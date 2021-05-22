« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 88 89 90 91 92 [93]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 252969 times)

Online Aldo1988

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 145
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3680 on: Today at 09:38:37 pm »
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,240
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3681 on: Today at 09:42:58 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 09:26:03 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zzU-emfjk6U

Even the greats miss sitters.

A great bit of footage but I've read years ago it was offside . Something to do with his arse or something.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:44:53 pm by kesey »
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

Offline Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,776
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3682 on: Today at 09:44:23 pm »
I can just about accept opposition fans having a pop when he misses chances. But for our own fans, that's just sad.

He's going to be a superstar, just accept it and enjoy the ride. It's going to be a lot of fun.
Logged

Online Aldo1988

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 145
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3683 on: Today at 09:44:32 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 09:42:58 pm
A great bit of footage but I've read years ago it was offside .

You can see that he's offside but doesn't change the fact that he missed, he even looked gutted that he missed it!
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,240
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3684 on: Today at 09:46:36 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 09:44:32 pm
You can see that he's offside but doesn't change the fact that he missed, he even looked gutted that he missed it!

Ah man ! You missed me modify quote post thing .   ;)
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

Online Aldo1988

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 145
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3685 on: Today at 09:47:09 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 09:46:36 pm
Ah man ! You missed me modify quote post thing .   ;)

 ;D ;D
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,369
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3686 on: Today at 09:55:50 pm »
Hes a right snide, I love him.

What a goal too, another great header.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,858
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3687 on: Today at 09:58:51 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:08:55 pm
Hes box office.

Big time, I love it.
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,507
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3688 on: Today at 10:01:01 pm »
Wonderful goal, great to have a threat in the air

4 in 5 now and its great to see his confidence growing. Fair play to him, missed a big chance and kept pushing then got his goal
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,917
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3689 on: Today at 10:02:17 pm »
Feel like he needs a good run of games now. Been a bit stop start for him so far and hasn't been able to get into any rhythm or form.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online Oldskoolcool

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 110
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3690 on: Today at 10:02:28 pm »
Amazing how everything he does in front of goal ends up being pretty substantial. One hit the post (though should have scored), towers above a gang of defenders and gets a header in where he had no right to, then has a decent shot on target later on too. I think he will fire this season as well, but next season he is going to be untouchable. Can really see why liverpool paid such a big fee for him.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,369
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3691 on: Today at 10:03:43 pm »
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,736
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3692 on: Today at 10:04:51 pm »
Never knew Uruguay got Pob on the TV.
Logged
AHA!

Online CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,265
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3693 on: Today at 10:04:53 pm »
Quote from: James... on Today at 09:05:27 pm
Boss response on a discussion board lad. Honestly some of you lot would fit in perfectly in North Korea.

The ol' its a discussion defence. Mate, you have freedom (at the site's discretion admittedly) to post tripe. Other posters have the freedom to call your posts tripe.
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,666
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3694 on: Today at 10:06:41 pm »
Could have hidden after the so-called missed sitter but was absolutely immense 2nd half. Wins the corner. Then scores with a brilliant header and then is making a crucial intervention in his own box seconds later.

The lad has Cojonos.
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,666
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3695 on: Today at 10:10:23 pm »
Quote from: James... on Today at 09:06:30 pm
Cool. Sign someone for £0m then. They all miss chances so doesnt who you sign.

£85m for a striker whos allowed to miss open goals and not be questioned for it. Brilliant.


Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,369
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3696 on: Today at 10:11:53 pm »
Has that James..................... gone for a long lie-down now, the absolute brat :lmao
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,507
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3697 on: Today at 10:12:47 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:06:41 pm
Could have hidden after the so-called missed sitter but was absolutely immense 2nd half. Wins the corner. Then scores with a brilliant header and then is making a crucial intervention in his own box seconds later.

The lad has Cojonos.

This was quality as well. Put himself about all night
Logged

Online RedBec1993

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 467
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3698 on: Today at 10:15:14 pm »
Ive missed having a Uruguayan with genuine class in our team. And a bit mad too of course. I love him.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:18:12 pm by RedBec1993 »
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,369
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3699 on: Today at 10:15:36 pm »
Quote from: Aggro Berlin on Today at 09:05:00 pm
And somehow yet you're still posting.

That aside, plenty of our forwards have missed loads of sitters. The criticism this kid gets is unreal

its fucking bizarre. Id love to know what the issue is - why they do it - theres a few on this thread sniping at him every time. I mean, WHY?!

It cant be just because there are actuall Liverpool fans so taken in by Twitter banter, they automatically do it themselves?

It boggles my mind.

The lad has 6 goals already despite missing a few games, he is an absolute menace every time he plays (a bit too much in one game  :P ), hes fantastic. And this is only the start.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,666
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3700 on: Today at 10:18:43 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 10:12:47 pm
This was quality as well. Put himself about all night

Probably the turning point in the game for me was Darwin showing a bit of snide and going down after being clipped in the face. It actually became competitive after that and we benefitted massively.

We were passive until that point but the whole atmosphere in the stadium changed after that. 
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,470
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3701 on: Today at 10:19:15 pm »
Quote from: rowan_d on Today at 08:56:08 pm
Needs to score those if he's going to make it here, simple as that.

