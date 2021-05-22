This thread is swinging from end to end... One good game and Nunez is the bee's knees, one bad game is he's shit... The guy is a raw talent, has skills that makes the game enjoyable, so let's enjoy it. He's not Haaland, who is a generational talent. But Mo is not Messi or Ronaldo either, yet we still enjoy him. Nunez can develop into a really special striker, let's give him that chance. It's fair to criticize him for missing the sitter, but he should also be praised for the placement of the header.



See I don't get this. why is it 'fair' to criticise a football player for missing a 'sitter'? Every player will miss 'sitters'. It's just a normal part of the game. What's the point in 'criticising' something you KNOW is going to happen. It's like criticising the sun for rising or the sky for being blue or leaves for falling off trees in autumn.I'll never understand why some people are so desperate to look for things to criticise. The world's shit enough already without adding more negativity to it.Plus of course in football being there to miss a 'sitter' means you were there. In the right position. And that's a huge positive. That's how coaches see it and is one of the differences between real managers and wannbe armchair managers.