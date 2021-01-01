« previous next »
Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3120
Quote from: Ghost Town
Nope. Only the infantile twats

Calling others names? Well done yous.
"Dont criticize what you dont understand, son. You never walked in that mans shoes."

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3121
Quote from: robertobaggio37
;D You carry on with your opinions, no footballer will choose the wrong decision if it means that the team will hurt because of that. It can happen in a spur of a moment, that's correct, it's just the fact that it shouldn't. As with every sport, mistakes will be made, we should expect the best from our lads to ensure we're as close to trophies as possible.
It's a normal part of the game. People who aren't cry babies accept that and move on to the next chance.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3122
If Mo hadnt scored the entire board would be after him for not squaring to Jota earlier
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3123
Quote from: robertobaggio37
Calling others names? Well done yous.


Was more of a description.

Your reply could be read as being admission on your part of being an infantile twat.


Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3124
Quote from: El Lobo
He was a fucking wrecking ball when he came on, absolute chaos

He was - he is going to be a monster

Cant believe after that result some fans still look for a negative to moan about
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3125
Quote from: harryc
If Nunez was shocking I hate to think what you thought of Haaland 😂


They can only be compared when frankenstein scores.
Awaits the inevitable credit in the bank response....
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3126
I'm absolutely lost with the criticism, he's started a handful of games ffs.
Jota was excellent today but missed some really good chances, if that was Darwin there would have been a lynch mob out.

Yes just like any other striker he could and should have squared it to Mo, but he tore them a new one from the minute he was on.

I personally am absolutely made up we bought him and have seen nothing to disappoint me, anyway back to my beer.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3127
There's something there. I'm sure of it.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3128
I thought he played well and was an absolute nuisance. Should of squared it, but could of nearly had an assist. People having a go are clearly looking for shite because they havent got much to moan about.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3129
Think it's clear Nunez is one of those players were the less time he has the better he is. All his goals have been one touch haven't they?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3130
Ok so bigger picture rather than just commenting on that - in hindsight - quite funny cameo.

If you actually watched him at Benfica, and listened to what their fans said about him, then none of this is a surprise. The idea its just nerves or whatever. It isnt. Hes playing the same now in general play as he did at Benfica. Just ask their fans.

The difference is his finishing. Im sure I read last season was the first time in his career he over performed his XG. Clearly that isnt happening again this season. Thats been my only disappointment with him. I knew he was bad at the actual football part but I hoped his finishing was generational which it looked in flashes last season. Like against us for example. Thats been my only disappointment with him. He isnt just missing chances, hes missing them in a way thats worrying. Like that one tonight if that goes right its spectacular finish. Dinking Ederson. Brilliant in thought but in execution he falls over and completely miskicks the ball. And thats the worry. His technique is so bad that he miskicks finishes so often. The amount of chances he gets thanks to great movement is nuts but the amount of finishes hes fluffed because he cant kick the ball cleanly is equally nuts.

Now it looks like Jota is out, Id honestly try him LW. His weaknesses are obviously but his strengths are too. Hes fucking quick and has VERY good movement. Stick him LW and see what madness occurs.

I suspect giving constructive criticism will get me insults but thats where im at with him. Some positives, but i just worry hes so bad technically he cant overcome it.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3131
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr
I thought he played well and was an absolute nuisance. Should of squared it, but could of nearly had an assist. People having a go are clearly looking for shite because they havent got much to moan about.

Klopp was totally vindicated in his selection and tactics, but if Nunez starts he may have put away a chance or two because he'd have got more. We missed a lot of decent chances before he came on. He wasn't on the pitch long and had decent chances.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3132
Quote from: El Lobo
He was a fucking wrecking ball when he came on, absolute chaos

Yep, made a bad decision not to pass to Salah but he was a nightmare for them otherwise. Was great to see.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3133
He has a knack for creating danger that's for sure. Unfortunately at the moment his decision making is letting him down but I'm sure this can be corrected going forward (could be nerves).
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3134
Quote from: Fromola
Klopp was totally vindicated in his selection and tactics, but if Nunez starts he may have put away a chance or two because he'd have got more. We missed a lot of decent chances before he came on. He wasn't on the pitch long and had decent chances.

I generally agree with that. Hes just a royal pain in the arse, he worries defenders, drags them about and is a bit of an arse with it. I really like him.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3135
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay

Was more of a description.

Your reply could be read as being admission on your part of being an infantile twat.

 ;D tough fella ain't you
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3136
I love him. He's great. He'll refine his decision making under our management too.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3137
Quote from: James...
Ok so bigger picture rather than just commenting on that - in hindsight - quite funny cameo.

If you actually watched him at Benfica, and listened to what their fans said about him, then none of this is a surprise. The idea its just nerves or whatever. It isnt. Hes playing the same now in general play as he did at Benfica. Just ask their fans.

