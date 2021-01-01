« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 68 69 70 71 72 [73]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 213948 times)

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,542
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2880 on: Yesterday at 07:17:29 pm »
Put him in the City team and he would boss it. Shame that we are shit right now.
Logged

Offline lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,129
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2881 on: Yesterday at 07:19:09 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 07:17:29 pm
Put him in the City team and he would boss it. Shame that we are shit right now.
Yep, ran the show first half.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,438
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2882 on: Yesterday at 07:34:03 pm »
Well played Darwin. Maybe we should play in London every week.
Logged

Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,209
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2883 on: Yesterday at 07:35:26 pm »
Him and Diaz was pretty much the only bright spot this game. Once Diaz went off he faded which is understandable as his support was effectively killed stone dead.

I do wish he could stop doing the djibril Cisse tribute act of being offside 90% of the time.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,604
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2884 on: Yesterday at 07:55:28 pm »
Was great today.
Logged

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,906
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2885 on: Yesterday at 08:53:06 pm »
was great today and during the week. his movement is very good. its more to do with how the team is performing that he isnt scoring more.
Logged

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,103
  • JFT96.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2886 on: Yesterday at 09:00:02 pm »
There was an old school feeling of telepathy between him and Diaz today, was great to watch at times. Took his goal well, delighted for him.
Logged

Offline Beninger

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,126
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2887 on: Yesterday at 09:53:24 pm »
I liked his hold up play.
Logged
* * * * * *

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,149
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2888 on: Yesterday at 09:58:39 pm »
Delighted for him, and you could see how much he wanted that goal. There was an extra spring in his step, and I think we start him every week now to build an understanding of the system (whatever it is at the moment...).

It's no coincidence he's struggled playing in a struggling team, and I think we'll see the best of him when our best players finally get out of their collective slumps and it all starts clicking again.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,365
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2889 on: Yesterday at 10:37:48 pm »
He was great first half. Our team don't realise how eager he is to play on the shoulder though. Couple of times first half and maybe once they could've looked for him but didn't. Not sure he was definitely offside. His movement is great.
Logged
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Online James...

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 33
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2890 on: Yesterday at 10:38:08 pm »
Nice to see him finally take a chance. His movement is genuinely excellent. Faded second half like the rest of the team but don't blame him. Zero service.
Logged

Online RK7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,380
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2891 on: Yesterday at 10:43:27 pm »
Quote from: James... on Yesterday at 10:38:08 pm
Nice to see him finally take a chance. His movement is genuinely excellent. Faded second half like the rest of the team but don't blame him. Zero service.

Jota could have put him through but for some reason thumped the ball across the pitch to Salah instead and out of play, he certainly makes some good runs.
Logged

Online James...

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 33
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2892 on: Yesterday at 10:53:14 pm »
Quote from: RK7 on Yesterday at 10:43:27 pm
Jota could have put him through but for some reason thumped the ball across the pitch to Salah instead and out of play, he certainly makes some good runs.

Yeah I don't know what Jota was doing. Darwin had like 40 yards of space in behind. Play the pass and let Darwin get in a foot race with the defender. He wins it he's clean in. What was the best that could have happened if the pass went to Salah?

Logged

Online Dr Stu-Pid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 708
  • ******
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2893 on: Yesterday at 11:42:09 pm »
There were multiple times today when the early ball to Nunez was on only for one of our players to take an extra touch, turn infield, or choose to switch play to the other side of the pitch. We need to start to play to his strengths and be looking for those runs rather than wasting them, and the ball needs to be played early otherwise he is then offside. It's almost like we are trying to use his runs as a decoy to create space elsewhere.
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,023
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2894 on: Today at 02:09:52 am »
Had 3 of our 8 shots and 2 of the 3 on target. I don't care how much of a donkey he looks at times, he knows where the goal is and how to get shots on it. Really no excuse at this point based on how the rest of the team is playing to not just have him out there regardless. He should be part of the future team and getting it figured out how to make it all work with him should be priority #1.
Logged

Offline Garnier

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,284
  • thought Brendan could tame Balotelli
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2895 on: Today at 03:16:42 am »
He showed me some great attributes today. Holding off Saliba to link-up, found solutions when in tight spaces, good instincts of WHERE to run in behind and scored exactly the type of goal we expect to create for him.

