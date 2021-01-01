23.6 mph for context. That's top level 100m sprinters speed
Plays like Usain too.
he's a bit of a chance magnet isn't he
Lovely technique (from someone lacking in that department apparently) for that one that hit the post. Is that 3 in the last 4? Keep it up lad
So his hamstring was about to go? With the way we were playing you'd think you'd want Nunez on to try to keep West Ham a bit more honest as they pressed for an equalizer. Granted Salah almost got away a couple of times but with the way Darwin was playing that's a bit of a shame. Hope he's ok for the weekend.
With his weaker foot. As Klopp said he has fantastic technique he just can't use it at the moment on a consistent basis.
"He doesn't look like a natural goalscorer"Owen Hargreaves.
Is he not the fastest ever, seeing as the last fastest was Kyle Walker at 37.802Surprisingly Owen, Henry, Anelka, Bellamy, Mane don't feature in the top 5
Klopp is easy on him but very soon he will be the first name on the team..4-4-2 will make him score more I think.. his run after Henderson pass.. pure instinct.
Nunez is going to be a beast. It is 8 years ago but many have forgotten just how much of a struggle Bobby Firmino had in his first 6 months at Anfield. It was only really after his brace in the 3-3 draw at home vs Arsenal that he really kicked into gear.
I thought the first one he didn't score on was the most impressive. The one-timer off the bounce at full stride (close to 23mph I've heard) with his left foot that was dipping and likely would have snuck in had Fabinski not tipped it as he back-pedaled.
Happy to report that myself aside,this thread seems clear of twats.
Officially the fastest player in the league - didn't necessarily see that coming!He's such an odd player - could have had three goals today, also had a number of bafflingly wayward touches/attempts. I've been quietly encouraged by his link up play - it's obviously not on the level of our other forwards but it's improving all the time and I think once we get used to him and/or get him playing in a better functioning team he could fill his boots. Certainly he can come on and cause fucking chaos, which is not a bad tool to have in your armory. Kind of not sure he's in our best (fit) 11, but feel like he'll score or create every time he plays. He's box office either way!
On another night he has a hattrick, he is a freak at getting chances. The dude averages like 4 shots ON TARGET a game which is mentalHes just so unpredictable that defenders dont know what to do. Haaland might be the better finisher but can be found out and shut down, this guy reminds me so much of Suarez where he is just a menace that creates something out of nothing
The agenda is unbelievable!
