This lad has a pretty good record already yet is being criticised by some.



Odd fan base.



Absolute wankers, honestly had it with these modern day, Twatter fans.We go on about the shite that gets spewed from dickhead rival fans about Hendo at the moment, well we have the exact same twats on our end too, just most of the time we dont notice them.Getting more toxic and fickle by the year. Ill end up wanting to ring someones neck when they eventually come for Klopp and I guarantee they will. Supporters my arse.