Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 216654 times)

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2960 on: Today at 10:55:08 pm »
Quote from: lfcred1976 on Today at 10:53:11 pm
Exactly. Needs to stay in the first 11 now.
Bit of a dilemma for Jurgen really. Surely Bobby starts, Mo too. Cant see him going 4-2-4 so its Darwin or Diogo.
Online lfcred1976

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2961 on: Today at 10:56:03 pm »
Quote from: ac on Today at 10:51:37 pm
What an odd question. Being a good finisher is not enough - Cisse proved that. If your first touch/link up play is constantly off and your always offside it won't matter how good a finisher he is. It might be nerves it might be lack of technique - its probably a mix of both but I hope its more the former because we cannot afford for a 85m player to be a failure

Hasnt hindered Haaland has it. His link up play looks to be non existent yet hes banging them in for fun.

The point Im making is if its a choice of scoring or running around everywhere Id take the goals.
Offline harryc

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2962 on: Today at 10:56:06 pm »
Quote from: ac on Today at 10:03:12 pm
Good goal. The lack of finesse and quality in his overall game is concerning though

What finesse is there with Haaland.
Offline Cafe De Paris

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2963 on: Today at 11:06:16 pm »
Why does he need finesse?  Ian Rush was the most awkward looking footballer yet the greatest striker we have ever had.
Online RedBec1993

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2964 on: Today at 11:09:38 pm »
Could reel off a number of strikers without so called finesse and are world class strikers. Lewandowski is the first one that comes to my head. And tbf Darwins link up play against arsenal was brilliant and his hold up play. We seemed to be lofting the ball in the air to him a lot tonight.
Offline Nick110581

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2965 on: Today at 11:10:58 pm »
This lad has a pretty good record already yet is being criticised by some.

Odd fan base.
Online mrantarctica

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2966 on: Today at 11:12:38 pm »
Quote from: ac on Today at 10:03:12 pm
Good goal. The lack of finesse and quality in his overall game is concerning though

 :o :o

Online MD1990

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2967 on: Today at 11:19:28 pm »
i would start him on the left against City
Online lfcred1976

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2968 on: Today at 11:21:33 pm »
Striker at a new club getting shit for scoring goals  :butt :butt
Online Kalito

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2969 on: Today at 11:24:09 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 09:29:21 pm
Oh look we create a chance for a confident Nunez and look what he does. Delighted for him
Once he's fully settled in and he gets proper service, this lad will be on fire.
Online Andy82lfc

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2970 on: Today at 11:39:59 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:10:58 pm
This lad has a pretty good record already yet is being criticised by some.

Odd fan base.

Absolute wankers, honestly had it with these modern day, Twatter fans.

We go on about the shite that gets spewed from dickhead rival fans about Hendo at the moment, well we have the exact same twats on our end too, just most of the time we dont notice them.

Getting more toxic and fickle by the year. Ill end up wanting to ring someones neck when they eventually come for Klopp and I guarantee they will. Supporters my arse.
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2971 on: Today at 11:44:00 pm »
Quote from: ac on Today at 10:03:12 pm
Good goal. The lack of finesse and quality in his overall game is concerning though


Good post initially but the lack of finesse and quality in the later stages of the post is of some concern.
