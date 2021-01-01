He is offside a lot to be fair, at one point he was literally stood about 5 feet offside for an entire sequence so the timing of the pass was irrelevant, and Klopp seemed to be making that point to him. He also got caught off a fair bit when he played against us last season, though VAR eventually ruled one of those onside.



It's not a huge worry, just one of those "if only" things that people get easily frustrated about. He'll get shown/figure out that with his pace he doesn't need to cut it so fine all the time.



Fair enough. I didn't notice all that; perhaps I was concentrating too much on the player in possession and willing them to get a bloody move on with the pass or move.Perhaps he's planning to bend his run and wants a run up lap, so to speak, to really use his paceIf he's standing too far offisde it should be relatively simple to train him to hold close to the line and bend his run.The comment about not being found/slow play still holds true; Mane and Salah have suffered for years from it, constantly making runs and moves and either being ignored or the ball being used too late such that the opposition are set and capable of dealing with it.