I'll be watching his development very closely. It'll probably be the most exciting part of this season anyway - freak athlete.

Unfair that he's got to play with this squad when they're all fatigued and/or possibly past their true best years.

Logged
"What sounds great if you don't know what it actually means?

- Friendly Fire
- Athlete's Foot
- Outstanding Debt

Offline KirkVanHouten

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,090
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2896 on: Today at 04:41:42 am »
Very encouraging performance first half. Was holding the ball up and laying it off. Making good runs. The only thing saving me from necking myself in that game.
Logged

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,710
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2897 on: Today at 11:54:45 am »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Yesterday at 11:42:09 pm
There were multiple times today when the early ball to Nunez was on only for one of our players to take an extra touch, turn infield, or choose to switch play to the other side of the pitch. We need to start to play to his strengths and be looking for those runs rather than wasting them, and the ball needs to be played early otherwise he is then offside. It's almost like we are trying to use his runs as a decoy to create space elsewhere.
Or maybe it has to do with him constantly being in offside positions when we get the ball?
Logged

Online RedBec1993

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 360
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2898 on: Today at 11:58:45 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 11:54:45 am
Or maybe it has to do with him constantly being in offside positions when we get the ball?

Or the fact our players take an age to progress the ball.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,572
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2899 on: Today at 12:02:57 pm »
Was one of the best performances you can hope to see from a striker, runs in behind, held it up decent and was just a consistent threat to an Arsenal back line which is pretty fast and robust. Nunez physically is a monster one of the fastest and strongest players in the league, if he keeps that level of performance up hell be one of the better strikers in Europe.
Logged

Online RedBec1993

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 360
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2900 on: Today at 12:06:02 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:02:57 pm
Was one of the best performances you can hope to see from a striker, runs in behind, held it up decent and was just a consistent threat to an Arsenal back line which is pretty fast and robust. Nunez physically is a monster one of the fastest and strongest players in the league, if he keeps that level of performance up hell be one of the better strikers in Europe.

He was everywhere and a constant nuisance. Cant think of a one misplaced pass, very strong and physical. And he is rapid! 
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,014
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2901 on: Today at 12:14:50 pm »
Never any doubts about this guy.  He's got the lot.

It's the team behind him that needs sorting.
Logged

Online RedBec1993

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 360
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2902 on: Today at 12:16:29 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:14:50 pm
Never any doubts about this guy.  He's got the lot.

It's the team behind him that needs sorting.

He's about the only thing I'm excited about with us at the moment.

Can tell he's got it all. Never in doubt.
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,791
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2903 on: Today at 12:20:30 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 11:54:45 am
Or maybe it has to do with him constantly being in offside positions when we get the ball?
He clearly wasn't standing in an offside position all game and there were numerous times he could have been played in when definitely onside, such as the one where Jota ignored him for riskier pass to Salah.

But when you sign an out and out number 9 who plays on the shoulder of the last defender it is to be expected that they'll get a few offside calls made against them, it's the nature of their game.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,097
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2904 on: Today at 12:35:39 pm »
Dont mind the offsides to be honest, we didnt sign him to come short. Its a shame that he's come into a side with fabulously good attacking full backs who are constantly whipping in dangerous balls....and are playing shit and not whipping in dangerous balls.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online K-B-K

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 63
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2905 on: Today at 01:04:34 pm »
Really happy that he got a goal, his movement is great and hopefully it gives him some more confidence. I don't care too much about the offsides, he needs to keep making those runs and hope he gets spotted.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,289
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2906 on: Today at 02:01:46 pm »
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,531
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2907 on: Today at 02:05:34 pm »
Logged

Offline Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,635
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2908 on: Today at 02:08:45 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 12:16:29 pm
He's about the only thing I'm excited about with us at the moment.

