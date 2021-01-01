« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!

stevieG786

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3240 on: Today at 02:58:28 pm
I Like Dawrin, he will come good, he just needs to work on his finishing. his movement is excelent.

i thought he played well when he came on, apart from the brain fart 3 vs 1 siutation and that chip attempt  ;D

leinad

  
  
  
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3241 on: Today at 03:04:37 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:31:30 pm
It's all Trent's fault...

You joke about this but I've seen threads on reddit and twitter absolutely ripping into Trent for his 5 minute cameo yesterday  ;D
RedForeverTT

  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3242 on: Today at 03:04:44 pm
I could remember one striker who started out slowly but went on to become a world beater and that was Suarez. Lets hope Nunez is more like him.
Jm55

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3243 on: Today at 03:07:14 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 02:44:23 pm
They absolutely are a measure of a player's ability, unless you think the club would be happy paying £65 million for a squad player. As for the idea a media profile has more to do with a player's cost than their abilities, it's hard to take that seriously given we know how in depth our scouting and stats teams go on players. The club doesn't spend a lot of money and they spent this much on Nunez because they expected him to be a big player for us. If they didn't they'd have simply bought someone cheaper.

Its worth noting that we wouldnt have paid £65 million from him unless we were convinced hed be a top level player for us but we didnt necessarily expect it to happen immediately which seems to be most peoples definition of a top level player.

Weve been spoiled a bit with the likes of Salah, Diaz, Mane and Jota immediately settling (even Firmino took a season or so), and its now deemed that the player is underachieving if he isnt immediately setting the world alight.

Ive seen enough ti be optimistic for him, it just may take a bit longer than people had hoped, which is fine given our numerous options in attack (at least when theyre not all injured).
Ghost Town

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3244 on: Today at 03:07:37 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 02:44:23 pm
They absolutely are a measure of a player's ability, unless you think the club would be happy paying £65 million for a squad player.
You mean like Man Utd did, with Maguire (80m odd), or Arsenal with Pepe (70m odd)? Or countless other examples of absurd fees which bore no relation to the abilities of the player?

And of course, I mean comparative abilities of the players, which leads to people claiming that Darwin being the 'record signing' means he should be of 'record ability'. The two things are not linked.

I'll say it again: if the market continues the way it is clubs soon will be paying 65m for the workaday squad players. The key factor isn't the abilities of the players, it's the amount of money in the game.

Within most of our football watching memories 10m was a remarkably high fee and 30-40m odd was the fee for the very best of the best - Zidane, Figo etc. Now that'll barely get you a middling profile player. And that change has not been caused by general inflation, the thing that affects the price of bread and milk; it's a specific contextual change linked to the amount of money in the game and the willingness of clubs to move money about amongst themselves (which is largely what the bigger transfers are). It's not much to do with the abilities of the players today compared to those of even ten years ago.

There's very little meaningful link between pounds and, for want of a better phrase, 'ability points'; a measure that can be compared between players and between eras.

Quote
As for the idea a media profile has more to do with a player's cost than their abilities, it's hard to take that seriously given we know how in depth our scouting and stats teams go on players. The club doesn't spend a lot of money and they spent this much on Nunez because they expected him to be a big player for us. If they didn't they'd have simply bought someone cheaper.
You're looking at it the wrong way round. They decided that Darwin was the player for us  - out of those available. And he happened to cost the amount he did. That fee had as much to do with the selling clubs demands, his contract situation (another factor, unrelated to ability, that has a major impact on transfer fees), our need for a new attacker and the fact that Man Utd, who pay stupid money like a drunken sailor, were also in for him. All of those factors impacted upon his fee. An absence of any, or several, of those factors, or their being different, would have had a major impact on the fee. Those factors are variable in a way his ability is not.

