Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3560 on: Today at 09:39:09 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 12:56:35 pm
Funny really, he looks an all round better player than Haaland but won't score as many. Principally because he's not, in schoolboy terms, a 'goalhanger' , waiting around whilst City's selection of expensive wingers get the ball to him for his (well taken) tap ins.


My dad carried on playing football into his 60s. 5 a side, and whilst it was well before walking football, I think he perfected the art of the walking football 'goalhanger' (through necessity given he was playing with people in their 20s)

Didnt you used to call them goal line heroes Black Bull?

As for Nunez - Im really excited. Think hes gonna be some weapon for us. Clearly he already is.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3561 on: Today at 09:54:46 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:17:09 pm
I'm willing to bet Darwin could do the 100m in 10 seconds flat.  :o

If it is 38 km per hour then that's 38,000 meters an hour.

Divided by 60 that's 633 1/3 meters per minute

Divided by 60 is 10.5(repeating) meters per second


If you divide 100 by 10.5(repeating) that reaches 9.47 seconds.

I don't know if (I assume I have) done the math wrong, but that would be quicker that the 100m world record of 9.58 seconds.

Obviously if he was to run the 100m he wouldn't run 38km an hour the whole time, he wouldn't beat the record, but it is still extraordinarily fast. Like ludicrously so.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3562 on: Today at 11:51:28 am »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Yesterday at 10:46:26 pm
Brilliant. Haaland is the polished version but he's very much a goalscorer and does very little creating, and frankly, he's the best striker in the world. Darwin is a way off that level BUT our recruitment team has probably looked at him and thought he's the nearest thing in terms of outcome profile to Haaland, and we've brought him in. Darwin is incredibly raw but clearly has potential.

Nunez is also more suitable for our game than Haaland - we cannot afford to have a pure finisher unlike Citgy, and certainly not at the reported salary that Haaland is on.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3563 on: Today at 12:31:38 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:54:46 am
If it is 38 km per hour then that's 38,000 meters an hour.

Divided by 60 that's 633 1/3 meters per minute

Divided by 60 is 10.5(repeating) meters per second


If you divide 100 by 10.5(repeating) that reaches 9.47 seconds.

I don't know if (I assume I have) done the math wrong, but that would be quicker that the 100m world record of 9.58 seconds.

Obviously if he was to run the 100m he wouldn't run 38km an hour the whole time, he wouldn't beat the record, but it is still extraordinarily fast. Like ludicrously so.

Well if he can run at 22 mph then he's almost as quick as me getting to the freezer if I think someone is nicking my ice cream
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3564 on: Today at 12:41:23 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 12:31:38 pm
Well if he can run at 22 mph then he's almost as quick as me getting to the freezer if I think someone is nicking my ice cream

What ice cream?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3565 on: Today at 12:43:17 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:54:46 am
If it is 38 km per hour then that's 38,000 meters an hour.

Divided by 60 that's 633 1/3 meters per minute

Divided by 60 is 10.5(repeating) meters per second


If you divide 100 by 10.5(repeating) that reaches 9.47 seconds.

I don't know if (I assume I have) done the math wrong, but that would be quicker that the 100m world record of 9.58 seconds.

Obviously if he was to run the 100m he wouldn't run 38km an hour the whole time, he wouldn't beat the record, but it is still extraordinarily fast. Like ludicrously so.
Apples and oranges, maybe? Top speed compared to 100 m world record which includes the start and acceleration phases as well.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3566 on: Today at 12:43:24 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:54:46 am
If it is 38 km per hour then that's 38,000 meters an hour.

Divided by 60 that's 633 1/3 meters per minute

Divided by 60 is 10.5(repeating) meters per second


If you divide 100 by 10.5(repeating) that reaches 9.47 seconds.

I don't know if (I assume I have) done the math wrong, but that would be quicker that the 100m world record of 9.58 seconds.

Obviously if he was to run the 100m he wouldn't run 38km an hour the whole time, he wouldn't beat the record, but it is still extraordinarily fast. Like ludicrously so.

Sounds about right.

Bolt hit a peak speed of 43.99kmh / 28mph
(if he was able to run at that pace for 100m, he'd be doing it in a smidge over 8 seconds!!)
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3567 on: Today at 01:04:07 pm »
Hope hes okay for Forest, could do with not having to miss a game. But hopefully were sensible with it given the injury situation with the forwards.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3568 on: Today at 01:08:55 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 01:04:07 pm
Hope hes okay for Forest, could do with not having to miss a game. But hopefully were sensible with it given the injury situation with the forwards.

Klopp didn't seem worried about him, just said he had some treatment and he'd wait for the medical team to tell him how many minutes he can play basically. I think he'll probably start and get subbed again.

Can understand us being extra cautious with Jota and Díaz already out.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3569 on: Today at 01:18:02 pm »
i would use him off the bench from 55.

Just to be safe
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3570 on: Today at 01:40:15 pm »
We have enough to beat Forest without risking anyone who isn't ready to go. The last thing we need with all the games coming up is him out for an extended period.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3571 on: Today at 02:06:14 pm »
Melissa Reddy came up with a great nickname for him, seems to have taken over LFC Reddit.