Hopefully with the game stretched he'll bag a goal or two to put it behind him.
Oh behave.
We look so much more dangerous when Darwin is on the pitch. He has had an absolutely incredible start to his Liverpool career.
Logged

Online JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,282
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3702 on: Today at 10:20:08 pm »
Notice how Klopp keeps subbing him off after he scores to maintain his incredible goal contribution and xg per 90 stats.
Logged

Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,589
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3703 on: Today at 10:22:27 pm »
Logged

Online anandg_lfc

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 186
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3704 on: Today at 10:24:02 pm »
Really hope he gets to play 90 mins before the WC break.
Logged

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,488
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3705 on: Today at 10:24:45 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:11:53 pm
Has that James..................... gone for a long lie-down now, the absolute brat :lmao

In a dark room,with a damp tea towel over his face.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,161
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3706 on: Today at 10:25:39 pm »
Wonder how many he has to score before people stop debating if hes good?
Hes uncontainable  just a question of whether hes going to be a very good CL level forward (which he definitely is now) or mature into being world class   
Logged

Online didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,629
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3707 on: Today at 10:26:24 pm »
At half time your think..wow that's terrible, absolute shite, what a clown.

But enough about the posts.

Darwin missed one he probably should have scored although it wasn't simple. He also started that entire move from our half if I'm correct. Didn't have much service and scored another world class header. The lads had no luck in front of goal and he's already banging em in. Gonna be a monster.
Logged

Offline Wingman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,670
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3708 on: Today at 10:26:37 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:15:36 pm
its fucking bizarre. Id love to know what the issue is - why they do it - theres a few on this thread sniping at him every time. I mean, WHY?!

He cost more than Haaland and hes scored less goals? Who knows? Who cares?

4 in 5, keep it up lad
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,666
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3709 on: Today at 10:26:50 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:15:36 pm
its fucking bizarre. Id love to know what the issue is - why they do it - theres a few on this thread sniping at him every time. I mean, WHY?!

It cant be just because there are actuall Liverpool fans so taken in by Twitter banter, they automatically do it themselves?

It boggles my mind.

The lad has 6 goals already despite missing a few games, he is an absolute menace every time he plays (a bit too much in one game  :P ), hes fantastic. And this is only the start.

The only thing I can think of is that the Twitter warriors went all in on Darwin being a better signing than Haaland.

Just because Haaland has had an incredible start and Darwin has only had a good start then they are blaming Darwin instead of admitting they are knee jerk bellends.

I am in it for the long game and still think Darwin will end up being the better signing.

Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,505
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3710 on: Today at 10:28:19 pm »
Still think he should have scored in the first half but class goal , Im still convinced he will be a huge success
Logged

Online RedBec1993

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 467
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3711 on: Today at 10:28:37 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:26:50 pm
The only thing I can think of is that the Twitter warriors went all in on Darwin being a better signing than Haaland.

Just because Haaland has had an incredible start and Darwin has only had a good start then they are blaming Darwin instead of admitting they are knee jerk bellends.

I am in it for the long game and still think Darwin will end up being the better signing.

I think his all round play is better than Haaland. The way he chased back and won the ball back on the edge of our box. Our fans shouldnt care what the outsiders say. I dont. I know hes going to be class for us.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,666
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3712 on: Today at 10:31:27 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 10:20:08 pm
Notice how Klopp keeps subbing him off after he scores to maintain his incredible goal contribution and xg per 90 stats.

Haaland has a deal in which his daddy, his agent, his hairdresser and a fella who once brought Donald Trump coffee become millionaires.

Darwin has a deal in which he gets a Klopp hug after every goal.

Unluckee Erling.
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,917
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3713 on: Today at 10:31:48 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 10:28:19 pm
Still think he should have scored in the first half but class goal , Im still convinced he will be a huge success
He'll know he should have put that chnace away, but the old adage "he may miss a few but at least he gets into the right positions to miss them" definitely applies to him.

He's always making things happen in the penalty area and getting shots away. He missed one today but if he keeps getting in that position he'll score more than he misses.   
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,639
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3714 on: Today at 10:33:12 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:11:53 pm
Has that James..................... gone for a long lie-down now, the absolute brat :lmao

He's sitting down I think.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,015
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3715 on: Today at 10:34:06 pm »
Pretty mad were even having a discussion about a striker whose scored 4 in his last 4 starts in a team which has been massively below parr recently - when Salah was posting numbers like that in 2017 nobody was asking whether hed made a good start or not.

Misses chances sure and a bit raw in some areas but hes clearly going to do well for us.
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,507
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3716 on: Today at 10:34:52 pm »
He'll grab a hattrick soon
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,463
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3717 on: Today at 10:35:40 pm »
Definitely reminds me of Suarez, with the snide as well.

Great to see.
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,470
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3718 on: Today at 10:35:58 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:26:50 pm
The only thing I can think of is that the Twitter warriors went all in on Darwin being a better signing than Haaland.

Just because Haaland has had an incredible start and Darwin has only had a good start then they are blaming Darwin instead of admitting they are knee jerk bellends.

I am in it for the long game and still think Darwin will end up being the better signing.
Doesnt matter what Haaland does as he is only at Abu Dhabi for 2 years.
Darwin will be a Liverpool player for years to come.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,666
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3719 on: Today at 10:36:31 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:35:58 pm
Doesnt matter what Haaland does as he is only at Abu Dhabi for 2 years.
Darwin will be a Liverpool player for years to come.

Yep.
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021
Pages: 1 ... 88 89 90 91 92 [93]   Go Up
« previous next »
 