He's certainly not shit and no way near the finished article, but we needed midfielders more.

Still, if he can get 20/30 in all competitions.

Ultimately Klopp didn't really rate either of Origi or Minamini as anything more than back up or emergency cover. Neither pulling up trees yet this season. Yeah we've missed them but they're not players we would want to give a regular game to.

Mane has left, Firmino in his last year of deal and over 30 and barely played last year and Mo was 50/50 at best to run his contract down and leave going into the summer.

We needed a first XI calibre signing in the summer for the forward line within Nunez's age range. Same as we needed a first XI calibre midfield the summer before when Wijnaldum left. This is the problem, we have to strengthen one position at the expense of others so can never keep on top of issues. I'd agree a midfielder was actually more urgent in the summer but we all knew we needed both.
JackWard33

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #4057 on: Today at 12:27:43 pm
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 12:21:33 pm
Thats pretty much my exact feeling.

I like the player and he's definitely got 'something'. But when you sign a CF for £65-£85 million then you're expecting world class in return - what we've got is a project who is going to take 2 or 3 years to get to the level required and even then it's not a given.

I don't know why people think he's a project - his underlying numbers are basically off the charts playing in front of a semi functional midfield
I get questioning the choice to spend the money vs other spend but to me he looks nothing like a project; he looks like a top class striker whose at the beginning of his prime
newterp

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #4058 on: Today at 12:29:12 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 09:41:16 am
The thing is when we signed him, we were told he was the missing puzzle up front as hes a traditional number 9 whos clinical when presented with chances compared to the likes of salah and mane who used to need quite a few chances to score.

So far this hasnt been the case, whenever hes got too much time to think about things, his finishing has been very hit and miss. I know hes a long term project but for the sort of money we paid for him, you expected a player who was a bit more advanced in their development. Hes still very rough round the edges and theres a lot to his game that needs polished off. A project player would have been someone signed for £20-30 million with the hope to establish himself in the team within the next couple of seasons.
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 10:44:31 am
Who told us?
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 10:58:50 am
Twitter and Facebook?

Not going to lie here - but I am very very angry that I wasn't told this.  :no :no :no :no :no
JasonF

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #4059 on: Today at 12:30:13 pm
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 12:21:33 pm
Thats pretty much my exact feeling.

I like the player and he's definitely got 'something'. But when you sign a CF for £65-£85 million then you're expecting world class in return - what we've got is a project who is going to take 2 or 3 years to get to the level required and even then it's not a given.

His return has been fine, a goal or assist every 103 minutes. If he maintains that he'll have a great season.

He is a project though and that should be exciting as to where his ceiling can be. He's a massive threat and things happen when he's on the pitch.
Chris~

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #4060 on: Today at 12:30:42 pm
Nunez isn't going to take 2-3 years to get what we want out of him. If he was bought to score goals, which we assume he was as it's what he's been really good at, he's doing that and just needs the minutes to keep doing that. He's not suddenly going to become Firmino on the ball and replace that
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #4061 on: Today at 12:35:05 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:29:12 pm
Not going to lie here - but I am very very angry that I wasn't told this.  :no :no :no :no :no

Youre not in the Circle of Trust.
Chakan

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #4062 on: Today at 12:36:08 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:29:12 pm
Not going to lie here - but I am very very angry that I wasn't told this.  :no :no :no :no :no

You didn't get the PM?

Heh, thought we all got it.
Fromola

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #4063 on: Today at 12:39:38 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 12:30:13 pm
His return has been fine, a goal or assist every 103 minutes. If he maintains that he'll have a great season.

He is a project though and that should be exciting as to where his ceiling can be. He's a massive threat and things happen when he's on the pitch.

Finally gets a run in the side and he's shunted wide with no Diaz and Jota and a hopeless midfield. Arsenal away he was linking great with Diaz. He's had a tough hand so far but numbers still good considering.
