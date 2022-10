I know it's been said before - but so far this season reminds me a lot of Suarez's first season - snatching at chances, missing sitters, etc.



The misses are exacerbated by our just shit shit form - but if you are objective you have to like/love what he brings and what he will grow into.



If our nerds have identified him then he will most likely to go on and be a star. But what I am finding odd is almost this hipster obsession we have with him.I like the stats stuff and I get most of it but the whole he will be amazing because his xG indicates whatever I find quite nauseating at times.I also dont believe quite yet that he is someone we can hang our hat on in the future based on what I have seen. He might be, but its understandable to me why people are yet to be convinced.