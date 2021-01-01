« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 66 67 68 69 70 [71]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 206918 times)

Online K-B-K

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 56
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2800 on: Today at 03:07:31 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:03:45 pm
Its too late. Our fans have been bantered into submission. Ultimately when Nunez starts scoring and/or we start winning, it may dissipate.

It's frustrating though, it feels like misplaced anger to be honest, I believe in Nunez and if you look at my post history you'd know that, I just think we need to support the players rather than bring up someone else.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,943
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2801 on: Today at 03:26:51 pm »
Quote from: K-B-K on Today at 03:04:18 pm
Extremely overdramatic, pure hyperbole.
Breviloquent tergiversation
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online K-B-K

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 56
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2802 on: Today at 03:30:19 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:26:51 pm
Breviloquent tergiversation

Cute, but also, wrong, and again, misplaced anger.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,943
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2803 on: Today at 03:33:57 pm »
Quote from: K-B-K on Today at 03:30:19 pm
Cute, but also, wrong, and again, misplaced anger.
Obstreperous solecism?
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online K-B-K

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 56
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2804 on: Today at 03:35:22 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:33:57 pm
Obstreperous solecism?

I dunno, I mean once you get to a certain stage you're not gonna fret over grammar, I'm not gonna whip a thesaurus out, but you do you. I'm sorry this has bothered you so much.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,943
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2805 on: Today at 03:37:47 pm »
Quote from: K-B-K on Today at 03:07:31 pm
It's frustrating though, it feels like misplaced anger to be honest, I believe in Nunez and if you look at my post history you'd know that, I just think we need to support the players rather than bring up someone else.
I agree. How good or bad some other team's player might be is not the issue. The point is why keep bringing it up, esp in a thread about OUR player? Whether one likes it or not Darwin is our player and needs our support. Leave the aggrandisement of other teams' players to those teams' fans or, if one must blow smoke, there are surely more apporpriate threads in which to do it.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,943
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2806 on: Today at 03:39:16 pm »
Quote from: K-B-K on Today at 03:35:22 pm
I dunno, I mean once you get to a certain stage you're not gonna fret over grammar, I'm not gonna whip a thesaurus out, but you do you. I'm sorry this has bothered you so much.
Imprudent misapprehension?
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online K-B-K

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 56
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2807 on: Today at 03:45:04 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:37:47 pm
I agree. How good or bad some other team's player might be is not the issue. The point is why keep bringing it up, esp in a thread about OUR player? Whether one likes it or not Darwin is our player and needs our support. Leave the aggrandisement of other teams' players to those teams' fans or, if one must blow smoke, there are surely more apporpriate threads in which to do it.

How does that work though? I'm arguing from a position of stop the comparisons, but the irony is, people think putting little digs at people who don't agree with the comparison aren't part of the problem. They are, because they are just adding to the convo like I am, they just don't see it that way. Of course, I could totally not bring any of it up, but how does that change anything? I just find it weird that someone will jump down your throat for basically saying support our player instead of making comparisons. In this post you're making implications that I've said something I haven't, if I'm misinterpreting what you mean then fair enough, but I guess it's cause I think he's already under immense pressure at this point and the comparisons hurt the player, I'm not saying he's chilling on RAWK on a Saturday afternoon, but that sorta thing bleeds elsewhere, and it just fuels the fire. The media scrutiny is unfair and the scrutiny from our fans has been poor as well in my opinion, I think he will come good but he's obviously gotta be given time to bed in and it's a very different situation to what our team is used to.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:47:47 pm by K-B-K »
Logged

Online K-B-K

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 56
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2808 on: Today at 03:45:28 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:39:16 pm
Imprudent misapprehension?

I'm done with that one lool.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,943
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2809 on: Today at 03:54:59 pm »
Quote from: K-B-K on Today at 03:45:04 pm
How does that work though? I'm arguing from a position of stop the comparisons, but the irony is, people think putting little digs at people who don't agree with the comparison aren't part of the problem. They are, because they are just adding to the convo like I am, they just don't see it that way. Of course, I could totally not bring any of it up, but how does that change anything? I just find it weird that someone will jump down your throat for basically saying support our player instead of making comparisons. In this post you're making implications that I've said something I haven't, if I'm misinterpreting what you mean then fair enough, but I guess it's cause I think he's already under immense pressure at this point and the comparisons hurt the player, I'm not saying he's chilling on RAWK on a Saturday afternoon, but that sorta thing bleeds elsewhere, and it just fuels the fire. The media scrutiny is unfair and the scrutiny from our fans has been poor as well in my opinion, I think he will come good but he's obviously gotta be given time to bed in and it's a very different situation to what our team is used to.
I agreed with you and supported your stance. I have cast no aspersions towards you. You're seeing things that aren't there.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online K-B-K

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 56
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2810 on: Today at 03:58:08 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:54:59 pm
I agreed with you and supported your stance. I have cast no aspersions towards you. You're seeing things that aren't there.

Fair enough, I'll take your word for it, I wasn't sure if the "Whether one likes it or not Darwin is our player and needs our support." was an implication that I had thought otherwise, it's easily done.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,440
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2811 on: Today at 04:06:26 pm »
Shut the fuck up dickheads.
Logged

Online K-B-K

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 56
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2812 on: Today at 04:06:54 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:06:26 pm
Shut the fuck up dickheads.

 ;D See what I mean?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 66 67 68 69 70 [71]   Go Up
« previous next »
 