The difference is his finishing. Im sure I read last season was the first time in his career he over performed his XG. Clearly that isnt happening again this season. Thats been my only disappointment with him. I knew he was bad at the actual football part but I hoped his finishing was generational which it looked in flashes last season. Like against us for example. Thats been my only disappointment with him. He isnt just missing chances, hes missing them in a way thats worrying. Like that one tonight if that goes right its spectacular finish. Dinking Ederson. Brilliant in thought but in execution he falls over and completely miskicks the ball. And thats the worry. His technique is so bad that he miskicks finishes so often. The amount of chances he gets thanks to great movement is nuts but the amount of finishes hes fluffed because he cant kick the ball cleanly is equally nuts.

Now it looks like Jota is out, Id honestly try him LW. His weaknesses are obviously but his strengths are too. Hes fucking quick and has VERY good movement. Stick him LW and see what madness occurs.

I suspect giving constructive criticism will get me insults but thats where im at with him. Some positives, but i just worry hes so bad technically he cant overcome it.
I dunno, why don't you try it instead of this bilge? Any post including the word 'generational' is finished before it starts, frankly.  8)

Plenty of Benfica fans rave about him. But I guess Benfica must have their moaners as well, and maybe like talks to like...
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3138
Watching his shots now, I think his shot selection is the main thing. It will come with time
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3139
I think the people criticizing him are missing the point.

The only time when a striker's performance should be "shocking" imo is when they were completely anonymous.

Darwin was anything but. He was active, busy. Tons of positives to build upon and tons of room for improvement as well.

Don't think there's necessarily anything wrong with his decision making. He knew exactly what he was doing not passing to Mo in that situation. We've seen Mo being that selfish gazillion times.

He's far from being a finished article, the truth is probably that we'll see the best of him in the coming years rather than this season. Growing pains and all that.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3140
Quote from: Hazell
Yep, made a bad decision not to pass to Salah but he was a nightmare for them otherwise. Was great to see.

He had another one where he should have passed to Carvalho, at least one of those goals goes in and puts us 2-0 up. It didnt matter in the end though so all is fine.

I think hes going to be some player, weve already seen how he can cause opposing teams issues and once hes given a run of games those goals and assists will start piling in.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3141
Quote from: jonnypb
He had another one where he should have passed to Carvalho
Why?

His pass to Trent was brilliant, it could have so easily been a goal.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3142
Quote from: El Lobo
He was a fucking wrecking ball when he came on, absolute chaos

I loved reading that, how apt a description.

We need more, not less, of that...

Miley Nunez...
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3143
He'll improve his decision making. Just a young lad that is (yet to convince the masses) wanting to be the hero.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3144
Quote from: robertobaggio37
;D tough fella ain't you


Nailz with a fucking Zzzzzzzzzzzz but I don't recall asking you out  8)
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3145
Wild isn't it that unless someone comes in and absolutely hits the ground running, they're considered to be a misfit, a flop, having a tough time of it whatever people say. His goal return isn't bad, he's not on the periphery of play, and he's enthralling to watch.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3146
Quote from: Ghost Town
I dunno, why don't you try it instead of this bilge? Any post including the word 'generational' is finished before it starts, frankly.  8)

Plenty of Benfica fans rave about him. But I guess Benfica must have their moaners as well, and maybe like talks to like...

Generational is pretty common term. Not sure why that word seems to have got you riled. It means one of the best of a generation. Thats a pretty fucking normal word to use.

And yeah id be interested to see which Benfica fans rave about his general play. But yeah, go ahead and be arsey about a post which gives a balanced opinion on his strengths and weakness. Why response with reasoned debate when you can bitch and moan about the word generational.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3147
Quote from: James...
Generational is pretty common term. Not sure why that word seems to have got you riled. It means one of the best of a generation. Thats a pretty fucking normal word to use.

And yeah id be interested to see which Benfica fans rave about his general play. But yeah, go ahead and be arsey about a post which gives a balanced opinion on his strengths and weakness. Why response with reasoned debate when you can bitch and moan about the word generational.

There's nothing balanced about your initial post.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3148
Absolutely chaos. Either did something totally brilliant or something absolutely terrible. There's 100% a top player there, just needs to calm down and stop forcing it.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3149
Quote from: FlashGordon
There's nothing balanced about your initial post.

I literally praise him in the post.

Sorry, not sure how to spin ignoring a team mate clean through so you can shoot from 25 yards or falling over your own feet when trying to finish a one on one.



The actual truth is his price tag helps him with the fanbase. Because if he cost £10m none of you would be saying the performances hes put in show an elite talent. Literally watched Origi put these types of performances in for years and be slaughtered for it. Although Origi was better technically.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3150
He is just unplayable. Still raw but has so much potential. Just need to give him the time to bed in and he will be brilliant for us.
