« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 76 77 78 79 80 [81]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 227968 times)

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,272
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3200 on: Today at 11:38:32 pm »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Today at 11:12:16 pm
Same here. Some of the finishing is clinical like the goal against Rangers and then you see the attempted dink against City that makes you go wtf. He really has gotten this far on the back of his athleticism but let us hope Klopp and Ljinders can help improve his technique a bit. Shades of Sadio there too although Sadio was nowhere near this raw when we signed him but he was still raw.

i dont think his technique is poor hes still lacking in experience and calmness, so his poor decision making and is due to over thinking and being indecisive/caught in two minds

when he relaxes and plays to his natural instincts he will look a much better player

- movement
- pace
- power
- work rate
- self belief

are all good

- Decision making
- Awareness
- calmness/composure
- Link up play

are what he needs to work on

Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,561
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3201 on: Today at 11:40:21 pm »
I imagine hell be starting our next few and he has a decent set of fixtures to really kick on. His movement seems to guarantee him chances whenever he plays.
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,436
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3202 on: Today at 11:43:12 pm »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Today at 11:25:49 pm
He's pretty much a club record signing. Is it any surprise that fans are excited to see what he brings? The faux bravado on here (not you specifically, I should add) from many on here is hilarious. Can hardly put it down to nerves either as numerous reports around his signing described exactly what we are seeing i.e. an enormously gifted athlete with incredibly inconsistent technique. The combination of the size of the fee and the timing of the signing alongside Sadio's departure would naturally lead to increased interest. It is quite obvious and I'm not sure what the complaints are about.

Oh I dont mind excitement but i've never seen so many posts over cameos in all my years using forums for any player EVER. Some even seem intent on him failing here, its fucking bizarre. Everything he does is under the microscope constantly, again, interest and excitement is one thing but my god it's a bit nuts how OTT the fuss is, just let the lad play ffs, not every appearance needs going through with a fine tooth comb. I get a new player and a big fee is always going to draw interest and chatter but still, in contrast you could be forgiven for coming on here and thinking Fabinho didn't play today... zilch until my post earlier and this is with him having been excellent today
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,023
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3203 on: Today at 11:44:57 pm »
This 'club record' thing is a proper red herring. It's only a 'club record' because of the continuing inflation of the market.

There'll be plenty more 'club record' signings if transfer fee inflation continues at this rate and none of those prices will have any bearing on the player; only on the state of the market.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,855
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3204 on: Today at 11:48:23 pm »
Quote from: leinad on Today at 09:44:37 pm
We did qualify that season mate, but if I remember rightly we were top of the league then he went to afcon and we slipped down the table. I think he got injured against Everton not long after.

Yeah you're right actually sorry I had it mixed up. We could have won the league if he was with us all season.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
Pages: 1 ... 76 77 78 79 80 [81]   Go Up
« previous next »
 