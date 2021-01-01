Ok so bigger picture rather than just commenting on that - in hindsight - quite funny cameo.
If you actually watched him at Benfica, and listened to what their fans said about him, then none of this is a surprise. The idea its just nerves or whatever. It isnt. Hes playing the same now in general play as he did at Benfica. Just ask their fans.
The difference is his finishing. Im sure I read last season was the first time in his career he over performed his XG. Clearly that isnt happening again this season. Thats been my only disappointment with him. I knew he was bad at the actual football part but I hoped his finishing was generational which it looked in flashes last season. Like against us for example. Thats been my only disappointment with him. He isnt just missing chances, hes missing them in a way thats worrying. Like that one tonight
if that goes right its spectacular finish. Dinking Ederson. Brilliant in thought
but in execution he falls over and completely miskicks the ball. And thats the worry. His technique is so bad that he miskicks finishes so often. The amount of chances he gets thanks to great movement is nuts
but the amount of finishes hes fluffed because he cant kick the ball cleanly is equally nuts.
Now it looks like Jota is out, Id honestly try him LW. His weaknesses are obviously but his strengths are too. Hes fucking quick and has VERY good movement. Stick him LW and see what madness occurs.
I suspect giving constructive criticism will get me insults but thats where im at with him. Some positives, but i just worry hes so bad technically he cant overcome it.