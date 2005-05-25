Can't wait until he gets a proper song



In keeping with the Beatles theme:You say you want a revolution,Well, you know.We're the best team in the world.Darwin is our evolution,Well, you knowHe's the greatest in the world.He really needs no introduction,Don't you know you can always count on him.Don't you know it's gonna be, all rightDon't you know he's gonna be, all rightDon't you know we're gonna be, all right----------------------------------------------Obviously I'm jumping the gun on the 'best in the world' bit, but it's only a first draft and even Lennon/McCartney did re-writes sometimes....