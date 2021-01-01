Ok so bigger picture rather than just commenting on that - in hindsight - quite funny cameo.



If you actually watched him at Benfica, and listened to what their fans said about him, then none of this is a surprise. The idea its just nerves or whatever. It isnt. Hes playing the same now in general play as he did at Benfica. Just ask their fans.



The difference is his finishing. Im sure I read last season was the first time in his career he over performed his XG. Clearly that isnt happening again this season. Thats been my only disappointment with him. I knew he was bad at the actual football part but I hoped his finishing was generational which it looked in flashes last season. Like against us for example. Thats been my only disappointment with him. He isnt just missing chances, hes missing them in a way thats worrying. Like that one tonight if that goes right its spectacular finish. Dinking Ederson. Brilliant in thought but in execution he falls over and completely miskicks the ball. And thats the worry. His technique is so bad that he miskicks finishes so often. The amount of chances he gets thanks to great movement is nuts but the amount of finishes hes fluffed because he cant kick the ball cleanly is equally nuts.



Now it looks like Jota is out, Id honestly try him LW. His weaknesses are obviously but his strengths are too. Hes fucking quick and has VERY good movement. Stick him LW and see what madness occurs.



I suspect giving constructive criticism will get me insults but thats where im at with him. Some positives, but i just worry hes so bad technically he cant overcome it.