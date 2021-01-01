So his hamstring was about to go? With the way we were playing you'd think you'd want Nunez on to try to keep West Ham a bit more honest as they pressed for an equalizer. Granted Salah almost got away a couple of times but with the way Darwin was playing that's a bit of a shame. Hope he's ok for the weekend.



Assuming it's the same hamstring issue it was last time Klopp brought it up, it was just DOMS (delayed onset muscle soreness), nothing like a tight hamstring really. The fitness team probably just said he's only good for 60 minutes. Which with another game Saturday afternoon and limited attacking numbers is just being sensible.Tell you what when I have DOMS in my legs I feel like I'm about 60 years old so he's done well to clock a record speed in that condition