Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 235816 times)

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3320 on: Yesterday at 05:40:09 pm »
Quote from: Bob Sacamano on Yesterday at 05:34:30 pm
City were chasing the game though when he came on and it left a lot of space for him to run into. Even his biggest detractors would concede he's a weapon on the counter.

I think his cameo would be viewed a lot differently if City scored a late equalizer...."he created chaos and got into great positions" would become "how the hell did he screw up those chances?"

I'm preparing myself for the possibility that he maxes out as a super-sub chaos creator who is not consistent enough to feature in the first XI.

With Jota and Diaz injured I think we're about to find out!
It was 0-0 when he came on.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3321 on: Yesterday at 07:03:11 pm »
Quote from: NativityinBlack on Yesterday at 05:29:45 pm


It is what it is.

Surprised with Mo's numbers though. Needs to play that second striker CF position.

FBref has Haaland at 1.02 and Nunez at 0.89. Still, more than enough to say that Nunez has been quite dangerous in the time he has played. It's also still early in the season. Third on this list among those with 250+ minutes is Patrick Bamford, if that tells you anything.

Obviously Haaland is not going to keep scoring 3 goals every 2 games. He's literally 50% above xG right now. Messi for most of his career was around +30%. No one else has been sustainable at that level. Nunez's G/90 is quite a bit below his xG, and hopefully it's bc of low sample size and a few unlucky misses than poor finishing. He obviously had a great finishing year last year and I'm sure the club has his xG from Portugal and maybe Uruguay and clearly was comfortable with his performance.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3322 on: Yesterday at 07:07:14 pm »
Quote from: NativityinBlack on Yesterday at 05:29:45 pm


It is what it is.

Surprised with Mo's numbers though. Needs to play that second striker CF position.

Bearing in mind with that the lack of minutes Nunez has played and in a side that has self destructed this season. His goal to minute ratio isn't bad. Admittedly through his own fault but if he'd played that Bournemouth game he'd have had a field day.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3323 on: Yesterday at 07:54:33 pm »
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3324 on: Yesterday at 08:10:02 pm »
Think I'm all in on this guy. He'll be a laugh if nothing else. Admittedly it's a blow that his own team mates and us as fans will have almost next to no idea what he's going to do next. But neither will the opposition, so fuck it let's roll.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3325 on: Yesterday at 11:47:33 pm »
His man-bun shows he's got no cred
Nunez, Nunez
He makes defenders shit the bed
Nunez, Nunez
He looked the boss in Portugal
But now he looks like he plays for Hull
Dar-win Nunez
Fuck knows what he'll do next
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3326 on: Today at 04:38:43 pm »
Saw earlier that in terms of per 90, he has the most shots, highest non-penalty XG, percentage of touches in opposition penalty area, touches in opposition penalty area and second for 'fast breaks', in the PL.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3327 on: Today at 04:45:59 pm »
This I think is what you're referring to;

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3328 on: Today at 04:49:30 pm »
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3329 on: Today at 04:59:59 pm »
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3330 on: Today at 05:16:31 pm »
I wonder if he will get a chance on the left wing now, with Jota out? Firmino is our top scorer, Salah is looking good in the 442. Or maybe back to 433?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3331 on: Today at 07:52:37 pm »
Lovely goal that.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3332 on: Today at 07:54:35 pm »
Manbun a Manbun
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3333 on: Today at 07:55:41 pm »
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3334 on: Today at 07:58:07 pm »
I want to hear from all of those on this board that were writing him off after a sample of <7 games. Lad is going to be dynamite and have always said it, Torres killer instinct and physicality (and the fact that he is a proper no.9), Salah-esque pace, Suarez snideness. He is going to be just fine this guy.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3335 on: Today at 07:59:56 pm »
Yep and his running volley, which Fabianski tipped over, was a peach as well
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3336 on: Today at 08:10:13 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 07:55:41 pm

You can say that again. Unlucky not to have a first half hatrick
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3337 on: Today at 08:11:44 pm »
Once he gets truly going he'll be a monster.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3338 on: Today at 08:12:21 pm »
Twanggggg!!! Off the post.

Oh yes, this lad is gonna do amazing things. So exciting to watch
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3339 on: Today at 08:13:26 pm »
Quote from: Oldskoolcool on Today at 07:58:07 pm
I want to hear from all of those on this board that were writing him off after a sample of <7 games. Lad is going to be dynamite and have always said it, Torres killer instinct and physicality (and the fact that he is a proper no.9), Salah-esque pace, Suarez snideness. He is going to be just fine this guy.

Term that gets used on here quite a lot that just makes no sense bedwetters. A lot of people need to take a look at themselves for writing him off so early - suppose they would be classed as bedwetters!   Gonna be an absolute monster for us this lad.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3340 on: Today at 08:13:29 pm »
He's a heavy metal striker, such a great watch!
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3341 on: Today at 08:14:52 pm »
Output monster.