So that being the case our only real decision point was whether we were willing to pay that amount. It could have been a much lower fee, if the factors and context had been different, but it wasn't in this instance. And we decided to go ahead.
Davidbowie

  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3245 on: Today at 03:12:13 pm
A lot of people seem to be concentrating on the missed opportunity to pass to a free Salah, but for me the horrendous attempt at a shot when he was 1 on 1 with Ederson was way, way worse - it made me cringe actually.

All he had to do was slide the ball around Ederson and into the bottom corner but instead he did some kind of bizarre chipped, half floor kick - it was bad.

Nunez has to be one of the most unique footballers I think I've ever seen.

On one hand, he looks strong as a bull, he's tall, he's got great pace and can shoot with both feet - but on the other hand, he sometimes looks SO amateurish it's scarcely believable.

I would have absolutely loved it to be him to get the winner yesterday, but he only really affirmed my belief that he has a LOT of work to do.
Sheer Magnetism

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3246 on: Today at 03:23:17 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:07:37 pm
You're looking at it the wrong way round. They decided that Darwin was the player for us  - out of those available. And he happened to cost the amount he did. That fee had as much to do with the selling clubs demands, his contract situation (another factor, unrelated to ability, that has a major impact on transfer fees), our need for a new attacker and the fact that Man Utd, who pay stupid money like a drunken sailor, were also in for him. All of those factors impacted upon his fee. An absence of any, or several, of those factors, or their being different, would have had a major impact on the fee. Those factors are variable in a way his ability is not.

So that being the case our only real decision point was whether we were willing to pay that amount. It could have been a much lower fee, if the factors and context had been different, but it wasn't in this instance. And we decided to go ahead.
Well obviously, which means we deemed him worth that amount of money. We didn't buy anyone cheaper and we have an overall budget, it's not like we were going to pay £200 million. Which means the club felt he was potentially a difference maker.

As for Man United or Arsenal, who cares? We didn't pay that much for Pepe because we didn't think he was worth that much, clearly the club felt Nunez was worth that much or they wouldn't have pulled the trigger. They also clearly wouldn't have spent that money unless they expected him to be good enough to be an automatic first teamer at the very least, which is clear with one look at our spending patterns in recent years.
newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3247 on: Today at 03:31:45 pm
We have some truly dickhead fans who clearly love Sky, Talksport, and InfoWars as their main outlets for news.
Triad

  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3248 on: Today at 03:35:01 pm
Would people compare him to a prime Benteke at Aston Villa?

Does a prime Benteke fit into how we played over the last few years?

If not can Nunez play in different styles?
FlashingBlade

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3249 on: Today at 03:38:33 pm
I see him as a diamond in the rough needs games and goals, this lad will come good...maybe not this season its such a messy season.

Terry Mac , David Johnson both superb players had to bide their time before coming hugely successful regulars.
Gus 1855

  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3250 on: Today at 03:57:35 pm
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 03:38:33 pm
I see him as a diamond in the rough needs games and goals, this lad will come good...maybe not this season its such a messy season.

Precisely this.

I'm really excited, he's a handful, but needs polishing. When we're in good form, he'll have the opportunity to be polished and we'll reap the rewards.
Funky_Gibbons

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3251 on: Today at 04:03:13 pm
Quote from: Triad on Today at 03:35:01 pm
Would people compare him to a prime Benteke at Aston Villa?

Does a prime Benteke fit into how we played over the last few years?

If not can Nunez play in different styles?
Do you think Klopp bought him without knowing what he wants to do with him?

I think at some point we need to trust him, he seems pretty good at this management stuff.
William Regal

  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3252 on: Today at 04:29:21 pm
I have no worries about him coming good at all. I worry about a striker when they don't get in positions to score, this lads movement is elite level, there will come a time when his finishing hits the groove and he will go on to score an absolute shitload of goals for us.
WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3253 on: Today at 04:33:49 pm
Some fucking shite getting posted in here.

We won and he showed enough to make anybody happy & did nothing that our current best striker has done many,many times.



