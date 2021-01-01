He's pretty much a club record signing. Is it any surprise that fans are excited to see what he brings? The faux bravado on here (not you specifically, I should add) from many on here is hilarious. Can hardly put it down to nerves either as numerous reports around his signing described exactly what we are seeing i.e. an enormously gifted athlete with incredibly inconsistent technique. The combination of the size of the fee and the timing of the signing alongside Sadio's departure would naturally lead to increased interest. It is quite obvious and I'm not sure what the complaints are about.



Oh I dont mind excitement but i've never seen so many posts over cameos in all my years using forums for any player EVER. Some even seem intent on him failing here, its fucking bizarre. Everything he does is under the microscope constantly, again, interest and excitement is one thing but my god it's a bit nuts how OTT the fuss is, just let the lad play ffs, not every appearance needs going through with a fine tooth comb. I get a new player and a big fee is always going to draw interest and chatter but still, in contrast you could be forgiven for coming on here and thinking Fabinho didn't play today... zilch until my post earlier and this is with him having been excellent today