Can tell he's got it all. Never in doubt.

Same here. Like many Uruguayan's he's very hyper, passionate and combative. Give him the chance and he'll always be in the thick of the action. We just don't have the support right now for him to work wonders, which is a real kick in the teeth.
Logged
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,950
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2909 on: Today at 03:41:39 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 11:58:45 am
Or the fact our players take an age to progress the ball.
Yep, this is it. I have no qualms about his 'being offside'; that's classic 'end point blaming' when the detail is that he's making run after run and move after move and is just not being found efficiently by his team mates. Hopefully that understanding will develop but I have some doubts.

I don't criticise the players much, but one thing that does excercise me is that dallying on the ball, the slowness and the loss of opportunity after opportunity because we're too slow and stodgy, take too many touches and are too inclined to just turn and pass it back than to progress the ball.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,444
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2910 on: Today at 03:45:48 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:41:39 pm
Yep, this is it. I have no qualms about his 'being offside'; that's classic 'end point blaming' when the detail is that he's making run after run and move after move and is just not being found efficiently by his team mates. Hopefully that understanding will develop but I have some doubts.

I don't criticise the players much, but one thing that does excercise me is that dallying on the ball, the slowness and the loss of opportunity after opportunity because we're too slow and stodgy, take too many touches and are too inclined to just turn and pass it back than to progress the ball.

He is offside a lot to be fair, at one point he was literally stood about 5 feet offside for an entire sequence so the timing of the pass was irrelevant, and Klopp seemed to be making that point to him. He also got caught off a fair bit when he played against us last season, though VAR eventually ruled one of those onside.

It's not a huge worry, just one of those "if only" things that people get easily frustrated about. He'll get shown/figure out that with his pace he doesn't need to cut it so fine all the time.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,608
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2911 on: Today at 03:48:20 pm »
Logged

Offline plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,578
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2912 on: Today at 04:08:21 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:01:46 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/oct/10/premier-league-10-talking-points-from-the-weekends-action

Point 2 is surely a joke

Lot of things out there today thats making me a bit angry. This shite, the loss, Putin latest idiocy, VAR and more.

No one can have had a proper look at us this season and Nunez last two matches for us and single him out as the issue. Hes been one of the few bright spots recently. So yeah weird.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,950
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2913 on: Today at 04:08:40 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 03:45:48 pm
He is offside a lot to be fair, at one point he was literally stood about 5 feet offside for an entire sequence so the timing of the pass was irrelevant, and Klopp seemed to be making that point to him. He also got caught off a fair bit when he played against us last season, though VAR eventually ruled one of those onside.

It's not a huge worry, just one of those "if only" things that people get easily frustrated about. He'll get shown/figure out that with his pace he doesn't need to cut it so fine all the time.
Fair enough. I didn't notice all that; perhaps I was concentrating too much on the player in possession and willing them to get a bloody move on with the pass or move.

Perhaps he's planning to bend his run and wants a run up lap, so to speak, to really use his pace ;)

If he's standing too far offisde it should be relatively simple to train him to hold close to the line and bend his run.

The comment about not being found/slow play still holds true; Mane and Salah have suffered for years from it, constantly making runs and moves and either being ignored or the ball being used too late such that the opposition are set and capable of dealing with it.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online James...

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 33
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2914 on: Today at 04:57:37 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:14:50 pm
Never any doubts about this guy.  He's got the lot.

It's the team behind him that needs sorting.

He very much doesnt have the lot. He has two things. Movement and pace. If he can have three things - movement, pace and finishing - then hell be a brilliant goalscorer.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 68 69 70 71 72 [73]   Go Up
« previous next »
 