Agent Of Chaos.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3572 on: Today at 02:14:28 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 02:06:14 pm
Melissa Reddy came up with a great nickname for him, seems to have taken over LFC Reddit.

Agent Of Chaos.
Pretty sure that came from some fan (or fans) first. No-one more light-fingered than hacks
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3573 on: Today at 02:15:42 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 12:28:22 pm
Can't wait until he gets a proper song
In keeping with the Beatles theme:


You say you want a revolution,
Well, you know.
We're the best team in the world.
Darwin is our evolution,
Well, you know
He's the greatest in the world.

He really needs no introduction,
Don't you know you can always count on him.

Don't you know it's gonna be, all right
Don't you know he's gonna be, all right
Don't you know we're gonna be, all right

----------------------------------------------

Obviously I'm jumping the gun on the 'best in the world' bit, but it's only a first draft and even Lennon/McCartney did re-writes sometimes....
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3574 on: Today at 02:19:19 pm »
Injury doubt for the weekend, Kloppo says. He is one of the cases where we need to have a look because he was not injured, but he felt something and I dont know if he feels that still today and what the medical department tells me then, we have to see.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3575 on: Today at 02:19:23 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 02:15:42 pm
In keeping with the Beatles theme:


You say you want a revolution,
Well, you know.
We're the best team in the world.
Darwin is our evolution,
Well, you know
He's the greatest in the world.

He really needs no introduction,
Don't you know you can always count on him.

Don't you know it's gonna be, all right
Don't you know he's gonna be, all right
Don't you know we're gonna be, all right

----------------------------------------------

Obviously I'm jumping the gun on the 'best in the world' bit, but it's only a first draft and even Lennon/McCartney did re-writes sometimes....
It's Ok Mother Superior...
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3576 on: Today at 03:18:39 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 02:06:14 pm
Melissa Reddy came up with a great nickname for him, seems to have taken over LFC Reddit.

Agent Of Chaos.

I heard that in her voice and my eye started twitching.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3577 on: Today at 03:28:27 pm »
Quote from: Lofty Ambitions on Today at 12:43:17 pm
Apples and oranges, maybe? Top speed compared to 100 m world record which includes the start and acceleration phases as well.

Oh absolutely, not for one second thinking he can run that time in a 100m, but more a point just to say fuck me is he fast
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3578 on: Today at 03:42:38 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:28:27 pm
Oh absolutely, not for one second thinking he can run that time in a 100m, but more a point just to say fuck me is he fast

This 38km/h figure isn't correct.

https://twitter.com/OptaJoe/status/1583383647360815105

Still the fastest this season at 36.5km/h though.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3579 on: Today at 03:43:34 pm »
Maybe they weren't accounting for wind resistance
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3580 on: Today at 04:12:04 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:43:34 pm
Maybe they weren't accounting for wind resistance

he may have slowed down to pass the baton
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3581 on: Today at 04:14:07 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:43:34 pm
Maybe they weren't accounting for wind resistance

I think it depends whether he is an African or European Uraguayan.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3582 on: Today at 04:29:58 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 04:14:07 pm
I think it depends whether he is an African or European Uraguayan.
Laden or unladen?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3583 on: Today at 04:34:15 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 04:29:58 pm
Laden or unladen?

What do the Paraguayans think?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3584 on: Today at 04:50:56 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:43:34 pm
Maybe they weren't accounting for wind resistance
His man bun surely slows him down a bit there.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3585 on: Today at 05:44:41 pm »
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3586 on: Today at 05:58:05 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 04:29:58 pm
Laden or unladen?

Maybe he should wear Plimsolls?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3587 on: Today at 06:08:15 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 04:29:58 pm
Laden or unladen?

The "u" in Nunez has an accent aigu, not an accent unladen

Nüñez instead of Núñez would be loads of pronunciation joy...
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3588 on: Today at 06:53:24 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 04:29:58 pm
Laden or unladen?

I think one must also consider the coconut variables:
Surface friction, air resistance,  mass insertia and deliciousness (which may affect mass negatively).
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3589 on: Today at 07:14:22 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:12:04 pm
he may have slowed down to pass the baton

You seen the fucker pass anything yet?  Doubt if he'd pass wind after a bottomless brunch!
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3590 on: Today at 08:08:24 pm »
Title of the thread should be "Darwin Nunez: Chaos Bringer".
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3591 on: Today at 08:19:12 pm »
Reckon Darwin is okay going by his Instagram story 😁
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3592 on: Today at 08:23:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:08:24 pm
Title of the thread should be "Darwin Nunez: Chaos Bringer".

Not really sure this is approved uniforms but he could probably make it work

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3593 on: Today at 08:29:01 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 08:19:12 pm
Reckon Darwin is okay going by his Instagram story 😁



Hamstring looks a bit tight there to me.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3594 on: Today at 08:47:40 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 08:29:01 pm


Hamstring looks a bit tight there to me.
Thats not his hamstring..
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3595 on: Today at 10:35:10 pm »
The Mersey is looking nice these days to be fair

Viva global warming
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3596 on: Today at 11:43:37 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 08:47:40 pm
Thats not his hamstring..

He deleted the other story. It was one the players usually put up pre match. Deleted it now though. Hed of known by that time if he was going to be fit Im guessing. Probably been told to delete it 🤔
