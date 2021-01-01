They absolutely are a measure of a player's ability, unless you think the club would be happy paying £65 million for a squad player.

As for the idea a media profile has more to do with a player's cost than their abilities, it's hard to take that seriously given we know how in depth our scouting and stats teams go on players. The club doesn't spend a lot of money and they spent this much on Nunez because they expected him to be a big player for us. If they didn't they'd have simply bought someone cheaper.



You mean like Man Utd did, with Maguire (80m odd), or Arsenal with Pepe (70m odd)? Or countless other examples of absurd fees which bore no relation to the abilities of the player?And of course, I mean comparative abilities of the players, which leads to people claiming that Darwin being the 'record signing' means he should be of 'record ability'. The two things are not linked.I'll say it again: if the market continues the way it is clubs soon will be paying 65m for the workaday squad players. The key factor isn't the abilities of the players, it's the amount of money in the game.Within most of our football watching memories 10m was a remarkably high fee and 30-40m odd was the fee for the very best of the best - Zidane, Figo etc. Now that'll barely get you a middling profile player. And that change has not been caused by general inflation, the thing that affects the price of bread and milk; it's a specific contextual change linked to the amount of money in the game and the willingness of clubs to move money about amongst themselves (which is largely what the bigger transfers are). It's not much to do with the abilities of the players today compared to those of even ten years ago.There's very little meaningful link between pounds and, for want of a better phrase, 'ability points'; a measure that can be compared between players and between eras.You're looking at it the wrong way round. They decided that Darwin was the player for us - out of those available. And he happened to cost the amount he did. That fee had as much to do with the selling clubs demands, his contract situation (another factor, unrelated to ability, that has a major impact on transfer fees), our need for a new attacker and the fact that Man Utd, who pay stupid money like a drunken sailor, were also in for him. All of those factors impacted upon his fee. An absence of any, or several, of those factors, or their being different, would have had a major impact on the fee. Those factors are variable in a way his ability is not.So that being the case our only real decision point was whether we were willing to pay that amount. It could have been a much lower fee, if the factors and context had been different, but it wasn't in this instance. And we decided to go ahead.